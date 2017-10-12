India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 12

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd. ST Bk loans IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk loans IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd CP* IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed * Unutilised/(reduced from INR15,000mln) Birmi International Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 13 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Geetanjali Graphics Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 15 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Highway Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 579 Assigned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation CP (CP)# IND A1+ 150000 AFfirmed Ltd # The proceeds from the CP programme are to be utilised for general corporate purposes. M.P. Board And Paper Mills Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 4 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Modulus Cosmetics Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 6.3 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Nanu Ram Goyal & Co Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 200 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 22.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sk Wheels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A3 60 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Lakshmi Motors Service Pvt. Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 86 Migrated to Ltd. Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Ud Solution Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 140 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bagori Polymers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Bagori Polymers Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 49.7 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Bajaj Finance Ltd. Unsecured subordinated IND AAA 20000 Affirmed debt Bajaj Finance Ltd. LT Bk loans IND AAA 250000 Affirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd. NCDs IND AAA 100000 Affirmed Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk loans IND AAA 15000 Upgraded from IND AA+ (reduced from INR30,000mln) Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd LT debt (secured NCDs IND AAA 5000 Upgraded from and unsecured Tier-II IND AA+ debt)* * Unutilised /(reduced from INR20,000mln) Birmi International Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 94 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Birmi International Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 110 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Geetanjali Graphics TL IND BB- 20.71 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Geetanjali Graphics FB Fac IND BB- 30 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Harbansh Lal Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC limit WD 200 Withdrawn Highway Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 181 Assigned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA 9750 AFfirmed Ltd Hindustan Petroleum Corporation WC limits IND AAA/IND A1+ 450000 Assigned Ltd Jindal Rice & Gen. Mills TL IND B 36.55 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Jindal Rice & Gen. Mills FB WC limit IND B /IND A4 210 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating M.P. Board And Paper Mills Pvt FB limits IND BB- 50 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Meghalaya Power Generation NCDs IND BBB+(SO) 1200 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Meghalaya Power Generation NCDs IND BBB+(SO) 500 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Modulus Cosmetics FB WC limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 131.244 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Nanu Ram Goyal & Co Fund based WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 47.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 12.8 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 343.4 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits WD 72.2 Withdrawn Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits WD 26.2 Withdrawn Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits WD 11.6 Withdrawn Saraswati Motors FB limits IND B 25 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Saraswati Motors Long-TL IND B 35 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Shyama Agro Foods & Exports Pvt FB WC limit IND BB- 45 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Shyama Agro Foods & Exports Pvt LT loan IND BB- 37.76 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sk Wheels Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 318 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sk Wheels Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB- 1200 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sk Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND 130 Migrated to BBB- Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sk Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC Fac Provisional IND 70 Migrated to BBB- Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Lakshmi Motors Service Pvt. FB WC limit IND BB- 35 Migrated to Ltd. Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Lakshmi Motors Service Pvt. Long-TL IND BB- 7.7 Migrated to Ltd. Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Statcon Power Controls Ltd FB limits IND BBB /IND A2 144.5 AFfirmed Statcon Power Controls Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB /IND A2 210.2 AFfirmed Statcon Power Controls Ltd TL WD 20.33 Withdrawn Suvarna Shilpi Jewellers Pvt LtdFB Fac IND BBB-/IND A3 240 Upgraded from IND BB (increased from INR95mln) Ud Solution Pvt Ltd FB Limits IND BB+ 20 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Vega Infrastructure’S FB WC limit IND B+ /IND A4 147.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)