India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Sep 20

Sep 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bihar Bottlers And Blenders TL IND A4 59.49 Migrated to Pvt. Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 1000 Affirmed Genext Hardware & Parks Pvt Ltd Short-TL IND A2+ 410 Placed on RWE Rating Watch Evolving Mittal Hospitals Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Pec Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A3 4.57* Downgraded from IND A3+ *fund-based and non-fund based limits are interchangeable in nature. Pink Rose Lingerie Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 120 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bihar Bottlers And Blenders FB WC limit IND B 15.5 Migrated to Pvt. Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 11206 Affirmed (reduced from INR11,270mln) Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 1050 Affirmed (increased from INR850mln) Entally Astha TL IND BB- 100 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Genext Hardware & Parks Pvt Ltd TL from Bks IND BBB+ 2014 Placed on RWE Rating Watch Evolving Iiert September 2017 Series A pass-through Provisional IND 1516.2 Assigned certificates (PTCs) AA(SO) Jeevandeep Prakashan Pvt. Ltd. FB CC limits IND BB 200 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Jeevandeep Prakashan Pvt. Ltd. FB standby line of IND BB 80 Migrated to credit limits Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Jeevandeep Prakashan Pvt. Ltd. FB overdraft against IND BB 70 Migrated to property limits Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Jeevandeep Prakashan Pvt. Ltd. TL IND BB 43.8 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Mahindra Homes Pvt Ltd TL IND AA- 1850 Upgraded from IND A+ Mahindra Homes Pvt Ltd CC IND AA- 150 Upgraded from IND A+ Mahindra Homes Pvt Ltd CC# IND AA- 150 Upgraded from IND A+ # The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of a sanction letter conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. Mahindra Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed CC* Provisional IND 350 Upgraded AA- * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by MHPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Millennium Boards Pvt Ltd FB WC limits WD 150 Withdrawn Millennium Boards Pvt Ltd TL WD 274.4 Withdrawn Mittal Hospitals Ltd TL IND BB- 184.6 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Mittal Hospitals Ltd CC limits IND BB- 35 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Nrss Xxix Transmission Ltd Rupee TL (phase I)* IND BBB 2325 Assigned *The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of the financing documents conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. The final ratings are, therefore, the same as the provisional ratings assigned in June 2017. Nrss Xxix Transmission Ltd Rupee TL (phase II)* IND BBB 20175 Assigned *The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of the financing documents conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. The final ratings are, therefore, the same as the provisional ratings assigned in June 2017. Nrss Xxix Transmission Ltd Rupee TL I WD 2325 Withdrawn Nrss Xxix Transmission Ltd Rupee TL II WD 20175 Withdrawn Pec Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB- /IND A3 29.75* Downgraded from IND BBB /IND A3+ *fund-based and non-fund based limits are interchangeable in nature. Pink Rose Lingerie Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 8.68 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Pink Rose Lingerie Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 85 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Porbandar Solar Power Ltd NCDs WD 1105.5* Withdrawn *Outstanding on 21 March 2017 Rd Cleantech Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 75 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Renew Akshay Urja Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs Provisional IND 7600 Assigned (standalone)^ A- ^The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of the final documents conforming to the information already received. Ind-Ra would look into all the final documents, including guarantee documents from both guarantors, debenture trust deed, debenture trustee agreement, other security documents, independent third-party certificate/assessment on the quality of the panel from a reputed technical agency, subject to satisfactory outcome of Ind-Ra’s discussion with the solar panel supplier and issue of debentures and no dues certificate from all banks/non-banking financial institutions before assigning the final rating. Renew Akshay Urja Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs with Provisional IND 7600 Assigned partial credit AA+(SO) guarantee^ ^The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of the final documents conforming to the information already received. Ind-Ra would look into all the final documents, including guarantee documents from both guarantors, debenture trust deed, debenture trustee agreement, other security documents, independent third-party certificate/assessment on the quality of the panel from a reputed technical agency, subject to satisfactory outcome of Ind-Ra’s discussion with the solar panel supplier and issue of debentures and no dues certificate from all banks/non-banking financial institutions before assigning the final rating. Rubber O Malabar Products Pvt TL (LT) IND D 45.8 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Rubber O Malabar Products Pvt FB Fac (LT/ST) IND D 14.2 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sansar Trust Sep 2016 Iv Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 264.3 Affirmed facility SLCF Sansar Trust Sep 2016 Iv Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 2934.6 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Shah Group Builders Ltd TL IND BB 1350 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Swaaa Corporation Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (LT/ST) IND D 42.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Swaaa Corporation Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 36.6 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)