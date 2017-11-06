India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP IND A1+ 170000 Affirmed Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdCP (CP) IND A1+ 15000 Affirmed Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 70000 Downgraded Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4 330 Migrated to Ltd Non - Cooperating Category G.C. Threads Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 5.55 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Ganesh Steel & Alloys Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 27.4 Assigned Hsil Ltd’S Commercial Paper CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd CP IND A1+(SO) 500 Assigned Shreeji Infrastructure India Non-FB limits IND A2 240 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category Shreeji Infrastructure India Proposed non-FBL IND A2 240 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned Tenty Marketing Company Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 25 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Tomar Builders & Contractors Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 300 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category Vm Apparels Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 20 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd CP* IND A3+ 500 Assigned * Yet to be issued LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Perpetual debt IND AA+ 7000 Upgraded from IND AA Aditya Birla Finance Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA 126500 Upgraded from IND AA+ (reduced from INR145) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Lower tier 2 IND AAA 21500 Upgraded from subordinated debt IND AA+ Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdNCDs (NCDs) IND AAA 20000 Upgraded from IND AA+ Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdSubordinated debt IND AAA 10000 Upgraded from (Sub-debt) IND AA+ Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 285000 Downgraded Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt FB WC limits IND B+ 330 Migrated to Ltd Non - Cooperating Category Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Bk loans IND A+ 865 Affirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND A+ 3000 Affirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Subordinated debt IND A+ 400 Affirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd CP 250 Withdrawn Evergreen Farmhouse TL IND B+ 70 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category G.C. Threads Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 177.24 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category G.C. Threads Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB-/IND A3 129 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ganesh Steel & Alloys Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 70 Assigned Manasa Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed TL limits 100 Withdrawn Mms Steel & Power Pvt Ltd WC facility* IND BB 170 Assigned *INR2.5 million reduction every month from May 2017 to March 2018. MSPPL also received a temporary working capital sanction of INR7.5 million in July 2017 according to management. Mms Steel & Power Pvt Ltd LOC IND BB 40 Assigned Poompuhar Shipping Corporation FB WC limits WD 100 Withdrawn Ltd Poompuhar Shipping Corporation Non-FB WC limits WD 30 Withdrawn Ltd Pragati Milk Products Pvt. Ltd FB limit IND BBB 50 Upgraded Pragati Milk Products Pvt. Ltd TL IND BBB 44.415 Upgraded Prism Cement Ltd NCDs Provisional IND 1000 Assigned A- Sai Bharathi Homes FB limit IND B+ 130 Affirmed Shreeji Infrastructure India FB limits IND BBB+ 10 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category Shreeji Infrastructure India Proposed FB limits Provisional IND 10 Migrated to Pvt Ltd BBB+ Non - Cooperating Category Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 70.96 Assigned Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB 40 Assigned Tenty Marketing Company Pvt Ltd FB Limits IND BBB- 80 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Vm Apparels Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND B+ 180 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Vm Apparels Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 27.7 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.