India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andrew Yule & Company Ltd Non- fund- based limitsIND A4 27.6 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Jai Hari Industries Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based WC IND A4 20 Migrated to limit Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rajesh Steel & Wire Industries Non- fund- based WC IND A4+ 30 Migrated to limit Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shri Shyam Global Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based WC IND A4+ 60 Assigned limit T And T Infra Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based WC IND A3+ 270 Upgraded limit (increased from 170) T And T Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed non- fund- Provisional IND 6.5 Assigned based WC limit* A3+ Vashu Yarn Mills India P. Ltd Non- fund- based WC IND A4+ 24 Migrated to limits Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vedanta Ltd CP IND A1+ 130 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andrew Yule & Company Ltd Fund- based limits IND C 374.4 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Dream Gateway Hotels Pvt. Ltd. TL IND BB 480 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) G.G. Exports Fund- based WC Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 250 Assigned Gulshan Fashions Fund- based WC limit IND B+ /IND A4 60 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Jai Hari Industries Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limit IND B 20 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Jai Hari Industries Pvt Ltd Long- TL IND B 27.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Lite Bite Foods Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limits IND A 200 Affirmed (increased from 100) Lite Bite Foods Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based WC IND A 260 Affirmed limits Lite Bite Foods Pvt Ltd Long- TL IND A(SO) 105 Affirmed (reduced from 272.5) Lite Bite Travel Foods Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limits IND A 105.6 Affirmed (increased from 48) Lite Bite Travel Foods Pvt Ltd Long- TL IND A(SO) 134.4 Affirmed (reduced from 192) Mukka Sea Food Industries Pvt Fund- based Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 400 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Nagarjuna Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loansIND BBB 610.3 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Paschim Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loansIND BBB 330 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rajesh Steel & Wire Industries Fund- based WC limit IND BB /IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sahil Spintex Ltd TL (long- term) IND D 330 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Standard Cartons Pvt Ltd TL- I IND BB- 2.69 Assigned Standard Cartons Pvt Ltd TL- II IND BB- 7.26 Assigned Standard Cartons Pvt Ltd TL- III IND BB- 13.45 Assigned Standard Cartons Pvt Ltd Fund- based limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 40 Assigned Standard Cartons Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND 17.5 Assigned BB- Standard Cartons Pvt Ltd Proposed fund- based Provisional IND 10 Assigned limit BB- /Provisional IND A4+ Suhag Gems And Jewels (I) Pvt. TL IND B+ 2.5 Migrated to Ltd. Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Suhag Gems And Jewels (I) Pvt. Fund- based WC limit IND B+ /IND A4 50 Migrated to Ltd. Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) T And T Infra Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 6.4 Assigned T And T Infra Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limit IND BBB /IND A3+ 134 Upgraded (increased from 90) Union Bank Of India Basel III AT1 Bonds IND AA 45 Rating affirmed; Outlook Revised to Negative Union Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds IND AA+ 12 Affirmed Union Bank Of India Basel III Complaint IND AA+ 10 Affirmed Tier II Bonds Union Bank Of India Upper Tier II Bonds WD 10 Withdrawn (repaid in full) Union Bank Of India Perpetual Tier 1 Notes WD 3 Withdrawn (repaid in full) Vashu Yarn Mills India P. Ltd Fund- based WC limits IND BB- 50 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vashu Yarn Mills India P. Ltd Long- TL IND BB- 66.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vedant Trade Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed fund- based WD 150 Withdrawn limits ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)