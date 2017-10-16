India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Green Energy Ltd Short-TL IND A1 2.5 Assigned Contec Syndicate Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 120 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Map Refoils India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 350 Assigned Mayur Construction Company Non-FB WC limit IND A4 70 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rangotsav Sarees Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Migrated to (Standby Line of Non- credit) Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rangotsav Sarees Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 7.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ratnesh Ispat Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 145 Affirmed Ratnesh Ispat Services Pvt Ltd Forward contract IND A3 5 Affirmed Sangam (I) Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 95.1 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Pvt Ltd FB CC facility IND BBB/ IND A2 250 Assigned Contec Syndicate Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 30 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hansa Metallics Ltd Long-TL IND BB 229.2 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hansa Metallics Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 770 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hypercity Retail (I) Ltd ST debt/CP IND A1(SO)/ RWE 500 Placed on RWE Kashipur Sitarganj Highways Pvt Senior LT rupee loans IND D 4220 Downgraded and Ltd (LT) Migrated to Non- Cooperating category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Map Refoils India Ltd TL limits IND BB 302.7 Affirmed (increased from 127.5) Map Refoils India Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 670 Affirmed (increased from 319) Mayur Construction Company FB WC limit IND B+/ IND A4 70 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Prime Technoplast Pvt Ltd FB WC limit (LT) IND D 270 Downgraded and Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Prime Technoplast Pvt Ltd Long-TL (LT) IND D 46.5 Downgraded and Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Prime Technoplast Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits (ST) IND D 50 Downgraded and Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Radiant Bizcom Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT/ST) IND D 250 Downgraded and migrated to Non- Cooperating category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rangotsav Sarees Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 140 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ratnesh Ispat Services Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 135 Affirmed Ratnesh Ispat Services Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 70 Affirmed Sangam (I) Ltd TL IND A+ 470.9 Assigned Sangam (I) Ltd CP (CP) WD 1000 Withdraw (repaid in full) Sansar Trust October 2016 I Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 273.8 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust October 2016 I Series A pass-through IND AAA (SO) 2266.4 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Shoppers Stop Ltd CP (CP) IND A1/ RWE 500 Placed on RWE Shoppers Stop Ltd ST debt/CP IND A1/ RWE 1000 Placed on RWE Thdc India Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AA+ 6000 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 