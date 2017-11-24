India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 24

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Green Energy Ltd Short-TL IND A1 1500 Assigned Ultra Denim Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 25 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Green Energy Ltd Non-FB limits IND A /IND A1 15000 Assigned Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND A 48.3 Upgraded from IND A- Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC IND A/ IND A1 1330 Upgraded from limits IND A-/ Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust – Series A pass-through IND AA (SO) 612.5 Affirmed Xxxviii certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust – Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 11.15 Affirmed Xxxviii India Standard Loan Trust – Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 52.98 Affirmed Xxxviii facility (SLCF) M/S Heena Enterprises FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 260 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating M/S Heena Enterprises Proposed FB WC limits Prov IND BB- 100 Migrated to /Prov IND A4+ Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Mfl Securitisation Trust - LIX Liquidity facility (LF)Prov IND AAA(SO) 22.93 Assigned Mfl Securitisation Trust - LIX Series A1 pass-through Prov IND AAA(SO) 1436.99 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Mfl Securitisation Trust - LIX Series A2 PTCs Prov IND AAA(SO) 91.72 Assigned Mfl Securitisation Trust - LIX Second loss credit Prov IND BBB(SO) 107.01 Assigned facility (SLCF) Swaraj India Agro Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 1904.3 Assigned Swaraj India Agro Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- /IND A3 230 Assigned Ultra Denim Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 772.7 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Ultra Denim Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 110 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)