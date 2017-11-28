India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hindustan Concretes Non-FB WC limits IND A4 4 Assigned International Commerce Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 600 Downgraded from IND BBB- K Bhupal Engineers And Non-FB limits IND A3 150 Affirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd K Bhupal Engineers And Proposed non-FB limits*Provisional IND 100 Assigned Contractors Pvt Ltd A3 *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by K Bhupal to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 21 Affirmed Vgs Enterprises Non-FB WC limit IND A4 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Garg Industries FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 135 Affirmed Garg Industries Non-FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 5 Affirmed Hindustan Concretes FB WC limits IND B+ 75 Assigned Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA 6000 Assigned Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd Subordinated debt IND AAA 1000 Assigned Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd Bk loans IND AAA 7587.5 Assigned India Glycols Ltd TL IND BBB 680 Assigned International Commerce Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 150 Downgraded from IND BBB- K Bhupal Engineers And FB WC limits IND BBB- 75 Affirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd K Bhupal Engineers And Proposed fund based WC Provisional IND 45 Assigned Contractors Pvt Ltd limits* BBB- *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by K Bhupal to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. K Bhupal Engineers And Proposed FBL 45 Withdrawn Contractors Pvt Ltd K Bhupal Engineers And Proposed non-FB limits 100 Withdrawn Contractors Pvt Ltd Mm Trust Sep 17 I Series A pass-through IND AA+(SO) 2548.8 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Mm Trust Sep 17 Ii Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 508.7 Assigned Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 121 Downgraded from IND BB+ Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 120 Downgraded from IND BB+ Persang Alloy Industries Pvt LtdTL IND BB 43.48 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Persang Alloy Industries Pvt LtdFB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 80 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Rapid Punching Solutions Pvt LtdTL IND BB+ 32.1 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Rapid Punching Solutions Pvt LtdFB WC limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 30 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Rapid Punching Solutions Pvt LtdProposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 2.9 Migrated to BB+ /Provisional Non IND A4+ Cooperating Category Sansar Trust Aug 2017 Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 295.5 Assigned facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust Aug 2017 Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 5910.1 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Shri Balaji Business House Pvt FB limit IND B+ 95 Assigned Ltd Shri Balaji Business House Pvt Proposed FB limits Provisional IND 130 Assigned Ltd B+ Tanishq Realities TL* IND B 300 Assigned *The final rating is assigned following the receipt of sanction letter by Ind-Ra. Vgs Enterprises FB WC limit IND B+ /IND A4 45 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.