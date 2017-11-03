India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 3

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Non- fund- based limit IND A4+ 970 Downgraded and India Ltd Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based Fac IND A3 400 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Proposed non- fund- Provisional IND 200 Migrated to based Fac A3 Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) M/S South Indian Constructions Non- fund- based limitsIND A4+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shiv Aum Steels Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based limitsIND A4+ 150 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Term loan IND BB 350 Downgraded and India Ltd Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Fund- based limit IND BB 710 Downgraded and India Ltd Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Proposed non- Provisional BB 250 Downgraded and India Ltd convertible debentures Migrated to (NCDs) Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Proposed non- fund- Provisional BB/ 80 Downgraded and India Ltd based limits Provisional IND Migrated to A4+ Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ctrls Datacenters Ltd Fund- based WC limit WD 150 Withdrawn Ctrls Datacenters Ltd Non- fund- based WC WD 100 Withdrawn limit Ctrls Datacenters Ltd Lease rental WD 1260 Withdrawn discounting long- TL Ctrls Datacenters Ltd Long- TL WD 480 Withdrawn Gm Reddy Cotton Industries Pvt Fund- based WC limits IND B+/ IND A4 75 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Indian Cable Net Company Ltd Fund- based limits IND A- 25 Affirmed Indian Cable Net Company Ltd Fund- based limits* IND A- 75 Assigned * The assignment of final ratings follows the receipt of transaction documents conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. The final ratings are, therefore, the same as the provisional ratings assigned in May 2016. Indian Cable Net Company Ltd Fund- based limits IND A-/ IND A2+ 700 Affirmed (LOC/buyers credit/TL) Indian Cable Net Company Ltd Fund- based limits* IND A-/ IND A2+ 800 Assigned (LOC/buyers credit/TL) * The assignment of final ratings follows the receipt of transaction documents conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. The final ratings are, therefore, the same as the provisional ratings assigned in May 2016. Kanika Investment Ltd Long- term Bk loans IND BBB- 1000 Assigned Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Fund- based Fac IND BBB- 300 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Proposed fund- based Provisional IND 150 Migrated to Fac BBB- Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) M/S South Indian Constructions Fund- based WC limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 125 Assigned Pvt Ltd Panchshil Corporate Park Pvt LtdTL WD 3858.3 Withdrawn Panchshil Corporate Park Pvt LtdFund- based limits WD 199.1 Withdrawn Panchshil Corporate Park Pvt LtdProposed TL WD 1442.5 Withdrawn Royal Infrastructure Long- TL IND BB- 66.7 Affirmed (reduced from 100 MLN) Saltee Buildcon Pvt Ltd Long- TL IND BB 72.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shiv Aum Steels Pvt Ltd Fund- based limits IND BB+ 500 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ssk Exports Ltd Fund- based WC limit IND BB+ 750 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Trif Real Estate And TL IND BBB 2000 Affirmed Development Ltd Vishwas Tubes India Ltd Fund- based WC limits IND B/ IND A4 220 Downgraded ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 