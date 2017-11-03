FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 3
#Asia
November 3, 2017 / 3:46 AM / a day ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 3

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

    Nov 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 2, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT                  RATING       AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------                  ------       ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering   Non- fund- based limit IND A4+          970      Downgraded and
India Ltd                                                                        Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd        Non- fund- based Fac   IND A3           400      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd        Proposed non- fund-    Provisional IND  200      Migrated to
                                based Fac              A3                        Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
M/S South Indian Constructions  Non- fund- based limitsIND A4+          100      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Shiv Aum Steels Pvt Ltd         Non- fund- based limitsIND A4+          150      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering   Term loan              IND BB           350      Downgraded and
India Ltd                                                                        Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering   Fund- based limit      IND BB           710      Downgraded and
India Ltd                                                                        Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering   Proposed non-          Provisional BB   250      Downgraded and
India Ltd                       convertible debentures                           Migrated to
                                (NCDs)                                           Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering   Proposed non- fund-    Provisional BB/  80       Downgraded and
India Ltd                       based limits           Provisional IND           Migrated to
                                                       A4+                       Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Ctrls Datacenters Ltd           Fund- based WC limit   WD               150      Withdrawn
Ctrls Datacenters Ltd           Non- fund- based WC    WD               100      Withdrawn
                                limit
Ctrls Datacenters Ltd           Lease rental           WD               1260     Withdrawn
                                discounting long- TL
Ctrls Datacenters Ltd           Long- TL               WD               480      Withdrawn
Gm Reddy Cotton Industries Pvt  Fund- based WC limits  IND B+/ IND A4   75       Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Indian Cable Net Company Ltd    Fund- based  limits    IND A-           25       Affirmed
Indian Cable Net Company Ltd    Fund- based  limits*   IND A-           75       Assigned
* The assignment of final ratings follows   the receipt of transaction documents conforming to
the information already received by Ind-Ra. The final ratings are, therefore, the same as the
provisional ratings assigned in May 2016.
Indian Cable Net Company Ltd    Fund- based limits     IND A-/ IND A2+  700      Affirmed
                                (LOC/buyers credit/TL)
Indian Cable Net Company Ltd    Fund- based limits*    IND A-/ IND A2+  800      Assigned
                                (LOC/buyers credit/TL)
* The assignment of final ratings follows   the receipt of transaction documents conforming to
the information already received by Ind-Ra. The final ratings are, therefore, the same as the
provisional ratings assigned in May 2016.
Kanika Investment Ltd           Long- term Bk loans    IND BBB-         1000     Assigned
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd        Fund- based Fac        IND BBB-         300      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd        Proposed fund- based   Provisional IND  150      Migrated to
                                Fac                    BBB-                      Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
M/S South Indian Constructions  Fund- based WC limits  IND BB/ IND A4+  125      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Panchshil Corporate Park Pvt LtdTL                     WD               3858.3   Withdrawn
Panchshil Corporate Park Pvt LtdFund- based limits     WD               199.1    Withdrawn
Panchshil Corporate Park Pvt LtdProposed TL            WD               1442.5   Withdrawn
Royal Infrastructure            Long- TL               IND BB-          66.7     Affirmed
(reduced from 100 MLN)
Saltee Buildcon Pvt Ltd         Long- TL               IND BB           72.5     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Shiv Aum Steels Pvt Ltd         Fund- based limits     IND BB+          500      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Ssk Exports Ltd                 Fund- based WC limit   IND BB+          750      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Trif Real Estate And            TL                     IND BBB          2000     Affirmed
Development Ltd
Vishwas Tubes India Ltd         Fund- based WC limits  IND B/ IND A4    220      Downgraded
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
