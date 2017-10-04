India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Commtrade Metals Non-FB limit IND A4 30 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Crompton Greaves Consumer WC Fac IND A1+ 2900 Assigned Electricals Ltd Crompton Greaves Consumer Proposed WC Fac* Provisional IND 400 Assigned Electricals Ltd A1+ * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by CGCEL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Daulat Ram Industries Inland LOC limit (ST) IND D 35 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Daulat Ram Industries BG (ST) IND D 15 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Devprayag Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limit* Provisional IND 10 Assigned A4 * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by DPMP to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. G S Developers & Contractors Non-FB limits IND A4 122.5 Affirmed Pvt Ltd (increased from INR72.50mln) Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 15 Affirmed Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd NFB WC limits* IND A4+ 15 Assigned *The final ratings are assigned following the receipt of sanction letter by Ind-Ra. Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 4.7 Affirmed (reduced from 7.90mln) Madras Hard Tools Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 10 Affirmed Nina Waterproofing Systems Pvt BG IND A1 250 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR350mln) Nkcm Spinners Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 37.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Perfect Infraengineers Ltd Non-FB WC limit (ST) IND D 45 Downgraded from IND A4+ Samarth Diamond Non-FB WC Fac IND A3+ 49 Upgraded from IND A3 (increased from INR30mln) Small Industries Development CP IND A1+ 216000 Assigned Bank Of India Sree Shanmuga Modern Rice Mills Non-FB WC facility IND A4+ 0.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Commtrade Metals TL IND B+ 18.7 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Commtrade Metals FB limit IND B+ /IND A4 95 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Daulat Ram Industries TL (LT) IND D 54.72 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Daulat Ram Industries FB WC limit (LT/ST) IND D 170 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Devprayag Paper Mill Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 40 Assigned Devprayag Paper Mill Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+/IND A4 20 Assigned G S Developers & Contractors FB WC limit IND B+/IND A4 55 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Graviti Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL WD 1600 Withdrawn Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 159.62 Affirmed Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd TL* IND BB+ 250 Assigned *The final ratings are assigned following the receipt of sanction letter by Ind-Ra. Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd FB WC limits* IND BB+ /IND A4+ 50 Assigned *The final ratings are assigned following the receipt of sanction letter by Ind-Ra. Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 100 Affirmed Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd TL IND BB+ 36 Affirmed (reduced from INR62 million) Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 100 Affirmed Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 70 Affirmed Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 354.4 Affirmed (increased from 354.38mln) Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB-/IND A3 300 Affirmed (increased from INR250mln) Madras Hard Tools Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/IND A4 245 Affirmed (reduced from INR275mln) Madras Hard Tools Pvt Ltd Long-TL WD 19.42 Withdrawal Nina Waterproofing Systems Pvt CC IND A- 180 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR80mln) Nina Waterproofing Systems Pvt LOC /BG IND A-/IND A1 300 Affirmed Ltd Nkcm Spinners Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 85.53 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Nkcm Spinners Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 300 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Perfect Infraengineers Ltd TL (LT) IND D 0.9 Downgraded from IND BB Perfect Infraengineers Ltd FB WC limit (LT) IND D 47.5 Downgraded from IND BB Radhey Narayan Industries Pvt TL IND B 45 Assigned Ltd Radhey Narayan Industries Pvt FB WC limits IND B /IND A4 4 Assigned Ltd Radhey Narayan Industries Pvt Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 10 Assigned Ltd B /Provisional IND A4 *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of documents for the above facilities by RNIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Rajalaxmi Agrotech FB Fac IND B- 145 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Rajalaxmi Agrotech Non FB Fac IND B- /IND A4 90 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Samarth Diamond FB WC Fac IND BBB/IND A3+ 360 Upgraded from IND BBB- /IND A3 (increased from INR90mln) Samarth Diamond Proposed FB WC Fac* Provisional IND 241 Upgraded from BBB /Provisional Provisional IND A3+ IND BBB-/Provisional IND A3 (increased from INR210mln)* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SMD to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Sree Shanmuga Modern Rice Mills TL IND BB 73.83 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sree Shanmuga Modern Rice Mills FB WC facility IND BB /IND A4+ 375.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tamil Nadu Transmission Bond IND A(SO) 4760 Affirmed Corporation Ltd (reduced from INR4.81bln) Tamil Nadu Transmission Bond IND A(SO) 2000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Transmission Bond IND A(SO) 3170 Affirmed Corporation Ltd (reduced from INR3.19bln) Tamil Nadu Transmission Bond WD 1400 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Yashoda Healthcare Services Pvt TL Fac IND A+ 630.4 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR906.7mln) Yashoda Super Speciality TL Fac IND A- 212.2 Upgraded Hospital from IND BBB+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 