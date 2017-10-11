India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 11

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Industries Ltd CP* (CP) IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed *The CP has been carved out of AIL’s working capital limits and will be used to meet working capital requirement Aarti Industries Ltd CP^ IND A1+ 2000 Assigned ^Yet to be issued. CP outstanding to be within drawing power B S Enterprise Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1.13 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category B S Transport Company Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Can Fin Homes Ltd CP IND A1+ 45 Assigned Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt NFB WC limit IND A3 1020 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Goodwear Fashions Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Jodhani Exports FB Fac IND A4+ 200 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 10450.6 Affirmed Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits* IND A1 300 Affirmed *The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of executed financing documents. Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd CP programme (carved IND A1 500 Affirmed out of FB limits) Maa Bala Sundri Plywood Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 15 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Perfect Engineering Corporation Non-FB limits IND A4 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category R K Roadlines Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 130 Upgraded T K Roadlines Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category T K Roadways Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 39.5 Assigned Vasista Marine Non-FB limits IND A4+ 10 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vee Dee Enterprises Non-FB WC limits IND A4 0.35 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Victory Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 34.4 Affirmed Vikram Infrastructure Company Non-FB limits IND A4 100 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vikrant Forge Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Fixed deposit programmeIND tA- 53.8 Upgraded LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Industries Ltd TL IND AA- 3250 Affirmed Aarti Industries Ltd TL# IND AA- 1000 Assigned #The final rating has been assigned following the receipt of sanction letter. Aarti Industries Ltd WC Fac IND AA- 3750 Affirmed Aarti Industries Ltd WC Fac# IND AA- 1000 Assigned #The final rating has been assigned following the receipt of sanction letter. Allahabad Bank Basel III AT1 IND A 10 Affirmed perpetual bonds Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II 10-year IND AA 5 Withdrawn subordinated debt Allahabad Bank Basel III Tier 2 bonds IND AA 10 Affirmed Azure Urja Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan 1740 Withdrawn B S Enterprise FB limits IND BB- 19.4 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category B S Enterprise TL IND BB- 45.29 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category B S Transport Company FB limits IND BB- 17 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category B S Transport Company TL IND BB- 37.74 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Can Fin Homes Ltd NCDs# IND AAA 30 Assigned #Yet to be issued Can Fin Homes Ltd Subordinated debt IND AAA 3 Assigned Can Fin Homes Ltd NCDs IND AAA 50 Assigned Energon Rj Wind Power Pvt Ltd Senior secured project IND A- 4750 Assigned Bk loan Energon Rj Wind Power Pvt Ltd Senior secured project 3640 Withdrawn Bk loan Goodwear Fashions Pvt. Ltd. TL IND BB 13.6 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Goodwear Fashions Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND BB/IND A4+ 88 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd TL IND A+ 957.2 Affirmed Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A+ 1350 Affirmed Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed TL 300 Withdrawn Kedia Pipes FB limits IND BB /IND A4+ 210 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category M.J. Steels Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits 60 Withdrawn Maa Bala Sundri Plywood Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B /IND A4 50 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Perfect Engineering Corporation FB limits IND B+ 20 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Prashanthi Ayurvedic Centre FB limits IND B+ 18 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Prashanthi Ayurvedic Centre TL IND B+ 52.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category R K Roadlines FB limits IND BB- 15.7 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category R K Roadlines TL IND BB- 45.66 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd TL IND BBB- 179.6 Upgraded Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- /IND A3 521.5 Upgraded T K Roadlines FB limits IND BB- 12.3 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category T K Roadlines TL IND BB- 35.32 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category T K Roadways FB limits IND BB- 16.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category T K Roadways TL IND BB- 45.65 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Tollway Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loansIND BBB- 14609 Assigned Vasista Marine FB limits IND BB /IND A4+ 400 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vee Dee Enterprises FB WC limit IND B+ 24 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vee Dee Enterprises Long-TL IND B+ 43.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Victory Spinning Mills Ltd TL IND BBB- 391.3 Affirmed Victory Spinning Mills Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- /IND A3 260 Affirmed Vikram Infrastructure Company FB limits IND B+ 150 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vikrant Forge Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 400 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vikrant Forge Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 336.86 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Yes Bank Ltd Basel III AT1 IND AA 50 Assigned perpetual bonds ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.