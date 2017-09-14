India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Sep 14

Sep 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bloom Dekor Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 145 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 50 Affirmed (sublimit of FB limit) Omniactive Health Technologies Non-FB limits IND A2 40 Affirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Corporation Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+/RWN 220 Downgraded from IND A3 Adhunik Corporation Ltd FB limits IND BB+/RWN 550 Downgraded from IND BBB- Bloom Dekor Ltd FB limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 180 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) Caterpillar India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND AAA / IND A1+37500 Affirmed Futuregrow Spectrum Radiation Secured TL WD 381.3 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital 2017 (An Abs Series A1 pass-through IND A-(SO) 218.4 Assigned Transaction) certificates (PTCs) Ifmr Capital 2017 (An Abs Series A2 PTCs IND BBB-(SO) 5.1 Assigned Transaction) Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1003 Affirmed (increased from INR 493) Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+/IND A2+ 500 Affirmed Mfl Securitisation Trust – Liii Series A1 pass-through IND AA(SO) 2362.1 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs) Mfl Securitisation Trust – Liii Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 124.3 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust – Liii Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 43.5 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust – Liii Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 198.9 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) facility (SLCF) Mfl Securitisation Trust – Series A1 pass-through IND AA(SO) 2681.54 Assigned Lviii (An Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs)* * The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. Mfl Securitisation Trust – Series A2 PTCs* IND AA(SO) 141.1 Assigned Lviii (An Abs Transaction) * The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. Mfl Securitisation Trust – Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 49.4 Assigned Lviii (An Abs Transaction) (LF)* * The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. Mfl Securitisation Trust – Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 231.5 Assigned Lviii (An Abs Transaction) facility (SLCF)* * The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. Noslar International Ltd. FB WC limits (LT/ST) IND D 172.5 Downgraded from IND BB (increased from INR139) (Issuer Not Cooperating) Noslar International Ltd. Non-FB limits (ST) IND D 30 Downgraded from IND BB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Noslar International Ltd. TL (LT) IND D 44.1 Downgraded from IND BB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Omniactive Health Technologies WC Fac IND BBB+/IND A2 850 Affirmed Ltd’S Omniactive Health Technologies TL WD 229.4 Withdrawn Ltd’S (loans paid in full) Rubbers Pvt Ltd FBWCL IND BBB- / IND A3175 Assigned Shree Krushna Enterprises FB limit (LT) IND D 85 Downgraded from IND BBB- Wadhwagroup Holdings Pvt Ltd TL (Lease rental IND BBB 21940.7 Downgraded discounting) from IND BBB+ (increased from INR13,500) Wadhwagroup Holdings Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 5777 Downgraded from IND BBB+ (increased from INR3,500) Wadhwagroup Holdings Pvt Ltd FB limits WD 100 Withdrawn (paid in full) Wadhwagroup Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed WC limits WD 2000 Withdrawn (issuer did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)