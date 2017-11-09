India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 9

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B D Transport Company Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 1 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 30 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Gba Steels & Metals Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 0.5 Affirmed National Cooperative CP (CP) IND A1+ 15.98 Assigned Development Corporation’S Pioneer Syntex Pvt Ltd Non fund based WC IND A3 42.5 Assigned limits Veendeep Oiltek Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 40 Upgraded from A4 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) India Standard Loan Trust Xlix Series A pass-through IND A (SO) 1284.86 Assigned certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust Xlix Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 12.85 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust Xlix Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 46.25 Assigned facility (SLCF) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altius Management Advisors Pvt TL (LT lease rental WD 511.4 Withdrawn Ltd discounting loan) B D Transport Company FB WC limit IND BB- 13.2 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) B D Transport Company TL IND BB- 36.36 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Century 21 Town Planners Pvt LtdTL IND BB 1950 Affirmed (increased from 869.67) Century 21 Town Planners Pvt LtdProposed long- TL WD 1130.33 Withdrawn (issuer is no longer proceeding with the instrument as envisaged) Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd FB Limits IND BBB- 130 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Gallus Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 pass-through IND A-(SO) 344.5 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Gallus Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTCs IND BB+(SO) 20.8 Assigned Gba Steels & Metals Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 21 Affirmed (reduced from 35.6) Gba Steels & Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit* IND BB- / IND A4+3.9 Affirmed * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by GBA to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Gba Steels & Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit* IND BB- / IND A4+6.1 Assigned * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by GBA to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Gba Steels & Metals Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB-/IND A4+ 40 Affirmed Hdfc Da July 2011 - I Second loss credit IND AA-(SO) 487.8 Upgraded from facility (SLCF) A+(SO) Hdfc Da July 2011 - I Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 2354.7 Affirmed Hdfc Da July 2011 - Iii Second loss credit IND AA-(SO) 73.4 Upgraded from facility (SLCF) A+(SO) Hdfc Da July 2011 - Iii Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 588.6 Affirmed Hdfc Da –Non-Psl Nov 09 Second loss credit IND AA(SO) 143.4 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Hdfc Da –Non-Psl Nov 09 Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 597.8 Affirmed Hdfc Da Psl Nov09 Second loss credit IND AA(SO) 145.9 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Hdfc Da Psl Nov09 Purchaser Payouts IND AAA(SO) 699.9 Affirmed National Cooperative Bonds (FY15) IND AA+ 2.5 Affirmed Development Corporation’S National Cooperative TBs* IND AA+ 3 Assigned Development Corporation’S *The assignment of final rating is based on the closure of the issue upon the receipt of final documentation, conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. National Cooperative TBs WD 2 Withdrawn Development Corporation’S (the issuer did not proceed with instrument as envisaged) Pioneer Syntex Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 915.56 Assigned Pioneer Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed TL limits* IND BBB- 105 Assigned * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by PSPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Pioneer Syntex Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/IND A3 180 Assigned Pioneer Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed fund based WC IND 150 Assigned limits* BBB-/Provisional IND A3 Platinum Trust June 2017 – Pass-through IND AAA(SO) 3742.96 Assigned Tranche Ii certificates (PTCs) - Series A Platinum Trust June 2017 – Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 202.12 Assigned Tranche Ii facility (SLCF) Prism Cement Ltd NCD IND A- 1000 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd NCD IND A- 2000 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd NCD IND A- 1000 Assigned Qube Cinema Technologies Pvt LtdTL IND A-/RWE 240.9 Placed on RWE Qube Cinema Technologies Pvt LtdFB WC limits IND A-/RWE/IND 300 Placed on RWE A1/RWE Qube Cinema Technologies Pvt LtdNon-FB limits IND A1/RWE 50 Placed on RWE Rajpal Cotton Industries FBL IND BB- 84 Downgraded from IND BB Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 pass-through IND A-(SO) 156.43 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTCs IND A-(SO) 49.66 Assigned Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A3 PTCs IND BB+(SO) 12.41 Assigned Shreepati Jewels TL (LT) IND D 469.2 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shreepati Jewels FB WC limit (LT) IND D 47.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Up Sarila Urja Pvt Ltd Project TL IND BBB 2000 Assigned Urja Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 1790 Assigned Veendeep Oiltek Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- 50 Upgraded from B+ (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.