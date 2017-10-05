India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 5

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coromandel International CP IND A1+ 14 Assigned Daimler Financial Services IndiaCP (CP) IND A1+ 35000 Affirmed Fratelli Wines Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 36 Upgraded from IND A4 Gs Investment & Trade CP IND A1+ 8000 Assigned Gujarat State Fertilisers & CP IND A1+ 3000 Assigned Chemicals MK FB WC limits IND A4 80 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Neelgiri Electricals Non-FB limits IND A3 10 Affirmed Trapti Trading & Investments CP IND A1+ 15000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Yug International FB limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 178.2 Affirmed Yug International Non-FB limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 408.3 Affirmed Archana Mines TL IND BB- 45.2 Assigned Archana Mines FB WC limit IND BB-/IND A4+ 140 Assigned Avon Ispat FB WC limits IND BBB+/IND 500 Affirmed A2+ Avon Ispat Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+/IND 1200 Affirmed A2+ Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Shetkari Bk loans IND B+ 21.4 Affirmed Sahakari Soot Girni Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Shetkari FB WC Fac IND B+ 200 Affirmed Sahakari Soot Girni Daimler Financial Services IndiaNCDs (NCDs) IND AAA 40000 Affirmed Fratelli Wines TL IND BB- 24 Upgraded from IND B+ Fratelli Wines FB WC limits IND BB-/IND A4+ 150 Upgraded from IND B+ / A4 Fratelli Wines FB WC limits* IND BB-/IND A4+ 99.2 Assigned * The final ratings were assigned based on the sanction letters provided by FWPL to Ind-Ra. Fratelli Wines Proposed TL** Provisional IND 35 Assigned BB- ** The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by FWPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Fratelli Wines Proposed FB WC limits**Provisional IND 55.8 Assigned BB- / Provisional IND A4+ ** The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by FWPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Long-TL IND BB+ 275.2 Assigned Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills FB Fac IND BB+ / A4+ 300 Assigned Kushal Foods TL IND BB+ 21.2 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Kushal Foods Fund based WC limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 95 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Kushal Foods Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 33.8 - BB / Provisional IND A4+ Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Mandira Fashions FB Fac (LT) IND D 100 Affirmed Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Manipal Energy And Infratech LtdFB WC limits IND BBB/ Stable 100 Affirmed /IND A3+ Manipal Energy And Infratech LtdNon-FB limits IND 370 Affirmed BBB/Stable/IND A3+ Manipal Media Network Ltd TL IND BBB 55.1 Affirmed Manipal Media Network Ltd FB WC limits IND 200 Affirmed BBB/Stable/IND A3+ Manipal Media Network Ltd Non-FB limits IND 230 Affirmed BBB/Stable/IND A3+ Navnitlal TL IND B 6.7 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Navnitlal FB WC limits IND B 140 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Neelgiri Electricals TL IND BBB- 132.23 Affirmed Neelgiri Electricals FB limits IND BBB-/IND A 360 Affirmed Punjabi University TL IND BBB- 43 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Punjabi University WC facility IND BBB- 440 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Reliance Infrastructure TL IND A / RWN 5300 - Downgraded and maintained on RWN Reliance Infrastructure NCDs (NCDs) IND A/RWN 9750 - Downgraded and maintained on RWN Reliance Infrastructure Bk Fac IND A/RWN/IND 180000 - A1/RWN Downgraded and maintained on RWN Reliance Infrastructure NCDs** IND A+ / RWN 4000 - Downgraded and maintained on RWN ** Secured against regulatory asset collection in R-Infra’s Mumbai distributi Reliance Infrastructure TL** IND A+ / RWN 9000 - Downgraded and maintained on RWN ** Secured against regulatory asset collection in R-Infra’s Mumbai distributi Reliance Infrastructure ST debt/CP* IND A1 / RWN 6000 - Downgraded and maintained on RWN * Backed by a fund-based facility Reliance Infrastructure CP (CP)# IND A1+ / RWN 1600 Affirmed # Backed by an irrevocable, unconditional and non-transferable standby letter of credit of ICICI Bank Ltd (ICICI, Fitch Ratings Ltd: Issuer Default Rating: BBB-/Stable/F3). The payment mechanism, as defined in the transaction documents, provides for the payment through the invocation of the standby letter of credit to the beneficiary’s account before/on the due date of the proposed CP. Sam Agritech FB Fac IND BB+ 32 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sam Agritech Proposed FB Fac Provisional IND 50 - BB+ Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sdu Beverages TL (LT) IND D 210 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shri Lakshmi Ganapathy FB WC limit IND B- 165 - Industries Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sjvn TL IND AA+ 3001 Affirmed Srf’S Bank FB and non-FB WC IND AA / IND A1+ 950 Assigned limits Vasai Virar Municipal LT Issuer Rating IND A- migrated Corporation Issuer Not Cooperating ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 