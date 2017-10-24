India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 24

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 25 Affirmed R & C Infraengineers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd Non-FB limits (ST) IND D 6 Affirmed Synergene Active Ingredients Non-FB Fac IND A3 60 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bangalore Airport Hotel Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AA+(SO) 3000 Assigned (reduced from INR3,020mln) Bangalore Airport Hotel Ltd TL WD 3050 Withdrawn Chanakya Cottons TL IND B- 19 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Chanakya Cottons FB WC limits IND B-/IND A4 80 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Gvk Cotton Mills TL IND B- 17.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Gvk Cotton Mills FB WC limits IND B-/IND A4 80 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Hotel Jayapushpam Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 84.6 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating India Standard Loan Trust – Series A pass-through IND A(SO) 760.19 Affirmed XXXII certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust – Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 12.57 Affirmed XXXII India Standard Loan Trust – Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 44.64 Affirmed XXXII facility (SLCF) M/S Kayval Krupa Petroleum FB WC demand loan IND BB- /IND A4+ 17.5 Assigned M/S Kayval Krupa Petroleum FB WC Fac IND BB-/IND A4+ 40 Assigned M/S Kayval Krupa Petroleum Proposed FB WC Fac* Provisional IND 12.5 Assigned BB- /Provisional IND A4+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by KKP to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Midas Petrochem Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB 150 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Nikhil Automobiles Ltd FB Limits IND BB+ 160 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Nikhil Automobiles Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 25.83 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 200 Affirmed (increased from INR103mln) Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 21.6 Affirmed (reduced from INR30mln) R & C Infraengineers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 15 Assigned R & C Infraengineers Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- 33.5 Assigned Rashmi Yarns Ltd FB WC limits (LT/ST) IND D 300 Downgraded and Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Venkateswara Sikshan TL (LT) IND D 121.7 Migrated to Sanstha Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Vasudeva Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 270 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Vasudeva Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 300 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd FB WC limits (LT) IND D 64 Affirmed Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd Long-TL (LT) IND D 5.27 Affirmed (reduced from INR11.3mln) Standard Loan Trust – Xix Series A pass-through IND A(SO) 339.9 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Standard Loan Trust – Xix Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 11.24 Affirmed Standard Loan Trust – Xix Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 38.8 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Synergene Active Ingredients FB Fac IND BBB- 200 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Synergene Active Ingredients TL IND BBB- 62.3 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.