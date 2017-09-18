India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Sep 18

Sep 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asoke Timber Co. Non-FBL IND A4+ 17.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Bhopal Switchgears Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 22.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Bhramari Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Blow Packaging (I) Ltd Non fund based WC limitIND A2 92.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Gee Gee Agro Tech Non-FB WC limit IND A4 5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Imperial Tubes Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Ind Expo FB limits IND A4 75 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Jayakrishna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A2+ 10 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Justclick Travels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Assigned Kartar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 75 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating L.S. Mills Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 320 Assigned M/S Sanjay Agrawal Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 600 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating M/S Swagattam Plastics Non-FB limits IND A4 5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Mahindra Lifespace Developers CP (CP) IND A1+ 1500 Affirmed Ltd Multiurban Infra Services Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A3 250 Assigned Ltd Multiurban Infra Services Pvt Proposed non- FB WC Provisional IND 200 Assigned Ltd limit* A3 *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by MIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Saraf Chemicals Pvt Ltd NFB WC limit IND A3+ 200 Upgraded from IND A3 (increased from INR80mln) Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 13.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sincon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB WC IND A4+ 210 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating The Phoenix Mills Ltd CP (CP)# IND A1+ 1000 Upgraded from IND A # CP to be carved out from the existing working capital facility Tirupati Buil-Con Pvt. Ltd Non FB limits IND A3 475 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Infotech Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ /IND A2 550 Migrated to Non Cooperating Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Aditya Infotech Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB+ /IND A2 800 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Arpit Projects Ltd TL WD 1490 Withdrawn Asian Business Connections Pvt NCDs IND BB-/RWE 4500 Placed on RWE Ltd Asoke Timber Co. FB limits IND BB- 82.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Bajaj Energy Ltd TL IND BB-/RWN 14446 Downgraded and Maintained on RWN (reduced from INR14,454mln) Bajaj Energy Ltd WC facility IND BB-/RWN/IND 9500 Downgraded and A4+/RWN Maintained on RWN Bajaj Energy Ltd Non-FB facility IND BB-/RWN/IND 570 Downgraded and A4+/RWN Maintained on RWN Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd TL IND BB+ 213 Downgraded and Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd FB limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 770 Downgraded and Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 680 Downgraded and Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed TL WD 100 Withdrawn Bhopal Switchgears Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 67.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Bhopal Switchgears Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 2.23 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Bhramari Steels Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 172.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Bhramari Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 11 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Blow Packaging (I) Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB 90 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Blow Packaging (I) Ltd LT loan IND BBB 36.6 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 14.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- /IND A3 100 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- /IND A3 53.7 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Bk Fac IND A-/RWP 2673 Placed on RWP Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Bk Fac IND A2+/RWP 8000 Placed on RWP Dee-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 220 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Dee-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND BB /IND A4+ 310 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Dr. Rajendra Prasad Educational TL IND BBB- 50 Migrated to Society Non Cooperating Category Dr. Rajendra Prasad Educational Bk overdraft facility IND BBB- 40 Migrated to Society Non Cooperating Category Gee Gee Agro Tech FB WC limit IND B +/IND A4 230 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Imperial Tubes Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 400 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Indexport Leather Export Pvt LtdFB WC limit IND B+ 86.4 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Indexport Leather Export Pvt LtdTL IND B+ 4.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Indo Sponge Power And Steel Ltd FB WC limit IND B- 80 Assigned Indo Sponge Power And Steel Ltd Long-TL IND B- 50 Assigned Innoven Capital India Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND AA- 1250 Assigned Jayakrishna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 12.9 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Jayakrishna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB+/IND A2+ 450 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Justclick Travels Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 90 Assigned Kartar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 22 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Kartar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- /IND A3 233 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB /IND A3+ 195 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd NCDs IND AAA(SO) 3000 Affirmed L.S. Mills Ltd TL IND BBB+ 410.5 Assigned L.S. Mills Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ /IND A2 1230 Assigned M/S Sanjay Agrawal FB WC limit IND BB 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating M/S Swagattam Plastics FB limits IND B+ 30 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating M/S Swagattam Plastics Long-TL IND B+ 10.53 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Magma Fincorp Ltd LT Bk loans IND AA- 1250 Assigned Mahindra Lifespace Developers FB limits IND AA /IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed Ltd Mahindra Lifespace Developers Non-FB limits IND AA /IND A1+ 250 Affirmed Ltd Mahindra Lifespace Developers Non-FB limits* IND AA /IND A1+ 250 Assigned Ltd * The assignment of final rating follows the receipt of a sanction letter conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. Mili Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+ /IND A4+ 80 Assigned Mili Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 160 Assigned Multiurban Infra Services Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB- 50 Assigned Ltd Multiurban Infra Services Pvt Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 50 Assigned Ltd BBB- *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by MIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. My Car Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B 245 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating My Car Pvt Ltd TL IND B 6.21 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Mysore Bellary Highway Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan IND BBB+ 4710 Affirmed Oscar Investments Ltd NCDs* IND C 1500 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category * Unutilised/Issuer Not Cooperating Oscar Investments Ltd LT Bk loan IND C 5000 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd Secured LT Bk loans IND C 750 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd Secured LT NCDs (LT) IND D 2000 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Saraf Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 146.6 Upgraded from IND BBB- (reduced from INR250mln) Saraf Chemicals Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB 310 Upgraded from IND BBB- (reduced from INR380mln) Secl Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND C 190 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Secl Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND C 663.8 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Secl Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (LT) IND D 149.9 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Secl Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 317 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 1.88 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 45 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 100 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 2.2 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sincon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Sai Enterprises FB WC limit IND B+ 97.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating The Phoenix Mills Ltd TL IND A+ 7500 Upgraded from IND A (increased from INR 7,182.4mln) The Phoenix Mills Ltd FB WC Fac* IND A+ /IND A1+ 1500 Upgraded from IND A * Working capital facilities are sub-limit of term loan Tirupati Buil-Con Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BBB- /IND A3 200 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in RWP: Rating Watch Positive RWN: RWE: Rating Watch Evolving $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)