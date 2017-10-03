India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP IND A1+ 170 Assigned Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdCP IND A1+ 15 Assigned Motilal Oswal Financial CP IND A1+ 2 Assigned Services Ltd Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd CP IND A1+ 8 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. CP* IND A1+ 35 Assigned Ltd *Unutilised LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cashpor Micro Credit Bk loans IND BBB 6339 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust – Series A pass- through IND AA(SO) 929.85 Affirmed XXXIV certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust – Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 13 Affirmed XXXIV India Standard Loan Trust – Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 64.8 Affirmed XXXIV facility (SLCF) Ntpc Ltd Long- Term Issuer IND AAA / A1+ Affirmed Rating P K Overseas Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 380 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) P K Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed fund- based Provisional IND 170 Migrated to WC limit BB/ Provisional Non- IND A4+ Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Quail Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 pass- IND A- (SO) 27.74 Affirmed through certificates (PTCs) Quail Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A3 PTCs IND B+(SO) 17.48 Affirmed Shri Ramswaroop Memorial TL IND BB- 128 Upgraded Charitable Trust (reduced from 216.87) Shri Ramswaroop Memorial TL IND BB- 338.3 Upgraded Charitable Trust (reduced from 350) Shri Ramswaroop Memorial Fund- based WC Fac IND BB- 368 Upgraded Charitable Trust (reduced from 370) Tayal Sons Ltd Fund- based limit IND BBB- /IND A3 250 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)