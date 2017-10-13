India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 13

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- H M Industrial Non-FB WC IND A3 190 Assigned Malwa Agro Foods Non-FB limits IND A3 0.6 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Migrates P.E. Erectors Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 100 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cachar Alloys FB WC limit IND B 37.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Cachar Alloys Long-TL IND B 59 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Dutta Builder & Developers LT Loan IND BB- 20 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Eastern Media TL IND BBB- 40 Assigned Eastern Media FB limits IND BBB- 299 Assigned Electronica Finance NCDs* IND A- 100 Assigned Euro Shoe Components FB WC limit IND BBB+ 50 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Euro Shoe Components TL IND BBB+ 34.1 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Euro Shoe Components Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+ 132.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Gayatri Poultries FB WC limit IND B+ 30 Assigned Gayatri Poultries Long-TL IND B+ 130 Assigned H M Industrial LT-loan IND BBB- 398.5 Assigned H M Industrial FB WC IND BBB- /A3 590 Assigned Malwa Agro Foods FB limits IND BBB- 119 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Malwa Agro Foods Long-TL IND BBB- 4.25 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Migrates P.E. Erectors FB WC limit IND BB+ 45 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Navrang Roadlines FB WC Fac IND BB+ / IND A4+335 Assigned Shital Diam FB Fac (LT/ST) IND D 220 Downgraded from IND BB/ IND A4+ Downgraded and Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)