India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Rubber Non-FB WC limit IND A3 360 Affirmed Mb Sponge And Power FB limits- optionally IND A4+ 4 - convertible debentureBD Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Mb Sponge And Power Non-FB limits IND A4+ 21 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Pashupati Laminators Non-FB limit IND A3+ 9 Affirmed Prithvi Polymers Industries Non-FB limits IND A4 7.25 - Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Ramco International Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 7.5 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt LtdNon-FB Fac IND A4+ 110 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category V. M. Matere Infrastructures Non-FB Fac IND A2 400 - Migrated to Non Cooperating Category V. M. Matere Infrastructures Proposed non-FB Fac Provisional IND 70 - A2 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vikram Infrastructure Company Non-FBL IND A4 100 Affirmed Vivaan Solar Non-FB WC limits IND A3 125 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adams Marketing FB limit (LT) IND D 245 Downgraded from IND B- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Adams Marketing TL (LT) IND D 5.58 Downgraded from IND B- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Adams Marketing Proposed FB limit (LT) Provisional IND D100 Downgraded from Provisional IND B- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Agarwal Rubber FB WC limit IND BBB-/ IND A3 500 Affirmed Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd Bonds IND AA-(SO) 2000 Affirmed Klr Industries Long-TL (LT) IND D 30 - Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Klr Industries FB Fac (LT) IND D 282 - Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Klr Industries Non-FB Fac (ST) IND D 125 - Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Mb Sponge And Power FB limits- CC IND BB 112 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Mormugao Port Trust’S Bank Proposed Bk loan Provisional IND 1950 Affirmed AA- Osnar Chemical Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B+ 40 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Osnar Chemical Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND B+ 40 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Pashupati Laminators TL IND BBB 30 Affirmed Pashupati Laminators FB limit IND BBB/ IND A3+ 197 Affirmed Prithvi Polymers Industries FB limits IND B 25 - Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Prithvi Polymers Industries TL IND B 70 - Migrated to Non Cooperating Category R. D. Sales FB limits IND BB-/IND A4+ 80 Assigned Ramco International FB WC limit IND BB-/IND A4+ 160 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sai Maatarini Tollways Ltd TL IND BB 13973.5 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sheenlac Paints TL IND BBB- 7.2 - Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sheenlac Paints Non-FB Fac IND BBB- 170 - Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sheenlac Paints FB Fac IND BBB- / A3 575 - Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Tata Teleservices NCDs (NCDs) IND A 2.5 - Placed on RWE Tata Teleservices NCDs IND A 2.5 - Placed on RWE Tata Teleservices NCDs IND A 2.5 - Placed on RWE Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt LtdLong-TL IND BB 79 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt LtdFB Fac IND BB 140 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated to Non Cooperating Category V. M. Matere Infrastructures Long-TL IND BBB 267.7 - Migrated to Non Cooperating Category V. M. Matere Infrastructures FB Fac IND BBB /IND A2 310 - Migrated to Non Cooperating Category V. M. Matere Infrastructures Proposed FB Fac Provisional IND 20 - BBB / A2 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vikram Infrastructure Company FB limits IND B+ 150 Affirmed Vivaan Solar Long-TL IND BBB- 68.75 Assigned Vivaan Solar FB WC limits IND BBB- / A3 25 Assigned Wadhwa Construction & TL IND BBB 6500 Assigned Infrastructure ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)