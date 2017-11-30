India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 30

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Travel Bureau Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3+ 90 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Arene Life Sciences Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 50 Assigned Arene Life Sciences Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Prov IND A3 37.5 Assigned limits* *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by ALSL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 160 Affirmed Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 80# Assigned (reduced from INR90mln) #The final rating has been assigned following the receipt of executed financing documents by Ind-Ra. Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limits*Prov IND A4+ 100 Assigned * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by CEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Communication World Informatic Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 20 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Communication World Informatic Proposed non-FB WC Prov IND A4+ 30 Migrated to Pvt Ltd limit Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating G B Enterprisess Transport Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1.13 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Gujral Roadwaays Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1.13 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Klr Industries Ltd Non-FB facility (ST) IND D 125 Affirmed K.C.V.R Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 610 Assigned My Home Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 1528.5 Affirmed (increased from INR550.0mln) My Home Industries Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 650 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,400.0mln) Prime Metals Non-FB limits IND A4 12.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Shine Star Non-FB limits IND A4+ 8.5 Affirmed Sree Lalitha Parameswari Non-FB limits IND A3 36.8 Migrated to Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Satya Sai Infrastructure Non-FB WC IND A4+ 680 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND A4 (increased from INR250mln) The Bombay Burmah Trading Non-FB facility IND A1+ 10 Affirmed Corporation Ltd The Bombay Burmah Trading CPs (CPs)* IND A1+ 1500 Affirmed Corporation Ltd * In addition to the existing working capital facility Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP/ST NCDs IND A1+ 5000 Assigned Yash Papers Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 139.3 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. P. Properties TL IND B+ 150 Assigned Air Travel Bureau Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB /IND A3+ 710 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Altico Capital India Ltd Bk loan IND AA- 14000 Assigned Arene Life Sciences Ltd TL limits IND BBB- 12.02 Assigned Arene Life Sciences Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- /IND A3 90 Assigned Arene Life Sciences Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Prov IND BBB- 60 Assigned /Prov IND A3 *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by ALSL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ /IND A4+ 50 Affirmed Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ /IND A4+ 20 Assigned Communication World Informatic FB WC limit IND BB- 45 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Communication World Informatic Proposed FB WC limit Prov IND BB- 55 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Delhi International Airport Ltd FB limits IND AA- 1850 Affirmed Delhi International Airport Ltd FB limits IND AA- 1500 Affirmed (interchangeable limit between fund- and non-FB) Delhi International Airport Ltd Non-FB limits IND AA- 490 Affirmed Delhi International Airport Ltd LT debt IND AA- 56000 Assigned Delhi International Airport Ltd Bk loans WD 29710 Withdrawn G B Enterprisess Transport Pvt FB limits IND BB- 14.6 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating G B Enterprisess Transport Pvt TL IND BB- 12.09 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Gujral Roadwaays Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 34.3 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Gujral Roadwaays Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 4.84 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Har Auto Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 180 Assigned J.S. International TL IND BB+ 86 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating J.S. International FB limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 800 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating K.C.V.R Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB /IND A3+ 90 Assigned Klr Industries Ltd TL (LT) IND D 30 Affirmed Klr Industries Ltd FB facility (LT) IND D 282 Affirmed My Home Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs (NCDs) - 1000 Withdrawn My Home Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND AA+ /IND A1+ 1650 Affirmed Omega Solar Projects Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 568.52 Assigned Omni Auto Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 238 Affirmed Omni Auto Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 109 Affirmed (reduced from INR220mln) Prime Metals TL IND B+ 1.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Prime Metals WC limits IND B+/IND A4 60 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- /IND A3 50 Assigned Shine Star FB limits IND BB- 100 Affirmed Sree Lalitha Parameswari Long-TL IND BBB- 136.5 Migrated to Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sree Lalitha Parameswari FB WC limit IND BBB- 200 Migrated to Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Satya Sai Infrastructure Proposed long-TL - 8 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Sri Satya Sai Infrastructure FB WC IND BB- 140 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND B- (increased from INR60mln) The Bombay Burmah Trading TL IND AA 800 Affirmed Corporation Ltd The Bombay Burmah Trading WC Fac IND AA 940 Affirmed Corporation Ltd (increased from INR490mln) The Bombay Burmah Trading NCDs (NCDs) IND AA 1500 Affirmed Corporation Ltd U.P. Power Corporation Ltd Proposed bonds (NCDs) Prov IND A+(SO) 44982 Assigned (including a green shoe option of INR14,722) Yash Papers Ltd TL IND BB 701.7 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Yash Papers Ltd FB limits IND BB /IND A4+ 500 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Yash Papers Ltd Proposed TL Prov IND BB 410 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)