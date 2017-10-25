FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 25
#Asia
October 25, 2017 / 5:55 AM / a day ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 25

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

   Oct 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 24, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                    (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------         ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwal Rubber                  Non-FB WC limit        IND A3           360      Affirmed
Mb Sponge And Power             FB limits- optionally  IND A4+          4        -
                                convertible debentureBD
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Mb Sponge And Power             Non-FB limits          IND A4+          21       -
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Pashupati Laminators            Non-FB limit           IND A3+          9        Affirmed
Prithvi Polymers Industries     Non-FB limits          IND A4           7.25     -
Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Ramco International             Non-FB WC limit        IND A4+          7.5      -
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt LtdNon-FB Fac             IND A4+          110      -
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
V. M. Matere Infrastructures    Non-FB Fac             IND A2           400      -
Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
V. M. Matere Infrastructures    Proposed non-FB Fac    Provisional IND  70       -
                                                       A2
Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Vikram Infrastructure Company   Non-FBL                IND A4           100      Affirmed
Vivaan Solar                    Non-FB WC limits       IND A3           125      Assigned


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adams Marketing                 FB limit (LT)          IND D            245      Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND B-
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Adams Marketing                 TL (LT)                IND D            5.58     Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND B-
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Adams Marketing                 Proposed FB limit (LT) Provisional IND D100      Downgraded
                                                                                 from
                                                                                 Provisional 
                                                                                 IND B-
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Agarwal Rubber                  FB WC limit            IND BBB-/ IND A3 500      Affirmed
Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd    Bonds                  IND AA-(SO)      2000     Affirmed
Klr Industries                  Long-TL (LT)           IND D            30       -
Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Klr Industries                  FB Fac (LT)            IND D            282      -
Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Klr Industries                  Non-FB Fac (ST)        IND D            125      -
Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Mb Sponge And Power             FB limits- CC          IND BB           112      -
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Mormugao Port Trust’S Bank      Proposed Bk loan       Provisional IND  1950     Affirmed
                                                       AA-
Osnar Chemical Pvt Ltd          FB Fac                 IND B+           40       -
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Osnar Chemical Pvt Ltd          Non-FB Fac             IND B+           40       -
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Pashupati Laminators            TL                     IND BBB          30       Affirmed
Pashupati Laminators            FB limit               IND BBB/ IND A3+ 197      Affirmed
Prithvi Polymers Industries     FB limits              IND B            25       -
Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Prithvi Polymers Industries     TL                     IND B            70       -
Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
R. D. Sales                     FB limits              IND BB-/IND A4+  80       Assigned
Ramco International             FB WC limit            IND BB-/IND A4+  160      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Sai Maatarini Tollways Ltd      TL                     IND BB           13973.5  -
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Sheenlac Paints                 TL                     IND BBB-         7.2      -
Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Sheenlac Paints                 Non-FB Fac             IND BBB-         170      -
Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Sheenlac Paints                 FB Fac                 IND BBB- / A3    575      -
Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Tata Teleservices               NCDs (NCDs)            IND A            2.5      -
Placed on RWE
Tata Teleservices               NCDs                   IND A            2.5      -
Placed on RWE
Tata Teleservices               NCDs                   IND A            2.5      -
Placed on RWE
Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt LtdLong-TL                IND BB           79       -
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt LtdFB Fac                 IND BB           140      -
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
V. M. Matere Infrastructures    Long-TL                IND BBB          267.7    -
Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
V. M. Matere Infrastructures    FB Fac                 IND BBB /IND A2  310      -
Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
V. M. Matere Infrastructures    Proposed FB Fac        Provisional IND  20       -
                                                       BBB / A2
Migrated to Non Cooperating Category
Vikram Infrastructure Company   FB limits              IND B+           150      Affirmed
Vivaan Solar                    Long-TL                IND BBB-         68.75    Assigned
Vivaan Solar                    FB WC limits           IND BBB- / A3    25       Assigned
Wadhwa Construction &           TL                     IND BBB          6500     Assigned
Infrastructure
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
