India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 27

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Finance Ltd ST Bk loan IND A1+ 7000 Assigned Balaji Amines Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 1300 Upgraded from IND A1 (increased from 1,200 ) Chandra Prabhu International LtdNon-FB limits IND A4 100 Downgraded from IND A4+ Granules India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 960 Affirmed (reduced from 1,086.4) Granules India Ltd Proposed non FB WC IND A1+ 240 Assigned limits* *The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. Hindustan Adhesives Ltd’S Non-FB limit IND A3 75 Affirmed (increased from 60) Padmavati Ferrous Ltd NFBL IND A3 85 Assigned Rajinder Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 300 Assigned Ravindranath Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 100 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Rpl Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 10 Affirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Non-FB limit IND A1+ 3 Affirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP IND A1+(SO) 25 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Cma Mundra Terminal Pvt LOC IND AA+(SO) 4480 Affirmed Ltd Adani Cma Mundra Terminal Pvt Sub-limit letter of IND AA+(SO) 4480 Affirmed Ltd undertaking Axis Finance Ltd LT Bk loan IND AAA(SO) 9750 Assigned Balaji Amines Ltd TL IND A+ 244.48 Upgraded from IND A (reduced from 443.6 ) Balaji Amines Ltd FB limits IND A+ / IND A1+ 1800 Upgraded from IND A / IND A1 Bhanu Vyapaar Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 330 Affirmed Chandra Prabhu International LtdFB limits IND B+ /IND A4 10 Downgraded from IND BB- / IND A4+ Granules India Ltd TL IND A+ 5500 Affirmed (increased from 2,478.3) Granules India Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / IND A1+ 4560 Affirmed Granules India Ltd Proposed FB WC limits*IND A+ / IND A1+ 1200 Assigned *The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. Gvr Behari Hanumana Tollway Pvt TL IND D 1086.9 Downgraded Ltd from IND C, Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) Gvr Panna Amanganj Tollway Pvt TL IND D 870.7 Downgraded Ltd from IND C, Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) Hindustan Adhesives Ltd’S TL IND BBB- 199 Affirmed (increased from 45) Iiert September 2016 (An Abs Series A pass-through IND AA(SO) 1505.8 Affirmed Transaction) certificates (PTC) Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac (LT/ST) IND D 150 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac (LT/ST) IND D 50 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mm Trust Sep 16 Series A pass-through IND AA+ 1374.3 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Nupur Finvest Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk loans IND A-(SO) 1800 Assigned Padmavati Ferrous Ltd TL IND BBB- 63.1 Affirmed (reduced from INR211.63) Prabhakar Viniyog Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 380 Affirmed Rajinder Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- / IND A3100 Assigned Ravindranath FB WC limit IND BB 20 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Rpl Industries Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 70 Affirmed Sneha Abasan Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 300 Affirmed Sneha Enclave Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 180 Affirmed Suntrack Commerce Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 630 Affirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd FB limit IND A+ 7.5 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 