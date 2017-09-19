India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Sep 19

Sep 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AMT International Non-FB WC limit IND A4 50 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Arihant Ship Breakers Non-FB WC limits IND A4 75 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Durga Marble And Minerals FB WC limit IND A4 84 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 78 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category R R Prestress Industries Non-FB BG IND A4 14.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category SAS International Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 30 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shakun Gases Non-FB limits IND A4 190 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shiva Polytubes FB limit (standby line IND A4+ 6.6 - of credit) Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shiva Polytubes Non-FB limit IND A4+ 33.35 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category VED Cellulose Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills Non-FB limits (LC) IND A4+ 20 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Yuvashakthi Enterprises Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 50 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Linus Agroventures FB Fac (ST) IND D 120 Downgraded from IND A4+ Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AMT International FB WC limit IND B- 50 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Arihant Ship Breakers FB limits IND B- 75 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Arihant Ship Breakers Long-TL IND B- 16.2 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Autopal Industries TL IND BB- 6.3 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Autopal Industries FB WC limit IND BB-/A4+ 100 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Bolton Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 pass-through IND A- 99.4 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Bolton Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND BB 51.5 Affirmed Build Wallinfra TL (LT) IND D 75 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Build Wallinfra FB WC limit (LT) IND D 30 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Cosyn FB WC limit WD 20 Withdrawn Cosyn Long-TL WD 2.34 Withdrawn Cosyn Non-FB WC limit WD 42.5 Withdrawn Dee-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd FB Limits IND BB 120 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Dee-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 65.68 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Dr. Reddy’S Laboratories Proposed WC Bk loans Provisional IND 1000 Assigned AA+/A1+ Famous Stationery FB WC limit IND B+ 50 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Fine Jewellery Manufacturing FB WC limit IND BB 563 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Gs Atwal & Co (Engineers) FB limits(LT/ST) IND D 55 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Gs Atwal & Co (Engineers) Long-TL IND D 122.4 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Gs Atwal & Co (Engineers) Non-FB limits(LT/ST) IND D 80 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Ingenerie Technologies FB limits IND B+ 20 - Solutions Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Ingenerie Technologies TL IND B+ 60 - Solutions Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Linus Agroventures Long-TL (LT) IND D 180 Downgraded from IND BB- Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category M/S Elegant Enterprises Fund based WC limit IND BB-/A4+ 51 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Magick Woods Exports Long-TL IND BBB 305 Upgraded from IND BBB- Magick Woods Exports Bk Fac IND BBB/A2 845 Upgraded from IND BBB- / A3 Nvr Infrastructure And Services Long-TL IND BBB+ 710 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Orissa Order Suppliers FB CC limits (LT) IND D 210 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Paras Commercial Corporation FB limits IND B 45 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Paras Commercial Corporation Non-FB limits IND B 40 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Paul Alukkas Developers TL IND B 140 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Platinum Trust Series A pass-through IND AAA 1825.1 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Platinum Trust Second loss credit IND BBB 125.6 Affirmed facility (SLCF) R R Prestress Industries FB WC limit IND B+/ A4 40 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sas International FB WC limit IND BB /IND A4+ 215 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Satwik Steel FB limits IND B+ 200 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shakun Gases FB limits IND B- 40 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shiva Polytubes FB (CC) IND BB+ 44 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shiva Polytubes TL IND BB+ 21.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sri Prasana Tex FB WC limit IND B 30 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Srinivasa Civil Works FB limits (LT) IND D 35 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Srinivasa Civil Works Non-FB limits (ST) IND D 210 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Suman Vinimay FB WC limit IND BB- 170 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Suman Vinimay TL IND BB- 45 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Tiwana Oil Mills TL IND BB 15.06 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Tiwana Oil Mills FB WC limit IND BB 82.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Triway Container Freight-StationTL IND BBB- 362.17 Assigned Ved Cellulose FB limits IND BB 147.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Ved Cellulose TL IND BB 34.85 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills FB limits IND BB 140 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills Long-TL IND BB 18 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills Non-FB limits (BG) IND BB 6.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Yuvashakthi Enterprises FB WC limit IND BB 10 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)