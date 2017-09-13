India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Sep 13

Sep 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chiddarwar Construction Company NFB WC limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dembla Timber Company Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 166.1 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Galva Decoparts Pvt Ltd NFB WC Fac IND A4+ 42 Assigned Galva Decoparts Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB Fac* Prov IND A4+ 8 Assigned * The ratings are Prov and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by GDPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Parag Milk Foods Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 290 Migrated to Non Cooperating Cooperating Issuer Not Cooperating The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 2850 Upgraded from IND A1 (increased from INR2,350mln) The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 500 Upgraded from IND A1 The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Short-TL IND A1+ 320 Upgraded from IND A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Industries Ltd Long-TL IND D 59.4 Downgraded from BBB- Adhunik Industries Ltd FB WC limit (LT) IND D 905.5 Downgraded from BBB- Adhunik Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limit (ST) IND D 560 Downgraded from BBB- Ali Agency’S FB limit (LT) IND D 197 Downgraded from IND BBB- Chiddarwar Construction Company FB WC limit IND BB-/IND A4+ 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dembla Timber Company Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B /IND A4 30 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Dwarikamayee Bhandar FB limit (LT) IND D 95 Downgraded from IND BBB- Extramarks Education India Pvt FB limits IND A-/ IND A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from INR90mln) Extramarks Education India Pvt Non-FB limits IND A-/IND A2+ 724.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from INR801.2mln) Galva Decoparts Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB+/IND A4+ 190 Assigned Galva Decoparts Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL* Prov IND BB+ 600 Assigned * The ratings are Prov and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by GDPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Galva Decoparts Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac* Prov IND 210 Assigned BB+/Prov IND A4+ * The ratings are Prov and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by GDPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Grace Suppliers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 394 Upgraded from IND BB- (increased from INR230mln) Grace Suppliers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 8.2 Upgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR10mln) Jain Overseas FB limit IND D 330 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Karnataka Water And Sanitation Proposed TL Prov IND AA-(SO) 3000 Assigned Pooled Fund Trust Kohenoor Industries FB limit (LT) IND D 175 Downgraded from IND BBB- Maa Kalika Bhandar FB limit (LT) IND D 225 Downgraded from IND BBB- Madhav Stores TL IND B+ 24.28 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Madhav Stores FB limit IND B+/IND A4 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Mahavir Enterprises FB limit (LT) IND D 184 Downgraded from IND BBB- Parag Milk Foods Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1303.4 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Parag Milk Foods Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ /IND A2 2500 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Remi Sales And Engineering Ltd FB WCFac - 67.5 Withdrawn Remi Sales And Engineering Ltd Non-FB WC Fac - 16.5 Withdrawn Royale Manor Hotels And TL IND BB 9.28 Migrated to Industries Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Royale Manor Hotels And FB limits IND BB /IND A4+ 79.55 Migrated to Industries Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Ii Second Loss Credit Prov IND A-(SO) 86.1 Assigned Facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Ii Series A Pass-Through Prov IND AAA(SO) 1721 Assigned Certificates (PTCs) Shri Guru Ram Dass Educational TL IND A 715 Migrated to Society Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 992.9 Upgraded from IND A (reduced from INR1,893.1mln) The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd FB limits IND A+/IND A1+ 2900 Upgraded from IND A/IND A1 The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Proposed Bk loan* Prov IND A+/Prov 837.1 Upgraded from IND A1+ Prov IND A/Prov IND A1 (increased from INR756.9mln) * The rating is Prov and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by WCPM to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Winsome International Ltd FB limit (LT/ST) IND D 160 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 