India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Sep 21

Sep 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Clifton Export Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A3 420 Affirmed Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 11.5 Affirmed Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 55 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Rpl Industries Ltd NFB WC limit IND A4+ 10 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Secunderabad Hotels Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 11.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Shankara Building Products Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 20 Upgraded from IND BBB+ Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A1(SO) 830 Upgraded Ltd Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A4+ 20 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 2 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd Non-FB forward IND A4+ 1 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavishkaar Sep 2016 Trust Series A1 pass-through IND A-(SO) 77.11 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Aavishkaar Sep 2016 Trust SLCF IND BB(SO) 21 Affirmed Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 134 Affirmed Devdhar Rice Mill FB WC limit IND B- /IND A4 87 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Indian Renewable Energy FY18 borrowing IND AAA 32650 Assigned Development Agency Ltd programme Indian Renewable Energy Bonds IND AAA 7000 Upgraded Development Agency Ltd Indian Renewable Energy Tax-free bonds IND AAA 20000 Upgraded Development Agency Ltd Indian Renewable Energy GoI fully serviced IND AAA 16400 Affirmed Development Agency Ltd bonds Indian Renewable Energy GoI fully serviced IND AAA 23600 Affirmed Development Agency Ltd bonds Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 4.7 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- /IND A3 232.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Mytrah Ujjval Power Pvt Ltd NCD IND BBB(SO) 8200 Assigned Nrss Xxxi (B) Transmission Ltd Unsecured NCDs^ Provisional IND 6800 Assigned AAA(SO) ^The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of the final documents conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. The agency would look into all final documents, including debenture trust deed, debenture trustee agreement, other security documents, and no dues certificate from all banks/non-banking financial institutions before assigning the final rating. Nrss Xxxi (B) Transmission Ltd NCDs^, # 6800 Withdrawn ^The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of the final documents conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. The agency would look into all final documents, including debenture trust deed, debenture trustee agreement, other security documents, and no dues certificate from all banks/non-banking financial institutions before assigning the final rating. # The rating on the instrument has been withdrawn, as the company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged. Rpl Industries Ltd FB WC limit IND BB-/IND A4+ 70 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 54 Affirmed Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- /IND A4 50 Affirmed Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND B- /IND A4 30 Affirmed Secunderabad Hotels Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 226.4 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Secunderabad Hotels Pvt. Ltd Fund based WC limit IND BB+ 107.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Sepc Power Pvt Ltd LT senior project Bk IND BBB- 24491.6 Affirmed loan Shankara Building Products Ltd Long-TL IND A 82.4 Upgraded from IND BBB+ Shankara Building Products Ltd FB WC limits IND A /IND A1 2600 Upgraded from IND BBB+ Sixth Energy Technologies Pvt FB WC limits IND BB+ 60 Affirmed Ltd Sixth Energy Technologies Pvt Packing credit IND BB+ 39 Affirmed Ltd Star Health And Allied Subordinated debt IND A 0.5 Assigned Insurance Co. Ltd Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt FB WC limits IND A(SO) /IND 400 Upgraded Ltd A1(SO) Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd FB foreign bill IND BB 45 Migrated to discounting Non - Cooperating Category Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd CC limits IND BB 20 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)