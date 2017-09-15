India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Sep 15

Sep 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alaknanda Sponge Iron Ltd. Non- fund- based WC IND A4+ 2.5 Migrated to limit Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Calderys India Refractories Ltd Non- fund- based WC FacIND A1+ 450 Affirmed (reduced from 650) Enginemates Heat Transfer Pvt. Non- fund- based limitsIND A4 20 Migrated to Ltd. Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Himanchal Construction Company Non- fund- based limitsIND A4+ 20 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) K. M. Sugar Mills Ltd Non- fund- based WC IND A4+ 20 Affirmed limit Shine Star Non- fund- based limitsIND A4+ 8.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based limitsIND A4+ 11 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Signet Products Pvt Ltd Proposed non- fund- Provisional IND 880 Assigned based WC limits A2 Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based Fac IND A4 105 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd TL (Long- term) IND D 268 Downgraded and Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd Fund- based Fac (Long- IND D 450 Downgraded and term/Short- term) Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based Fac IND D 101 Downgraded and (Short- term) Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Alaknanda Sponge Iron Ltd. Fund- based WC limit IND BB+ 125 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Axis Finance Ltd Tier II subordinated IND AAA 3000 Assigned bonds Bank Of India Basel III AT1 IND A+ 5 Assigned perpetual bonds Calderys India Refractories Ltd CC Fac* IND AA/ IND A1+ 450 Affirmed * The facility is fully interchangeable with the fund-based limits. This facility includes the INR150 million fund-based limits rated earlier; (increased from 350) Choksi Imaging Ltd Fund- based Fac WD 30 Withdrawn Choksi Imaging Ltd Non- fund- based limitsWD 40 Withdrawn Enginemates Heat Transfer Pvt. Fund- based limits IND B+ 50 Migrated to Ltd. Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Esn Finance And Capital Long- TL WD 135 Withdrawn Services Ltd Himanchal Construction Company TL IND BB+ 20 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Himanchal Construction Company Fund- based limits IND BB+/ IND A4+ 90 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) K. M. Sugar Mills Ltd Fund- based WC limit IND BB+ 1005.1 Upgraded K. M. Sugar Mills Ltd TL IND BB+ 279 Upgraded (reduced from 544) Kosamattam Finance Ltd Bk loans IND BBB- 2 Assigned Mark International Foods Stuff Fund- based WC limit IND BB 60 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Minera Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limits IND BBB/ IND A3+ 600 Assigned Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 9.9 Rating assigned final; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable (reduced from 18.8) Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limit IND BBB- / IND A3550 Rating affirmed; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based WC IND BBB- / IND A31200 Rating limit affirmed; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd TL WD 0.84 Withdrawn (the loan has been paid in full) Rajasthan Liquors Ltd TL IND BBB+ 320 Assigned Rajasthan Liquors Ltd Fund- based WC limit IND BBB+/ IND A2 500 Assigned Shine Star Fund- based Limits IND BB- 100 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shree Ashtvinayak Roller Flour Fund- based limits IND D 50 Migrated to Mills Pvt Ltd (Long- term) Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shree Ashtvinayak Roller Flour TL (Long- term) IND D 28.5 Migrated to Mills Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd Fund- based limits IND BB+ 140 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 3.7 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Signet Products Pvt Ltd Long- TL IND BBB 25 Assigned Signet Products Pvt Ltd Proposed fund- based Provisional IND 100 Assigned WC limits BBB/ Provisional IND A2 Smartha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund- based limit WD 15 Withdrawn Smartha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based limit WD 150 Withdrawn Spring Bee Diary Products Pvt Proposed long- TL Provisional IND B200 Assigned Ltd Spring Bee Diary Products Pvt Proposed fund- based Provisional IND 90 Assigned Ltd Fac B/ Provisional IND A4 Sri Manikanta Industries Fund- based WC limits IND B/ IND A4 60 Assigned Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd Long- TL IND B 55 Affirmed (increased from 2.77 CR) Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd Fund- based Fac IND B 35 Affirmed Vindeshwari Exim Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based limit WD 240 Withdrawn Vishal Infrastructure Ltd Fund- based Fac IND BBB/ IND A3+ 300 Upgraded Vishal Infrastructure Ltd Non- fund- based Fac IND BBB/ IND A3+ 900 Upgraded ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 