India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 26
October 26, 2017 / 5:42 AM / in 2 days

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 26

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

    Oct 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 25, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING         AMOUNT     MOVEMENT
                                                                     (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------         ------     ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amar Infrastructure Ltd         Non-FB Fac             IND A3+          550      Assigned
Bharat Telecom Infrastructures  Non-FB WC limit        IND A4+          2.18     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bharat Telecom Infrastructures  Proposed non-FB WC     Provisional IND  23       Migrated to
                                limit                  A4+                       Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd      Non-FB Fac (ST)        IND D            80       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kribhco Shyam Fertilisers Ltd   CP*                    IND A1+          1000     Assigned
* The CP will be carved out from the fund-based limits.
Maha Hydraulics Pvt Ltd         Non-FB Fac             IND A4+          70       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd       Non-FB Fac             IND A4+          525      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd        Non-FB limits          IND A4+          40       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd         Non-FB limit           IND A1+          3000     Affirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd         CP (CP) programme      IND A1+(SO)      25000    Affirmed
 (reduced from INR39.5bln)

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
4 Genius Minds Pvt Ltd          FB WC  Fac             IND BBB- / IND A3450      Assigned
4 Genius Minds Pvt Ltd          Proposed FB WC Fac*    Provisional IND  200      Assigned
                                                       BBB-
                                                       /Provisional IND A3
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan
documents for the above facility by 4 Genius Mindsto the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. 
Amar Infrastructure Ltd         FB Fac                 IND BBB          50       Assigned
Bharat Telecom Infrastructures  FB WC limit            IND BB-          34       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bharat Telecom Infrastructures  Proposed-FB WC limit   Provisional IND  20       Migrated to
                                                       BB-                       Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bharat Telecom Infrastructures  Proposed long-TL       Provisional IND  64       Migrated to
                                                       BB-                       Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Calcutta Electrodes Pvt Ltd     FB limits              IND BB-          60       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd      FB Fac (LT)            IND D            50       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd      LT loans (LT)          IND D            146.2    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gmr Warora Energy Ltd           NCDs                   IND BB-          750      Upgraded
Maha Hydraulics Pvt Ltd         FB Fac                 IND BB /IND A4+  50       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd       FB Fac                 IND BB+          310      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd       Long-TL                IND BB+          150      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mhaiskar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loansIND AA           5057.3   Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND AA-
(outstanding amount INR913.68mln)
Narayana Educational Society    Bk loan                IND AA-          2337.38  Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND A+
Narayana Educational Society    WC facility            IND AA-          750      Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND A+
Narayana Learning Pvt Ltd       Bk loan                IND AA-          257.07   Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND A-
Narayana Learning Pvt Ltd       WC facility            IND AA-          250      Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND A-
Nspira Management Services Pvt  NCDs                   IND AA-          2780     Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                              IND A-
(reduced from INR3,000mln)
Nspira Management Services Pvt  NCDs                   IND AA-          1000     Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                              IND A-
Orange Megastructure Llp        TL                     IND BB           550      Assigned
P.N. Writer & Company Pvt Ltd   TL                     IND BB+          980      Affirmed
(increased from INR390.1mln)
Platinum Trust February 2016    Second loss credit     IND A(SO)        220.7    Affirmed
                                facility (SLCF)
Platinum Trust February 2016    Series A pass-through  IND AAA (SO)     2238.1   Affirmed
                                certificates (PTCs)
Privilege Trust Series 12       Series A pass-through  IND AAA(SO)      1079.4   Assigned
                                certificates (PTCs)
R S Agrotech                    TL                     IND B-           40       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
R S Agrotech                    FB WC limits           IND B- /IND A4   40       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd        FB limits              IND BB- /IND A4+ 25       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Janki Foodgrains Pvt Ltd   TL                     IND BB-          113      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Janki Foodgrains Pvt Ltd   FB limits              IND BB- /IND A4+ 50       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd         FB limit               IND A+           7500     Affirmed
Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd          TL                     IND AA-          2808     Affirmed
Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd          NCDs                   IND AA-          1750     Affirmed
Writer Lifestyle Pvt Ltd        TL                     IND BB+(SO)      1200     Affirmed
 (increased from INR906.1mln)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
