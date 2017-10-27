India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 27

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afcons Infrastructure CP* IND A1+ 9000 Assigned *To be utilised for working capital purposes B D Motors Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 1 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Dhruv Globals Non-FB WC limit IND A3 197.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Maple Panels Non-FB Fac IND A3 5 Assigned Maple Panels Proposed non-FB Fac Provisional IND 10 Assigned A3 Tejas Constructions & Non-FB limits IND A3 360 Assigned Infrastructure Tejas Constructions & Proposed non-FB limits Provisional IND 340 Assigned Infrastructure A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B D Motors FB WC limit IND BB- 340 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category B D Motors Long-TL IND BB- 30.6 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Dhruv Globals FB WC limit IND BBB- 465 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Dhruv Globals TL IND BBB- 105.8 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Dwaraka Infra FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 150 Assigned Jk Paper TL IND A 9292.2 Upgraded from IND A- Jk Paper FB WC limits IND A / A1 2500 Upgraded from IND A- / A2 Jk Paper Non-FB WC limits IND A / A1 3700 Upgraded from IND A- / A2 Jk Paper Term deposit IND tA+ 300 Upgraded from IND tA- Jk Paper Proposed NCDs Provisional IND A2000 Upgraded from Provisional IND BBB+ Maple Panels Long-TL IND BBB- 105 Assigned Maple Panels FB Fac IND BBB- 44 Assigned Maple Panels Proposed long-TL Provisional IND 300 Assigned BBB- Maple Panels Proposed FB Fac Provisional IND 26 Assigned BBB- Privilege Industries Secured TL WD 267.2 Withdrawn Privilege Industries CC facility WD 250 Withdrawn Sri Balasai Ginning Industries TL limits IND B- 37 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sri Balasai Ginning Industries FB WC limits IND B- / IND A4 20 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Standard Loan Trust – Xxxvii Series A pass-through IND A 726.45 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Standard Loan Trust – Xxxvii Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA 9.92 Affirmed Standard Loan Trust – Xxxvii Second loss credit IND BBB 34.71 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Tejas Constructions & FB limits IND BBB- / IND A3180 Assigned Infrastructure Tejas Constructions & Proposed FB limits Provisional IND 150 Assigned Infrastructure BBB- /Provisional IND A3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)