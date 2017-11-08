India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AU Small Finance Bank CDs IND A1+ 10 Assigned B G Roadlines Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 1 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category B T Roadlines Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 1 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category CLP India Non-FB limits IND A1+ 6600 Affirmed CLP India Non-FB limits IND A1+ 6600 Affirmed Hindustan Enviro Life Non-FB WC limits IND A3 150 Assigned Protection Services Ketan Construction Non-FB limits IND A3+ 5010 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category L B Industries Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 420 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category R K Enterprise Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1 Assigned R K Enterprise Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1 Assigned R.K Transport Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 1 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sattva Cfs & Logistics Non-FB limits IND A3 30 Affirmed Sattva Hi-Tech And Conware Non-FB limits IND A3 90 Affirmed Sri Textile Erode Non-FB Fac IND A4 50 Downgraded from IND A4+ Studiokon Ventures Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 70 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Suriya Garments Non-FB WC limit IND A4 1 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Suspends Suriya Garments Non-FB WC limits IND A4 1 Suspended Tata Steel CP IND A1+ 60 - Maintained on RWE Transworld Furtichem Non-FB limits IND A2 850 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Transworld Furtichem Non-FB limi IND A3 850 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Varidhi Hygiene Products Non- FB WC limits (ST) IND D 25 - Downgraded and Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Steel & Alloys FB limits IND BB-/ IND A4+ 50 Assigned Apex Steel & Alloys Proposed FB Fac IND BB-/ IND A4+ 100 Assigned B G Roadlines FB WC limit IND BB- 14.3 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category B G Roadlines TL IND BB- 45.67 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category B T Roadlines FB WC limit IND BB- 12.7 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category B T Roadlines TL IND BB- 38.73 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category CLP India TL IND AAA - Affirmed CLP India FB limits IND AAA 1000 Affirmed CLP India FB/non-FB limits IND AAA / A1+ 6150 Affirmed CLP India FB limits* IND AAA / A1+ 1750 Affirmed *INR1,250 million is fungible with non-fund based limits. CLP India TL IND AAA - Affirmed CLP India FB limits IND AAA 1000 Affirmed CLP India FB/non-FB limits IND AAA / A1+ 6150 Affirmed CLP India FB limits* IND AAA / A1+ 1750 Affirmed *INR1,250 million is fungible with non-fund based limits. GMR Aero Technic NCDs IND AA 1750 Assigned GMR Aerospace Engineering NCDs IND AA 1000 Assigned Hindustan Enviro Life FB WC limits IND BBB- / IND A3560 Assigned Protection Services JSK Corporation FB limits IND BB- 47.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category JSK Corporation TL IND BB- 7.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category JSK Corporation FB limits IND BB- 47.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category JSK Corporation TL IND BB- 7.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Ketan Construction FB WC limits IND BBB 1050 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category L B Industries FB WC limit IND BB- / A4+ 60 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Palsons Derma TL IND BBB- 9.78 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Palsons Derma FB limits IND BBB- 140 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Qube Cinema Technologies Non-FB limits IND A- 50 Placed on RWE Qube Cinema Technologies TL IND A- 240.9 Placed on RWE Qube Cinema Technologies FB WC limits IND A-/A1 300 Placed on RWE R K Enterprise FB limits IND BB- 10.5 Assigned R K Enterprise TL IND BB- 56.26 Assigned R K Enterprise FB limits IND BB- 10.5 Assigned R K Enterprise TL IND BB- 56.26 Assigned R.K Transport FB WC limit IND BB- 13.6 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category R.K Transport TL IND BB- 45.69 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category R.S.G Exports TL IND BB 150 Assigned R.S.G Exports FB limit IND BB/A4+ 200 Assigned R.S.G Exports Proposed FB limit* Provisional IND 50 Assigned BB/A4+ * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by REPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Ricoh India NCDs IND BB+ 2000 Downgraded from IND AA- S J Exports FB WC limits IND B+ 190 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sattva Cfs & Logistics TL IND BBB- 120 Assigned Sattva Cfs & Logistics FB limits IND BBB- / IND A330 Assigned Sattva Cfs & Logistics TL WD 16.8 Withdrawn Sattva Hi-Tech And Conware TL* IND BBB- 105 Assigned * The assignment of final rating follows the receipt of final documentation, conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. Sattva Hi-Tech And Conware FB limits IND BBB- / IND A350 Affirmed Sattva Hi-Tech And Conware TL WD 13.8 Withdrawn Snowman Logistics TL IND A 1245 Downgraded from IND A+ Snowman Logistics FB limits IND A /A1 80 Downgraded from IND A+/A1+ Snowman Logistics Non-FB limits IND A /A1 50 Downgraded from IND A+/A1+ Sri Gayatri Cotton Mills TL IND B 38.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sri Gayatri Cotton Mills FB WC limit IND B 15 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sri Textile Erode FB Fac IND C 350 Downgraded from IND BB Sri Textile Erode TL (LT) IND C 75.9 Downgraded from IND BB Sriram Compounds FB WC limit IND BBB-/ A3 25 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sriram Compounds Non-FB WC limit IND BBB-/ A3 35 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Studiokon Ventures TL IND BB+ 60 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Suriya Garments FB WC limit IND B+ / A4 66.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Suspends Suriya Garments FB WC limit IND B+ 66.5 Suspended Tata Steel NCDs (NCDs) IND AA 21.51 - Maintained on RWE Tata Steel Bk Fac IND AA/ IND A1+ 166.58 - Maintained on RWE Tata Steel WC Fac IND AA/ IND A1+ - - Maintained on RWE The Hi-Tech Gears FB WC limits IND A/ IND A1 605 Affirmed The Hi-Tech Gears Non-FB WC limits IND A/ IND A1 50 Assigned The Hi-Tech Gears TL WD 37.8 Withdrawn Transworld Furtichem FB limits IND BBB+ 300 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Transworld Furtichem FB limits IND BBB+ 300 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Varidhi Hygiene Products FB WC limits (LT) IND D 20 - Downgraded and Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Varidhi Hygiene Products TL (LT) IND D 70 - Downgraded and Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Long-TL IND BBB 90.7 Affirmed Vishwaraj Sugar Industries FB WC limits IND BBB 2150 Affirmed Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Long-TL IND BBB 90.7 Affirmed Vishwaraj Sugar Industries FB WC limits IND BBB 2150 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)