#Asia
October 18, 2017 / 4:49 AM / 4 days ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 18

Reuters Staff

26 Min Read

    Oct 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 17, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING           AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------           ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Athitheya Kshema Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac             IND A4+          31.7     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
B.S. Roadways                   Non-FB WC limits       IND A4+          1.76     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd       LOC                    IND A4+          140      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd       LOC                    IND A4+          140      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Kaursain Exports Ltd            Non-FB WC limit        IND A4+          80       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Kaursain Exports Ltd            Proposed-non-FB WC     Provisional IND  16.15    Migrated to
                                limit                  A4+                       Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Maharshi Alloys And Steels      Non-FB limits          IND A4           30       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Nilshikhaa Infraa India Ltd     Non-FB WC limit        IND A4+          250      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Shah Sponge & Power Ltd         Non-FB WC limits       IND A3           80       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Shah Sponge & Power Ltd         Proposed non-FB WC     Provisional IND  50.8     Migrated to
                                limits                 A3                        Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Shri Vasudeva Weaving Mills Pvt Non-FB limit           IND A4           3.3      Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd       Non-FB limits          IND A2+          63       Affirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A P Goyal Shimla University     TL I                   IND B+           205.4    Assigned
A P Goyal Shimla University     TL II                  IND B+           228      Assigned
A P Goyal Shimla University     Bk Overdraft           IND B+           50       Assigned
Airflow Equipments (I) Pvt Ltd  FB limits (LT)         IND D            100      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Airflow Equipments (I) Pvt Ltd  Long-TL (LT)           IND D            52.26    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Akash Fashion Prints Pvt Ltd    TL                     IND BB+          156.9    Upgraded
reduced from 209.2
Akash Fashion Prints Pvt Ltd    FB WC limit            IND BB+/ IND A4+ 60
Long- term rating upgraded; Short- term rating affirmed
reduced from 80
Amaltas Educational Welfare     TL                     IND B            370      Migrated to
Society                                                                          Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Amaltas Educational Welfare     BGs                    IND B            100      Migrated to
Society                                                                          Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Athitheya Kshema Hotels Pvt Ltd TL                     IND BB+          103.99   Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Athitheya Kshema Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Fac                 IND BB+          5        Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
B.S. Roadways                   TL                     IND BB-          38.96    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
B.S. Roadways                   FB WC limits           IND BB-          14       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Chandigarh Educational Trust    TL                     IND A+           3679.5   Upgraded
increased from 3,179.5
Chandigarh Educational Trust    FB WC facility         IND A+           55       Upgraded
Corporation Bank                Basel III AT1          IND A            10       Downgraded
                                perpetual bonds
Corporation Bank                Basel III Tier 2 bonds*IND AA           5        Affirmed
* Yet to be raised
Crown Cashew Impex Pvt Ltd      FB WC                  IND B+/ IND A4   99       Assigned
Dbl Lucknow Sultanpur Highways  TL                     IND A            9250     Assigned
Ltd
Dbl Lucknow Sultanpur Highways  BG                     IND A            1008     Assigned
Ltd
Delhi Cargo Service Center Pvt  TL                     IND BBB          1230     Rating
Ltd                                                                              affirmed;
                                                                                 Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
increased from 1,186
Eveready Industries India Ltd   FB limits              IND AA-/ IND A1+ 200      Assigned
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd           FB WC limits           WD               800      Withdrawn
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd           Non-FB limits          WD               58       Withdrawn
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd           TL                     WD               1089.4   Withdrawn
Gateway Distriparks Ltd         TL                     IND AA-          1232     Affirmed
increased from 650
Gateway Distriparks Ltd         FB limits              IND AA-/ IND A1+ 300      Affirmed
Gateway Distriparks Ltd         Non-FB limits          IND AA-/ IND A1+ 750      Affirmed
Gateway Rail Freight Ltd        TL                     IND AA-          1836     Affirmed
reduced from 2,908
Gateway Rail Freight Ltd        FB limits              IND AA-/ IND A1+ 150      Affirmed
Gateway Rail Freight Ltd        Non-FB limits          IND AA-/ IND A1+ 955      Affirmed
Hcl Infosystems Ltd             TL                     IND A-           3843.8   Affirmed
reduced from 7,000
Hcl Infosystems Ltd             FB limits              IND A-/ IND A1   3000     Affirmed
Hcl Infosystems Ltd             Non-FB limits          IND A-/ IND A1   15150    Affirmed
reduced from 18,000
Hcl Infosystems Ltd             Proposed TL*           Provisional IND  1500     Assigned
                                                       A-
*The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the
information already received.
Hcl Infosystems Ltd             Proposed NCDs (NCDs)   Provisional IND  500      Affirmed
                                (Tranche 1)*^          A-
*The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the
information already received.; ^The proceeds from
Hcl Infosystems Ltd             Proposed NCDs (Tranche Provisional IND  500      Affirmed
                                2)*^                   A-
*The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the
information already received.; ^The proceeds from
Hcl Infosystems Ltd             Proposed non-FB limits*Provisional IND  1250     Assigned
                                                       A-/ Provisional
                                                       IND A1
*The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the
information already received.
Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd       Long-TL                IND BB+          56.6     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd       CC limits              IND BB+          118.9    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd       Usance bills           IND BB+          40       Migrated to
                                discounted under LOC                             Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd       Long-TL                IND BB+          56.6     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd       CC limits              IND BB+          118.9    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd       Usance bills           IND BB+          40       Migrated to
                                discounted under LOC                             Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd       Proposed long-TL       Provisional IND  129.14   Migrated to
                                                       BB+                       Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd       Proposed long-TL       Provisional IND  129.14   Migrated to
                                                       BB+                       Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Kaithal Tollway Pvt Ltd         Senior project Bk loan*IND A+(SO)       49034    Upgraded
* Includes an INR9,500 million letter of credit as a sublimit
Kaursain Exports Ltd            TL                     IND BB+          28.85    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Maharshi Alloys And Steels      FB limit               IND B+/ IND A4   90       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Neo Solren Pvt Ltd              Rupee TL*              IND BBB          2688     Assigned
* Includes a sublimit of INR1,700 million in the form of a letter of credit/buyer’s credit
Nilshikhaa Infraa India Ltd     FB WC limit            IND BB+          40       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd   Basel III AT1          IND A            10       Downgraded
                                perpetual bonds
Phthalo Colours & Chemicals (I) FB WC limits           IND B+/ IND A4   130      Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Planet Pr Pvt Ltd               FB limit               IND B+           80       Assigned
Shah Sponge & Power Ltd         FB WC limit            IND BBB-         100      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Shah Sponge & Power Ltd         Long-TL                IND BBB-         99.2     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Shri Vasudeva Weaving Mills Pvt TL                     IND B+           136.7    Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Shri Vasudeva Weaving Mills Pvt FB limit               IND B+/ IND A4   130      Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd       TL                     IND BBB+         762.2    Rating
                                                                                 affirmed;
                                                                                 Outlook revised
to Stable from Negative
increased from 745
Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd       FB WC limits           IND BBB+ / IND   1100
                                                       A2+
increased form 805Rating affirmed; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative
Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd       Proposed FB WC limits  WD               75
Withdrawn (the issuer did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged)
Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd       Proposed TL            WD               25
Withdrawn (the issuer did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged)
Sonamoti Agrotech Pvt Ltd       TL                     IND B+           77.5     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Sonamoti Agrotech Pvt Ltd       FB WC limit            IND B+           75.5     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Sri Maheswari Wood Industries   FB WC limits           IND B-/ IND A4   100      Assigned
Syndicate Bank                  Basel III-complaint    IND AA           16       Downgraded
                                Tier 2 bonds
Syndicate Bank                  Basel III AT1          IND AA-          38       Downgraded
                                perpetual bonds
Syndicate Bank                  CDs                    WD               200      Withdrawn
                                                                                 (repaid in
                                                                                 full)
U. S. Srivastava Memorial       TL                     IND BB           42.9     Migrated to
Educational Society                                                              Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
U. S. Srivastava Memorial       Bk overdraft facility  IND BB           30       Migrated to
Educational Society                                                              Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Vijai Electricals Ltd           Proposed FB Fac        WD               60       Withdrawn
Vijai Electricals Ltd           Proposed non-FB Fac    WD               574.7    Withdrawn
Vijay Pharma                    FB limit               IND B-/ IND A4   60       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Vvc Motors Pvt. Ltd             FB WC limit            IND BB+          200      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Yes Bank Ltd                    Basel III AT1          IND AA           25       Assigned
                                perpetual bonds
Zee Fabrics Inc                 FB Fac                 IND BBB-/ IND A3 170      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

