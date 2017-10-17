India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankur Biochem Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 1 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) B.D. Roadways Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 1 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Bharat Construction Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 230 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) G.S. Roadlines Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 1 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) G.S. Roadways Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 1 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) India Dairy Products Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 25 Assigned Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Mindtree Ltd FB WC limits IND A1+ 7235 Affirmed Mindtree Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 1800 Affirmed Mindtree Ltd CP* IND A1+ 3000 Affirmed * Carved out of the working capital limits Pp Pandey Infrastructure Pvt LtdNon-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ultratech Cement Ltd CP (CP) programme* IND A1+ 25000 Assigned * Proceeds will be used for working capital requirements/refinancing of debt/bridge finance/capital expenditure. Ultratech Cement Ltd Short-TL IND A1+ 15000 Assigned Westwell Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankur Biochem Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB+ 230 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ankur Biochem Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 469 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) B.D. Roadways Long-TL IND BB- 30.17 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) B.D. Roadways FB WC limits IND BB- 14.3 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Beehive Alcoveb FBL IND BB / IND A4+ 150 Assigned Bharat Construction FB Fac IND BB-/ IND A4+ 120 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) G.S. Roadlines TL IND BB- 45.43 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) G.S. Roadlines FB WC limits IND BB- 15.3 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) G.S. Roadways TL IND BB- 33.69 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) G.S. Roadways FB WC limits IND BB- 13.4 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) India Dairy Products Ltd TL IND BBB- 168.28 Assigned India Dairy Products Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 30 Assigned Irb Invit Fund’S (Irb Invit) LT IND AAA - Affirmed Lal Baba Industrial Corporation FB limits IND BB 114 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Lily Hotels Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 254.6 Affirmed (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Motor Sales Ltd TL IND B+ 65.68 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Motor Sales Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ / IND A4 186 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Narayanadri Hospitals And TL IND B 104.1 Migrated to Research Institute Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Narayanadri Hospitals And FB limit IND B / IND A4 19.5 Migrated to Research Institute Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) National Capsules Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 35.2 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) National Capsules Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 27.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Noble Educational Trust TL IND BB 35.29 Assigned Noble Educational Trust FB WC IND BB 2.5 Assigned Noble Educational Trust Proposed TL* IND BB 55 Assigned * The final rating will be assigned following the receipt of the sanction letter for the term loan by Ind-Ra. Pack Paper Agencies Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB / IND A4+ 205 Assigned Pp Pandey Infrastructure Pvt LtdTL IND BB+ 46 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) PP Pandey Infrastructure Pvt LtdFB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+80 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Samara Cold TL IND B 188 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) SME Pool-Series I-August 2015’S Series A2 PTCs IND A+(SO) 225.4 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 