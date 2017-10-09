India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akashganga Infraventures India Non- FB WC limits IND A3 255 Downgraded Ltd Prism Cement Ltd Unsecured short- TL IND A1 3000 Affirmed Prism Cement Ltd CP programme IND A1 2000 Affirmed Prism Cement Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A1 3850 Affirmed Tata Housing Development Co. LtdCP IND A1+ 10 Assigned Vns Accessories Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND A4+ 240 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Prism Cement Ltd Term deposit programme IND tA 1000 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akashganga Infraventures India FB WC limits IND BBB- / IND A3220 Downgraded Ltd Akashganga Infraventures India TL WD 9.2 Withdrawn Ltd (repaid in full) Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd TL IND A- / IND A2+ 6130 Affirmed (reduced from INR8,940) Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd TL IND A- / IND A2+ 950 Assigned Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd FB CC limits IND A- / IND A2+ 300 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,900) Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd Non- FB Fac IND A- / IND A2+ 3553 Affirmed (reduced from INR9,776) Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd Unsecured loan WD 1000 Withdrawn (repaid in full) Hathway Digital Pvt Ltd CC facility IND A- 1400 Assigned Hathway Digital Pvt Ltd TL IND A- / IND A2+ 7588.2 Assigned Hathway Digital Pvt Ltd Non- FB Fac IND A- / IND A2+ 1313.6 Assigned Hmr Steels Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+ 220 Affirmed (increased from 190) Hmr Steels Pvt Ltd Non- FB Limit WD 30 Withdrawn (paid in full) Irb Infrastructure Developers Non- FB Bk Fac IND A+/ IND A1+ 11000 Upgraded Ltd Irb Infrastructure Developers TL IND A+/ IND A1+ 21066 Upgraded Ltd (increased from 20,410) Narsimha Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 50 Assigned Narsimha Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd Long- TL IND BB- 75 Assigned National Trust Housing Finance Long- TL (Bk loans) IND BBB 2500 Affirmed Ltd Nrss Xxxi (B) Transmission Ltd Unsecured NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA(SO) 6800 Assigned Nrss Xxxi (B) Transmission Ltd Bk loans WD 6000 Withdrawn (repaid in full) Prism Cement Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND A- 3000 Affirmed (reduced from 5,500) Prism Cement Ltd FB limits IND A- 4650 Affirmed Rajkot (Gujarat) Solar Energy TL IND BBB+ 2218 Assigned Pvt Ltd Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd NCDs IND A- (SO) 750 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.