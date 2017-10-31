FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 31
#Asia
October 31, 2017 / 4:26 AM / in a day

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 31

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

    Oct 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 30, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING          AMOUNT    MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------          ------    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Absolute Projects (I) Ltd       Non-FB WC limit        IND A3           270      Assigned
Absolute Projects (I) Ltd       Proposed non-FB WC     Provisional IND  130      Assigned
                                limit*                 A3
 * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by Absolute Projects (India) Limited to the satisfaction of
Ind-Ra.
Aikya Chemicals Pvt Ltd         Non-FB limits          IND A4+          10       Affirmed
Anand Exports                   FB Fac                 IND A4           170      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Asiatic Electrical & Switchgear Non-FB limit           IND A3           100      Assigned
Pvt. Ltd.
Dalmia Bharat Sugar And         CP programme*          IND A1+          7000     Assigned
Industries Ltd
* The CP will be carved out of fund-based working capital limits.
Indian Bank                     CDs                    IND A1+          85000    Affirmed
Mehul Geo Projects Llp          Non-FB Fac             IND A4+          50       Assigned
Robbins Tunneling And           Non-FB WC limit        IND A4+          50       Migrated to
Trenchless Technology (I) Pvt                                                    Non Cooperating
Ltd                                                                              Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sberbank Branch In India        CD programme           IND A1+          1000     Affirmed
Yashasvi Yarns Ltd              Non-FB limits (ST)     IND D            260      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
issuer Not Cooperating    

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Absolute Projects (I) Ltd       FB WC limit            IND BBB- /IND A3 80       Assigned
Absolute Projects (I) Ltd       Proposed FB WC limit*  Provisional IND  20       Assigned
                                                       BBB-
                                                       /Provisional IND A3
 * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by Absolute Projects (India) Limited to the satisfaction of
Ind-Ra. 
Aikya Chemicals Pvt Ltd         FB WC limits           IND BB-          45       Affirmed
Aikya Chemicals Pvt Ltd         Long-TL                IND BB-          95.85    Affirmed
(reduced from INR194.80mln)
Asiatic Electrical & Switchgear TL                     IND BBB-         150      Assigned
Pvt. Ltd.
Asiatic Electrical & Switchgear FB limit               IND BBB-/IND A3  200      Assigned
Pvt. Ltd.
Crd Foods Pvt Ltd               TL                     IND B+           178      Affirmed
Crd Foods Pvt Ltd               FB WC limit            IND B+ /IND A4   100      Affirmed
Crd Foods Pvt Ltd               Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND  100      Assigned
                                                       B+ /Provisional
                                                       IND A4
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facility by CRD to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. 
India Standard Loan Trust L     Series A pass-through  IND A (SO)       1393.29  Assigned
                                certificates (PTCs)
India Standard Loan Trust L     Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO)      13.94    Assigned
                                                       
India Standard Loan Trust L     Second loss credit     IND BBB(SO)      50.16    Assigned
                                facility (SLCF)        
India Standard Loan Trust Li    Series A pass-through  IND AA(SO)       827.8    Assigned
                                certificates (PTCs)
India Standard Loan Trust Li    Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO)      8.28     Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust Li    Second loss credit     IND BBB(SO)      41.39    Assigned
                                facility (SLCF)
Mehul Geo Projects Llp          FB Fac                 IND BB-/IND A4+  100      Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND B+
(increased from INR90mln)
Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd           FB WC limits           IND A- /IND A1   368      Affirmed
Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd           Non-FB limits          IND A- /IND A1   4276.5   Affirmed
Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd           FB WC limits#          IND A- /IND A1   182      Assigned
# The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of sanction letters conforming to the
information already received by Ind-Ra.
Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd           Non-FB limits#         IND A- /IND A1   350      Assigned
# The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of sanction letters conforming to the
information already received by Ind-Ra.
Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd           Proposed TL*           Provisional IND  15       Assigned
                                                       A-
* The above rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the
loan documents for the above facility by PES to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Rana Milk Foods Pvt Ltd         FB WC limit            IND BB /IND A4+  190      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rec Power Distribution Co. Ltd  Non-FB WC Fac          IND AA-          1000     Affirmed
Rec Power Distribution Co. Ltd  FB WC Fac              IND AA-          100      Affirmed
Rec Power Distribution Co. Ltd  Proposed  non-FB WC FacWD               150      Withdrawn
Rec Power Distribution Co. Ltd  Proposed FB WC Fac     WD               50       Withdrawn
Robbins Tunneling And           Fund based WC limit    IND BB+ /IND A4+ 30       Migrated to
Trenchless Technology (I) Pvt                                                    Non Cooperating
Ltd                                                                              Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Yashasvi Yarns Ltd              FB limits (LT)         IND D            510      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
issuer Not Cooperating
Yashasvi Yarns Ltd              TL (LT)                IND D            285.4    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
issuer Not Cooperating
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

