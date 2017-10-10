FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 10
#Asia
October 10, 2017

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 10

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

    Oct 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 9, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING           AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------           ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd       Non- fund- based limitsIND A4           27.6     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Jai Hari Industries Pvt Ltd     Non- fund- based WC    IND A4           20       Migrated to
                                limit                                            Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Rajesh Steel & Wire Industries  Non- fund- based WC    IND A4+          30       Migrated to
                                limit                                            Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Shri Shyam Global Pvt Ltd       Non- fund- based WC    IND A4+          60       Assigned
                                limit
T And T Infra Pvt Ltd           Non- fund- based WC    IND A3+          270      Upgraded
                                limit
(increased from 170)
T And T Infra Pvt Ltd           Proposed non- fund-    Provisional IND  6.5      Assigned
                                based WC limit*        A3+
Vashu Yarn Mills India P. Ltd   Non- fund- based WC    IND A4+          24       Migrated to
                                limits                                           Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Vedanta Ltd                     CP                     IND A1+          130      Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd       Fund- based limits     IND C            374.4    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Dream Gateway Hotels Pvt. Ltd.  TL                     IND BB           480      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
G.G. Exports                    Fund- based WC  Fac    IND BB+ /IND A4+ 250      Assigned
Gulshan Fashions                Fund- based WC limit   IND B+ /IND A4   60       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Jai Hari Industries Pvt Ltd     Fund- based WC limit   IND B            20       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Jai Hari Industries Pvt Ltd     Long- TL               IND B            27.5     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Lite Bite Foods Pvt Ltd         Fund- based WC limits  IND A            200      Affirmed
(increased from 100)
Lite Bite Foods Pvt Ltd         Non- fund- based WC    IND A            260      Affirmed
                                limits
Lite Bite Foods Pvt Ltd         Long- TL               IND A(SO)        105      Affirmed
(reduced from 272.5)
Lite Bite Travel Foods Pvt Ltd  Fund- based WC limits  IND A            105.6    Affirmed
(increased from 48)
Lite Bite Travel Foods Pvt Ltd  Long- TL               IND A(SO)        134.4    Affirmed
(reduced from 192)
Mukka Sea Food Industries Pvt   Fund- based Fac        IND BB /IND A4+  400      Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Nagarjuna Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd  Senior project Bk loansIND BBB          610.3    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Paschim Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd    Senior project Bk loansIND BBB          330      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Rajesh Steel & Wire Industries  Fund- based WC limit   IND BB /IND A4+  50       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Sahil Spintex Ltd               TL (long- term)        IND D            330      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Standard Cartons Pvt Ltd        TL- I                  IND BB-          2.69     Assigned
Standard Cartons Pvt Ltd        TL- II                 IND BB-          7.26     Assigned
Standard Cartons Pvt Ltd        TL- III                IND BB-          13.45    Assigned
Standard Cartons Pvt Ltd        Fund- based limit      IND BB- /IND A4+ 40       Assigned
Standard Cartons Pvt Ltd        Proposed TL            Provisional IND  17.5     Assigned
                                                       BB-
Standard Cartons Pvt Ltd        Proposed fund- based   Provisional IND  10       Assigned
                                limit                  BB- /Provisional
                                                       IND A4+
Suhag Gems And Jewels (I) Pvt.  TL                     IND B+           2.5      Migrated to
Ltd.                                                                             Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Suhag Gems And Jewels (I) Pvt.  Fund- based WC limit   IND B+ /IND A4   50       Migrated to
Ltd.                                                                             Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
T And T Infra Pvt Ltd           TL                     IND BBB          6.4      Assigned
T And T Infra Pvt Ltd           Fund- based WC limit   IND BBB /IND A3+ 134      Upgraded
(increased from 90)
Union Bank Of India             Basel III AT1 Bonds    IND AA           45       Rating
                                                                                 affirmed;
                                                                                 Outlook Revised
to Negative
Union Bank Of India             Lower Tier II Bonds    IND AA+          12       Affirmed
Union Bank Of India             Basel III Complaint    IND AA+          10       Affirmed
                                Tier II Bonds
Union Bank Of India             Upper Tier II Bonds    WD               10       Withdrawn
                                                                                 (repaid in
                                                                                 full)
Union Bank Of India             Perpetual Tier 1 Notes WD               3        Withdrawn
                                                                                 (repaid in
                                                                                 full)
Vashu Yarn Mills India P. Ltd   Fund- based WC limits  IND BB-          50       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Vashu Yarn Mills India P. Ltd   Long- TL               IND BB-          66.5     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Vedant Trade Impex Pvt Ltd      Proposed fund- based   WD               150      Withdrawn
                                limits
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

