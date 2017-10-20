India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 20

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Transmission Ltd CP IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed (reduced from INR12,000mln) Hindustan Zinc Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 20 Assigned Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Non-FB limits (ST) IND D 8000 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Mahindra Rural Housing Finance CP* IND A1+ 3 Assigned Ltd *Yet to be issued Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers CP IND A1+ 7000 Assigned Ltd R.S.H. Agro Products Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 161.24 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Claris Injectables Ltd TL WD 3621.1 Withdrawn Claris Injectables Ltd FB CC limits WD 900 Withdrawn Claris Injectables Ltd Non-FB limits WD 440 Withdrawn Claris Injectables Ltd FB limits WD 100 Withdrawn Claris Lifesciences Ltd TL - 180 Withdrawn Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB 290 Assigned Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd FB limits (LT) IND D 2070 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Long-TL (LT) IND D 1200 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd WC TL (LT) IND D 1816.2 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Funded interest TL (LT)IND D 84.1 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating India Standard Loan Trust Lii Series A pass-through Provisional IND 1577.04 Assigned certificates (PTCs) A (SO) India Standard Loan Trust Lii Liquidity facility (LF)Provisional IND 15.78 Assigned AAA(SO) India Standard Loan Trust Lii Second loss credit Provisional IND 56.78 Assigned facility (SLCF) BBB(SO) R.S.H. Agro Products Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 250 Upgraded from IND BB- R.S.H. Agro Products Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 38.75 Upgraded from IND BB- Scholars International TL (LT) IND D 97.61 Migrated to Educational Foundation Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Scholars International WC facility (LT) IND D 12.5 Migrated to Educational Foundation Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Shirpur Power Pvt Ltd Rupee TL IND D 15140 Downgraded Ubl Trust 2 Series A pass-through IND A+(SO) 304.5 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)