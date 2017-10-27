FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 27
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 27, 2017 / 4:14 AM / in a day

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 27

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    Oct 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 26, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT                  RATING       AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------                  ------       ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Afcons Infrastructure           CP*                    IND A1+          9000     Assigned
*To be utilised for working capital purposes
B D Motors                      Non-FB WC limit        IND A4+          1        -
Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category
Dhruv Globals                   Non-FB WC limit        IND A3           197.5    -
Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category
Maple Panels                    Non-FB Fac             IND A3           5        Assigned
Maple Panels                    Proposed non-FB Fac    Provisional IND  10       Assigned
                                                       A3
Tejas Constructions &           Non-FB limits          IND A3           360      Assigned
Infrastructure
Tejas Constructions &           Proposed non-FB limits Provisional IND  340      Assigned
Infrastructure                                         A3


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B D Motors                      FB WC limit            IND BB-          340      -
Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category
B D Motors                      Long-TL                IND BB-          30.6     -
Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category
Dhruv Globals                   FB WC limit            IND BBB-         465      -
Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category
Dhruv Globals                   TL                     IND BBB-         105.8    -
Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category
Dwaraka Infra                   FB WC limits           IND B+ / IND A4  150      Assigned
Jk Paper                        TL                     IND A            9292.2   Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND A-
Jk Paper                        FB WC limits           IND A / A1       2500     Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND A- / A2
Jk Paper                        Non-FB WC limits       IND A / A1       3700     Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND A- / A2
Jk Paper                        Term deposit           IND tA+          300      Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND tA-
Jk Paper                        Proposed NCDs          Provisional IND A2000     Upgraded from
                                                                                 Provisional
                                                                                 IND BBB+
Maple Panels                    Long-TL                IND BBB-         105      Assigned
Maple Panels                    FB Fac                 IND BBB-         44       Assigned
Maple Panels                    Proposed long-TL       Provisional IND  300      Assigned
                                                       BBB-
Maple Panels                    Proposed FB Fac        Provisional IND  26       Assigned
                                                       BBB-
Privilege Industries            Secured TL             WD               267.2    Withdrawn
Privilege Industries            CC facility            WD               250      Withdrawn
Sri Balasai Ginning Industries  TL limits              IND B-           37       -
Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category
Sri Balasai Ginning Industries  FB WC limits           IND B- / IND A4  20       -
Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category
Standard Loan Trust – Xxxvii    Series A pass-through  IND A            726.45   Affirmed
                                certificates (PTCs)
Standard Loan Trust – Xxxvii    Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA          9.92     Affirmed
Standard Loan Trust – Xxxvii    Second loss credit     IND BBB          34.71    Affirmed
                                facility (SLCF)
Tejas Constructions &           FB limits              IND BBB- / IND A3180      Assigned
Infrastructure
Tejas Constructions &           Proposed FB limits     Provisional IND  150      Assigned
Infrastructure                                         BBB-
                                                       /Provisional IND A3
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.