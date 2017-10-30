India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gagan Polycot India Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 5 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shri Ramalinga Textiles Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 44 Assigned Ski Himalayas Ropeway Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 5.6 Assigned Svg Granites Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 32.5 Affirmed Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A2+ 40 Upgraded LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit International FB limit IND A-/IND A2+ 505 Upgraded Ankit International TL 34.7 Withdrawn Bansal Super Market Long-TL IND BB- 100 Assigned Bansal Super Market FB WC limits IND BB-/IND A4+ 153.5 Assigned Campus Activewear Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 50.1 Assigned Campus Activewear Pvt Ltd FB limit IND A-/IND A2+ 1260 Assigned Campus Activewear Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A-/IND A2+ 110 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment And NCDs IND AA+ 10000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Creo Education Pvt Ltd Bk loan IND A- 241.67 Upgraded Eduspark International Pvt Ltd Bk loan IND A- 712.52 Upgraded Eduspark International Pvt Ltd WC limit IND A- 20 Upgraded Eduspark International Pvt Ltd Bk loan^ IND A- 194.81 Assigned ^Facility of Kare Edumin Pvt Ltd (now merged with EIPL) Eduspark International Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk loan* Provisional IND 1431 Assigned A- *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan /transaction documents for the above instruments to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. The proceeds are proposed to be utilised for refinancing existing debt and meeting immediate and future capex requirements. Eduspark International Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD (NCD)* Provisional IND 1000 Assigned A- *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan /transaction documents for the above instruments to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. The proceeds are proposed to be utilised for refinancing existing debt and meeting immediate and future capex requirements. Gagan Polycot India Ltd TL IND BB 0.6 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Gagan Polycot India Ltd FB WC limit IND BB /IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Indo Shell Automotive Systems TL IND BB+ 197 India Pvt Ltd Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd FB limit - 270 Withdrawn Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - 41 Withdrawn Kare Edumin Pvt Ltd Bk loan - 338.62 Withdrawn Kare Edumin Pvt Ltd WC limits - 20 Withdrawn Kare Enterprise Pvt Ltd WC limit - 90 Withdrawn Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Bond IND AA-(SO) 5000 Affirmed Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd TL IND AA-(SO) 25600 Affirmed Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd TL* IND AA-(SO) 2650 Assigned * The assignment of the final ratings is based on the receipt of the sanction letter, tripartite agreement and government order. Kosamattam Finance Ltd Bk loans IND BBB- 6 Affirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCDs* IND BBB- 10 Affirmed * Secured: INR9.45 billion and unsecured: INR0.55 billion Maxima Education Pvt Ltd Bk loan - 191.86 Withdrawn Nikhil International’S FB limits - 800 Withdrawn Nikhil International’S Non-FBL - 410 Withdrawn Nikhil International’S TL - 97.2 Withdrawn Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 187.5 Assigned facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 3440.5 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Seagull Trust Ii Series A1 pass-through IND AA+(SO) 2711.6 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Seagull Trust Ii Series A2 PTCs IND B+(SO) 301.3 Assigned Shri Ramalinga Textiles FB WC limit IND BB-/IND A4+ 150 Long-term rating downgraded; Short-term rating affirmed Ski Himalayas Ropeway Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 71.45 Affirmed Ski Himalayas Ropeway Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/IND A4+ 1.5 Assigned Svg Granites Ltd FB WC limits IND B 110 Affirmed Vincent Edukare Pvt Ltd Bk loan - 263.29 Withdrawn Vincent Edukare Pvt Ltd WC limits - 20 Withdrawn Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB+/IND A2+ 70 Upgraded Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL* Provisional IND 50 Assigned BBB+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by VTPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC Fac* Provisional IND 50 Assigned BBB+/Provisional IND A2+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by VTPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)