India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Sep 22

Sep 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ark Builders Non- fund- based Fac IND A4 15 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Artek Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non- fund based WC IND A4 49.5 Migrated to limit Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based Fac IND A4+ 160 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd Proposed non- fund- Provisional IND 90 Migrated to based Fac A4+ Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based Fac IND A3 25 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Fuso Glass India Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based Fac IND A4+ 155 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Growell Cnc Systems Non- fund- based WC IND A4 12.5 Migrated to limits Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Idea Infinity It Solutions Pvt Non- fund- based Fac IND A4+ 47 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Idea Infinity It Solutions Pvt Proposed non fund- Provisional IND 58 Migrated to Ltd based Fac A4+ Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Indusind Media & Communications Non- fund- based IND A2+ 2,190 Affirmed Ltd Fac (includes LER derivative) (increased from 530) K. Lall Overseas Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based limit IND A4+ 300 Assigned K. Lall Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed non- FBL Provisional IND 80 Assigned A4+ N.V.Nageswara Rao Non- fund- based IND D 20 Migrated to limits (short- term) Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Prakash Constrowell Ltd Non- fund- based WC IND A3+ 550 Assigned limits Ranger Cotton Mills (I) Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based Fac IND A4 14.6 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sutlej Textiles And Industries Non- fund- based limitsIND A1+ 450 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vaswani Industries Ltd Non- fund- based WC IND A4+ 320 Affirmed limit Vishal Precision Steel Tubes & Non- fund- based WC IND A1(SO) 150 Assigned Strips Pvt Ltd limits Viva Servitrade Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based WC IND A4+ 150 Migrated to limits Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ark Builders Long- TL IND B+ 51 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ark Builders Fund- based Fac IND B+/ IND A4 37.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Artek Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limit IND B+/ IND A4 10 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Centurywells Roofing India Fund- based WC facilityIND A(SO) 200 Upgraded (Pvt) Ltd Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd Fund- based Fac IND BB/ IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd Long- TL IND BBB- 78.7 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd Fund- based Fac IND BBB- / IND A3320 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Fuso Glass India Pvt Ltd TL Fac IND BB 33.7 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Fuso Glass India Pvt Ltd Fund- based Fac IND BB/ IND A4+ 260 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Growell Cnc Systems Long- TL IND B- 20.1 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Growell Cnc Systems Fund- based WC limit IND B- 44 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Idea Infinity It Solutions Pvt Fund- based Fac IND BB/ IND A4+ 5 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Idea Infinity It Solutions Pvt Proposed fund- based Provisional IND 10 Migrated to Ltd Fac BB/ Provisional Non- IND A4+ Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Indusind Media & Communications Rupee TL IND BBB+ 4439.9 Downgraded Ltd (reduced from 7,131.3) Indusind Media & Communications CC limits IND BBB+ 200 Downgraded Ltd reduced from 600 K. Lall Overseas Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limit IND BB- / IND A4+20 Assigned Kineta Global Ltd Fund- based WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+500 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kudu Industries Ltd Long- TL IND BB- 25 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kudu Industries Ltd Fund- based WC limit IND BB- 75 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Life Shine Medical Services Pvt TL IND BB- 140.73 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) N.V.Nageswara Rao Fund- based limits IND D 110 Migrated to (long- term) Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) N.V.Nageswara Rao TL (long- term) IND D 29.1 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Nandraj Rice Mill Fund- based WC limit IND B- / IND A4 70 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd Fund- based Fac IND BB- / IND A4+215.1 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Prakash Constrowell Ltd Fund- based WC limits IND BBB/ IND A3+ 350 Assigned Ranger Cotton Mills (I) Pvt Ltd Long- TL IND B+ 91.8 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ranger Cotton Mills (I) Pvt Ltd Fund- based Fac IND B+/ IND A4 185 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Renew Akshay Urja Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs Provisional IND 7600 Affirmed (standalone) A- Renew Akshay Urja Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs with Provisional IND 7600 Affirmed partial credit AA+(SO) guarantee Sansar Trust Aug 2017 Second Loss Credit Provisional IND 295.5 Assigned Facility (SLCF) A- (SO) Sansar Trust Aug 2017 Series A pass- through Provisional IND 5910.1 Assigned certificates (PTCs) AAA(SO) Sutlej Textiles And Industries TL IND AA- 8472.3 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sutlej Textiles And Industries Fund- based limits IND AA- 5000 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vaswani Industries Ltd Fund- based WC limit IND BB 400 Downgraded Vaswani Industries Ltd TL WD 81.6 Withdrawn (repaid in full) Veda Biofuel Ltd Long- TL IND BB- 773 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vishal Precision Steel Tubes & TL IND A(SO) 52.6 Upgraded Strips Pvt Ltd (reduced from 100) Vishal Precision Steel Tubes & Fund- based WC limits IND A(SO) 400 Upgraded Strips Pvt Ltd (increased from 300) Viva Servitrade Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limits IND BB- 100 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Warana Dairy And Agro Bk loan (Long- term) IND D 485.19 Downgraded and Industries Ltd Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Warana Dairy And Agro Fund- based WC limit IND D 80 Downgraded and Industries Ltd (Long- term) Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)