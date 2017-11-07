India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Brahmani Developers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 25 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Dcw Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 3393.8 Downgraded East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 3.84 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Paradigm Tunneling Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 110 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 80 Assigned Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 80 Assigned limits A3 Priya Ltd FB post-shipment IND A4 210 Downgraded export finance credit facility Priya Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 210 Downgraded Sona Sati Organics Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 40 Assigned Sriram Compounds Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3+ 350 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category T V Sundaram Iyengar & Sons Pvt CP IND A1+ 8000 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Trading Company FB limit IND B- 125 Assigned Brahmani Developers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 45 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Dcw Ltd TL IND BBB+ 5787.74 Downgraded Dcw Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB+ /IND A2+527.5 Downgraded East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 76.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 38.43 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Epari’S Jewellers FB limit IND B Assigned India Standard Loan Trust - Series A pass-through IND AA(SO) 213.25 Affirmed XVIII certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 8.04 Affirmed XVIII India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 27.3 Affirmed XVIII facility (SLCF) India Standard Loan Trust - Series A pass-through IND AA(SO) 624.58 Affirmed XXVI certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity Facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 10.6 Affirmed XXVI India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 53 Affirmed XXVI facility India Standard Loan Trust -XXXVILiquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 7.54 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust -XXXVISeries A1 pass-through IND AAA(SO) 35.2 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust -XXXVISeries A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 490.1 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust -XXXVISecond loss credit IND BBB(SO) 50.92 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Mahindra World City (Jaipur) LtdNCDs (NCDs) IND AA- 1500 Affirmed Mahindra World City (Jaipur) LtdNCDs 500 Withdrawn Mahindra World City (Jaipur) LtdCP 500 Withdrawn Mahindra World City (Jaipur) LtdProposed debt programme 500 Withdrawn Nk Toll Road Ltd CP 1500 Withdrawn One Business House Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 150 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category One Business House Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 100 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category One Business House Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL Provisional IND 150 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Paradigm Tunneling Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 30 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BBB- 128.6 Assigned Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- /IND A3 110 Assigned Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL limits* Provisional IND 60 Assigned BBB- * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by Preca to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 90 Assigned BBB- / Provisional IND A3 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by Preca to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. R.R. Energy Ltd TL (LT) 447.47 Withdrawn R.R. Energy Ltd FB WC limits (LT) 240 Withdrawn R.R. Energy Ltd Non-FB limits (ST) 191 Withdrawn Sona Sati Organics Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B 100 Assigned Sona Sati Organics Pvt Ltd TL IND B 400.74 Assigned Sriram Compounds Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB /IND A3+ 400 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)