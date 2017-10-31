India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Absolute Projects (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 270 Assigned Absolute Projects (I) Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 130 Assigned limit* A3 * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by Absolute Projects (India) Limited to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Aikya Chemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 10 Affirmed Anand Exports FB Fac IND A4 170 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Asiatic Electrical & Switchgear Non-FB limit IND A3 100 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Dalmia Bharat Sugar And CP programme* IND A1+ 7000 Assigned Industries Ltd * The CP will be carved out of fund-based working capital limits. Indian Bank CDs IND A1+ 85000 Affirmed Mehul Geo Projects Llp Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 50 Assigned Robbins Tunneling And Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Trenchless Technology (I) Pvt Non Cooperating Ltd Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sberbank Branch In India CD programme IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed Yashasvi Yarns Ltd Non-FB limits (ST) IND D 260 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Absolute Projects (I) Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- /IND A3 80 Assigned Absolute Projects (I) Ltd Proposed FB WC limit* Provisional IND 20 Assigned BBB- /Provisional IND A3 * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by Absolute Projects (India) Limited to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Aikya Chemicals Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 45 Affirmed Aikya Chemicals Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 95.85 Affirmed (reduced from INR194.80mln) Asiatic Electrical & Switchgear TL IND BBB- 150 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Asiatic Electrical & Switchgear FB limit IND BBB-/IND A3 200 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Crd Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 178 Affirmed Crd Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ /IND A4 100 Affirmed Crd Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 100 Assigned B+ /Provisional IND A4 * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by CRD to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. India Standard Loan Trust L Series A pass-through IND A (SO) 1393.29 Assigned certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust L Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 13.94 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust L Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 50.16 Assigned facility (SLCF) India Standard Loan Trust Li Series A pass-through IND AA(SO) 827.8 Assigned certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust Li Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 8.28 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust Li Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 41.39 Assigned facility (SLCF) Mehul Geo Projects Llp FB Fac IND BB-/IND A4+ 100 Upgraded from IND B+ (increased from INR90mln) Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A- /IND A1 368 Affirmed Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A- /IND A1 4276.5 Affirmed Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits# IND A- /IND A1 182 Assigned # The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of sanction letters conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits# IND A- /IND A1 350 Assigned # The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of sanction letters conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. Pes Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL* Provisional IND 15 Assigned A- * The above rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by PES to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Rana Milk Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB /IND A4+ 190 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Rec Power Distribution Co. Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND AA- 1000 Affirmed Rec Power Distribution Co. Ltd FB WC Fac IND AA- 100 Affirmed Rec Power Distribution Co. Ltd Proposed non-FB WC FacWD 150 Withdrawn Rec Power Distribution Co. Ltd Proposed FB WC Fac WD 50 Withdrawn Robbins Tunneling And Fund based WC limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 30 Migrated to Trenchless Technology (I) Pvt Non Cooperating Ltd Category Issuer Not Cooperating Yashasvi Yarns Ltd FB limits (LT) IND D 510 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category issuer Not Cooperating Yashasvi Yarns Ltd TL (LT) IND D 285.4 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category issuer Not Cooperating ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)