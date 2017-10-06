India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 6

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3+ 500 Upgraded from IND A4+ Bhavya Cements Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 110 Affirmed Gujarat State Fertilisers & CP IND A1+ 3000 Assigned Chemicals Ltd Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd ST debt/CP programme IND A1+ 7 Affirmed Infrastructure Leasing & ST debt IND A1+ 12250 Affirmed Financial Services Ltd Kamal Textile Industries Non-FB WC IND A4 4 Assigned Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel Non-FB limit IND A2+ 2400 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Sangam (I) Ltd CP IND A1 1000 Downgraded from A1+ Sangam (I) Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 1450 Downgraded from A1+ Shri Jayasheel N Shetty NFBF IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Infrastructure Ltd FB Fac IND BBB 150 Upgraded from IND BB+ Bhavya Cements Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 500 Affirmed Bhavya Cements Ltd TL IND BBB- 295.3 Affirmed (reduced from INR435.5) Bhavya Cements Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND BBB- 304.7 Affirmed (reduced from INR449.6) Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB/ 23.4 Affirmed (reduced from INR52.5) Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Pvt Ltd FB CC facility IND BBB/IND A2 250 Affirmed Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limits WD 250 Withdrawn (issuer did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) Eastman Auto & Power Ltd TL IND A 63.95 Affirmed (increased from INR46.30) Eastman Auto & Power Ltd Proposed WC limits* IND A / IND A1 372.3 Assigned * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the a Eastman Auto & Power Ltd WC limits IND A/ IND A1 530 Affirmed / Assigned (reduced from INR870) Eastman Auto & Power Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A/ IND A1 233 Affirmed / Assigned (reduced from INR283) Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd TL* IND A+ 3810 Assigned *The assignment of final rating follows the receipt of final documentation, conforming to the information already. Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd TL IND A+ 1190 Assigned Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd TL WD 1190 Withdrawn Idhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB- 1000 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA 50 Affirmed (increased from INR40) Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd Subordinated debt IND AAA 10 Affirmed Infrastructure Leasing & LT debt IND AAA 69750 Affirmed Financial Services Ltd (increased from INR62,250) Infrastructure Leasing & Subordinated debt^ IND AAA 1000 Affirmed Financial Services Ltd ^unutilised Infrastructure Leasing & Bk loans IND AAA 3000 Affirmed Financial Services Ltd Jai Bhavani Furnishing Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 80 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Jai Bhavani Furnishing Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND BB- 40 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Kamal Textile Industries TL IND B 56.92 Assigned Kamal Textile Industries FB WC IND B/IND A4 20 Assigned Kochi Salem Pipeline Pvt Ltd TL IND A-/RWN 7228.7 Placed on RWN Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel TL IND BBB+/ 820 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel FB WC limits IND BBB+/IND A2+ 1300 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Sangam (I) Ltd TL IND A+ 3834 Affirmed Sangam (I) Ltd FB limits IND A+ 3800 Affirmed Shri Jayasheel N Shetty FBF IND BB-/IND A4+ 45 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sjvn Ltd TL IND AA+ 3001 Affirmed (reduced from INR3,445) Srf Ltd FB and non-FB WC IND AA / IND A1+ 950 Assigned limits Svs Constructions FBF IND B+ /IND A4 35 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.