India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3+ 550 Assigned Bharat Telecom Infrastructures Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 2.18 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Bharat Telecom Infrastructures Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 23 Migrated to limit A4+ Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (ST) IND D 80 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Kribhco Shyam Fertilisers Ltd CP* IND A1+ 1000 Assigned * The CP will be carved out from the fund-based limits. Maha Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 70 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 525 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Non-FB limit IND A1+ 3000 Affirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP (CP) programme IND A1+(SO) 25000 Affirmed (reduced from INR39.5bln) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 4 Genius Minds Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB- / IND A3450 Assigned 4 Genius Minds Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC Fac* Provisional IND 200 Assigned BBB- /Provisional IND A3 *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by 4 Genius Mindsto the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Amar Infrastructure Ltd FB Fac IND BBB 50 Assigned Bharat Telecom Infrastructures FB WC limit IND BB- 34 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Bharat Telecom Infrastructures Proposed-FB WC limit Provisional IND 20 Migrated to BB- Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Bharat Telecom Infrastructures Proposed long-TL Provisional IND 64 Migrated to BB- Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Calcutta Electrodes Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 60 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) IND D 50 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd LT loans (LT) IND D 146.2 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Gmr Warora Energy Ltd NCDs IND BB- 750 Upgraded Maha Hydraulics Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 310 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 150 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Mhaiskar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loansIND AA 5057.3 Upgraded from IND AA- (outstanding amount INR913.68mln) Narayana Educational Society Bk loan IND AA- 2337.38 Upgraded from IND A+ Narayana Educational Society WC facility IND AA- 750 Upgraded from IND A+ Narayana Learning Pvt Ltd Bk loan IND AA- 257.07 Upgraded from IND A- Narayana Learning Pvt Ltd WC facility IND AA- 250 Upgraded from IND A- Nspira Management Services Pvt NCDs IND AA- 2780 Upgraded from Ltd IND A- (reduced from INR3,000mln) Nspira Management Services Pvt NCDs IND AA- 1000 Upgraded from Ltd IND A- Orange Megastructure Llp TL IND BB 550 Assigned P.N. Writer & Company Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 980 Affirmed (increased from INR390.1mln) Platinum Trust February 2016 Second loss credit IND A(SO) 220.7 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Platinum Trust February 2016 Series A pass-through IND AAA (SO) 2238.1 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Privilege Trust Series 12 Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 1079.4 Assigned certificates (PTCs) R S Agrotech TL IND B- 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating R S Agrotech FB WC limits IND B- /IND A4 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 25 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Janki Foodgrains Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 113 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Janki Foodgrains Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd FB limit IND A+ 7500 Affirmed Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd TL IND AA- 2808 Affirmed Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA- 1750 Affirmed Writer Lifestyle Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+(SO) 1200 Affirmed (increased from INR906.1mln) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)