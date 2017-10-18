India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 18

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Athitheya Kshema Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 31.7 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) B.S. Roadways Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 1.76 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd LOC IND A4+ 140 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd LOC IND A4+ 140 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kaursain Exports Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 80 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kaursain Exports Ltd Proposed-non-FB WC Provisional IND 16.15 Migrated to limit A4+ Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Maharshi Alloys And Steels Non-FB limits IND A4 30 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Nilshikhaa Infraa India Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 250 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shah Sponge & Power Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 80 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shah Sponge & Power Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 50.8 Migrated to limits A3 Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shri Vasudeva Weaving Mills Pvt Non-FB limit IND A4 3.3 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 63 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Goyal Shimla University TL I IND B+ 205.4 Assigned A P Goyal Shimla University TL II IND B+ 228 Assigned A P Goyal Shimla University Bk Overdraft IND B+ 50 Assigned Airflow Equipments (I) Pvt Ltd FB limits (LT) IND D 100 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Airflow Equipments (I) Pvt Ltd Long-TL (LT) IND D 52.26 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Akash Fashion Prints Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 156.9 Upgraded reduced from 209.2 Akash Fashion Prints Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/ IND A4+ 60 Long- term rating upgraded; Short- term rating affirmed reduced from 80 Amaltas Educational Welfare TL IND B 370 Migrated to Society Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Amaltas Educational Welfare BGs IND B 100 Migrated to Society Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Athitheya Kshema Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 103.99 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Athitheya Kshema Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) B.S. Roadways TL IND BB- 38.96 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) B.S. Roadways FB WC limits IND BB- 14 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Chandigarh Educational Trust TL IND A+ 3679.5 Upgraded increased from 3,179.5 Chandigarh Educational Trust FB WC facility IND A+ 55 Upgraded Corporation Bank Basel III AT1 IND A 10 Downgraded perpetual bonds Corporation Bank Basel III Tier 2 bonds*IND AA 5 Affirmed * Yet to be raised Crown Cashew Impex Pvt Ltd FB WC IND B+/ IND A4 99 Assigned Dbl Lucknow Sultanpur Highways TL IND A 9250 Assigned Ltd Dbl Lucknow Sultanpur Highways BG IND A 1008 Assigned Ltd Delhi Cargo Service Center Pvt TL IND BBB 1230 Rating Ltd affirmed; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable increased from 1,186 Eveready Industries India Ltd FB limits IND AA-/ IND A1+ 200 Assigned Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd FB WC limits WD 800 Withdrawn Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Non-FB limits WD 58 Withdrawn Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd TL WD 1089.4 Withdrawn Gateway Distriparks Ltd TL IND AA- 1232 Affirmed increased from 650 Gateway Distriparks Ltd FB limits IND AA-/ IND A1+ 300 Affirmed Gateway Distriparks Ltd Non-FB limits IND AA-/ IND A1+ 750 Affirmed Gateway Rail Freight Ltd TL IND AA- 1836 Affirmed reduced from 2,908 Gateway Rail Freight Ltd FB limits IND AA-/ IND A1+ 150 Affirmed Gateway Rail Freight Ltd Non-FB limits IND AA-/ IND A1+ 955 Affirmed Hcl Infosystems Ltd TL IND A- 3843.8 Affirmed reduced from 7,000 Hcl Infosystems Ltd FB limits IND A-/ IND A1 3000 Affirmed Hcl Infosystems Ltd Non-FB limits IND A-/ IND A1 15150 Affirmed reduced from 18,000 Hcl Infosystems Ltd Proposed TL* Provisional IND 1500 Assigned A- *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. Hcl Infosystems Ltd Proposed NCDs (NCDs) Provisional IND 500 Affirmed (Tranche 1)*^ A- *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received.; ^The proceeds from Hcl Infosystems Ltd Proposed NCDs (Tranche Provisional IND 500 Affirmed 2)*^ A- *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received.; ^The proceeds from Hcl Infosystems Ltd Proposed non-FB limits*Provisional IND 1250 Assigned A-/ Provisional IND A1 *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 56.6 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd CC limits IND BB+ 118.9 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd Usance bills IND BB+ 40 Migrated to discounted under LOC Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 56.6 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd CC limits IND BB+ 118.9 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd Usance bills IND BB+ 40 Migrated to discounted under LOC Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL Provisional IND 129.14 Migrated to BB+ Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL Provisional IND 129.14 Migrated to BB+ Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kaithal Tollway Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan*IND A+(SO) 49034 Upgraded * Includes an INR9,500 million letter of credit as a sublimit Kaursain Exports Ltd TL IND BB+ 28.85 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Maharshi Alloys And Steels FB limit IND B+/ IND A4 90 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Neo Solren Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* IND BBB 2688 Assigned * Includes a sublimit of INR1,700 million in the form of a letter of credit/buyer’s credit Nilshikhaa Infraa India Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 40 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd Basel III AT1 IND A 10 Downgraded perpetual bonds Phthalo Colours & Chemicals (I) FB WC limits IND B+/ IND A4 130 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Planet Pr Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+ 80 Assigned Shah Sponge & Power Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 100 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shah Sponge & Power Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 99.2 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shri Vasudeva Weaving Mills Pvt TL IND B+ 136.7 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shri Vasudeva Weaving Mills Pvt FB limit IND B+/ IND A4 130 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 762.2 Rating affirmed; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative increased from 745 Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / IND 1100 A2+ increased form 805Rating affirmed; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits WD 75 Withdrawn (the issuer did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd Proposed TL WD 25 Withdrawn (the issuer did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) Sonamoti Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 77.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sonamoti Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 75.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sri Maheswari Wood Industries FB WC limits IND B-/ IND A4 100 Assigned Syndicate Bank Basel III-complaint IND AA 16 Downgraded Tier 2 bonds Syndicate Bank Basel III AT1 IND AA- 38 Downgraded perpetual bonds Syndicate Bank CDs WD 200 Withdrawn (repaid in full) U. S. Srivastava Memorial TL IND BB 42.9 Migrated to Educational Society Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) U. S. Srivastava Memorial Bk overdraft facility IND BB 30 Migrated to Educational Society Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed FB Fac WD 60 Withdrawn Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed non-FB Fac WD 574.7 Withdrawn Vijay Pharma FB limit IND B-/ IND A4 60 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vvc Motors Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 200 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Yes Bank Ltd Basel III AT1 IND AA 25 Assigned perpetual bonds Zee Fabrics Inc FB Fac IND BBB-/ IND A3 170 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)