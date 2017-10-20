FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 20
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
Politics
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 20, 2017 / 4:32 AM / in 5 days

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 20

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 18, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING           AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------           ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Transmission Ltd          CP                     IND A1+          10000    Affirmed
 (reduced from INR12,000mln)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd              CP programme           IND A1+          20       Assigned
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd       Non-FB limits (ST)     IND D            8000     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance  CP*                    IND A1+          3        Assigned
Ltd
*Yet to be issued
Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers  CP                     IND A1+          7000     Assigned
Ltd
R.S.H. Agro Products Ltd        Non-FB limits          IND A4+          161.24   Affirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Claris Injectables Ltd          TL                     WD               3621.1   Withdrawn
Claris Injectables Ltd          FB CC limits           WD               900      Withdrawn
Claris Injectables Ltd          Non-FB limits          WD               440      Withdrawn
Claris Injectables Ltd          FB limits              WD               100      Withdrawn
Claris Lifesciences Ltd         TL                     -                180      Withdrawn
Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd          FB limit               IND BB           290      Assigned
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd       FB limits (LT)         IND D            2070     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd       Long-TL (LT)           IND D            1200     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd       WC TL (LT)             IND D            1816.2   Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd       Funded interest TL (LT)IND D            84.1     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
India Standard Loan Trust Lii   Series A pass-through  Provisional IND  1577.04  Assigned
                                certificates (PTCs)    A (SO)
India Standard Loan Trust Lii   Liquidity facility (LF)Provisional IND  15.78    Assigned
                                                       AAA(SO)
India Standard Loan Trust Lii   Second loss credit     Provisional IND  56.78    Assigned
                                facility (SLCF)        BBB(SO)
R.S.H. Agro Products Ltd        FB limits              IND BB+          250      Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND BB-
R.S.H. Agro Products Ltd        Long-TL                IND BB+          38.75    Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND BB-
Scholars International          TL (LT)                IND D            97.61    Migrated to
Educational Foundation                                                           Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Scholars International          WC facility (LT)       IND D            12.5     Migrated to
Educational Foundation                                                           Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shirpur Power Pvt Ltd           Rupee TL               IND D            15140    Downgraded
Ubl Trust 2                     Series A pass-through  IND A+(SO)       304.5    Affirmed
                                certificates (PTCs)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.