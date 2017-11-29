India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Travel Bureau Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 90 Affirmed Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 11000 Assigned Madhu Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 5 Assigned Mil Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 65 Affirmed Momentum Techsys Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 125 Affirmed Momentum Techsys Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 125 Affirmed Momentum Techsys Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limits*Provisional IND 75 Affirmed A4+ *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by MTPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Momentum Techsys Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limits*Provisional IND 75 Affirmed A4+ *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by MTPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. R. H. Solvex Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 0.3 Affirmed Tgv Sraac Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 2391.8 Affirmed increased from 2,340 CR LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakriti Super Snacks Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 15 Affirmed Aakriti Super Snacks Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 102.1 Affirmed reduced from 120 CR Aakriti Super Snacks Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 15 Affirmed Aakriti Super Snacks Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 102.1 Affirmed reduced from 120 CR Air Travel Bureau Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB/ IND A3+ 630 Affirmed Air Travel Bureau Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ IND A3+ 80 Assigned Concept Conceivers & Executors TL IND BB 40 Assigned Concept Conceivers & Executors FB WC limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 80 Assigned Concept Conceivers & Executors TL IND BB 40 Assigned Concept Conceivers & Executors FB WC limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 80 Assigned Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB+/ IND A4+ 100 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND BB+/ IND A4+ 215 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Intime Properties Ltd NCDs IND AAA(SO) 2935.9 IND AAA(SO)/Stable Julius Baer Capital (I) Pvt Ltd CP WD 8 Withdrawn Madhu Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/ IND A4+ 220 Assigned Mas Financial Services Ltd Bk loans IND A 6000 Assigned Mil Industries Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 22 Affirmed Prakash Woollen & Synthetics TL IND BBB- 125 Affirmed Mills Ltd Prakash Woollen & Synthetics FB WC limit IND BBB-/ IND A3 190 Affirmed Mills Ltd increased from 180 CR Prakash Woollen & Synthetics Non-FB WC limit WD 10 Withdrawn Mills Ltd (paid in full) R. H. Solvex Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB+ 100 Affirmed R. H. Solvex Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 20.2 Affirmed reduced from 71.80 CR Sarathy Autocars FB Fac IND BB+/ IND A4+ 150 Assigned Shanti G.D. Ispat & Power Pvt TL IND BBB- 195.6 Affirmed Ltd reduced from 288.8 CR Shanti G.D. Ispat & Power Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB- 240 Affirmed Ltd Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Cotton FB limit IND B+ 100 Affirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Tgv Sraac Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1783.6 Rating affirmed; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable reduced from 1,920.3 CR Tgv Sraac Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/IND A2+ 425.3 Rating affirmed; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory CC limits IND B+ 764.7 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory TL IND B+ 868.4 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Usha Martin Ltd TL IND BB+/ RWN 33392.5 Downgraded; placed on RWN reduced from 38,807.5 CR Usha Martin Ltd FB limits IND BB+/ RWN 6000 Downgraded; placed on RWN Usha Martin Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+/ RWN 1500 Downgraded; placed on RWN Usha Martin Ltd Proposed TL WD 3150 Withdrawn (the issuer did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.