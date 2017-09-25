India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Sep 25

Sep 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Non- FB WC limit IND A4 115 Assigned Avanti Feeds Ltd Non- FB WC Fac IND A1+ 665.8 Affirmed (reduced from 680) Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A1+(SO) 172.5 Affirmed (increased from 72.5) Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed non- FB WC Provisional IND 127.5 Assigned Limits A1+(SO) Jubilant Generics Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A1+ 2500 Affirmed Jubilant Generics Ltd Shot- term debt/CP IND A1+ 1500 Affirmed (CP) programme Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A1+ 8000 Affirmed Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd Shot- term debt/ CP IND A1+ 4000 Affirmed programme (reduced from 4,500) Minera Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A3+ 408 Assigned Sandhar Technologies Ltd CP programme INDA1+ 200 Affirmed Sandhar Technologies Ltd CP programme INDA1+ 200 Affirmed Visakha Trades Non- FB Fac IND A4+ 20 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Infrastructures Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B 115 Assigned Andhra Pradesh Expressways Ltd. Series D to G Senior IND AAA(SO) 2658 Affirmed NCDs Andhra Pradesh Expressways Ltd. Series C NCDs WD 1147 Withdrawn (paid in full) Avanti Feeds Ltd FB WC Fac IND AA- 750 Upgraded Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND AA- (SO) 149 Upgraded (reduced from 300) Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- (SO) 400 Upgraded (increased from 250) Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits Provisional IND 500 Assigned AA- (SO) Chandrakona Cold Storage Pvt LtdFB limits IND B 72.5 Assigned (increased from 50) Dilip Buildcon Ltd FB Fac IND A/ RWP/ IND 17931 Placed on RWP A1/ RWP Dilip Buildcon Ltd Non- FBL IND A/ RWP/ IND 30120 Placed on RWP A1/ RWP Dilip Buildcon Ltd Proposed non- FBL Provisional IND 2899 Placed on RWP A/ RWP/ Provisional IND A1/ RWP Garg Granites Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ IND A4 60 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Jaydeep Tubes Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 20 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Jubilant Generics Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- / IND A1+2500 Affirmed Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd Long- TL IND AA- 2178 Affirmed (reduced from 12,050) Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd NCDs (NCDs)# IND AA- 4950 Affirmed Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- / IND A1+5500 Affirmed Minera Steel & Power Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BBB 1274 Assigned Minera Steel & Power Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ IND A3+ 250 Assigned Nhc Foods Ltd TL IND BB+ 22.6 Downgraded and Maintained in Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Nhc Foods Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/ IND A4+ 240 Downgraded and Maintained in Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ram Coir Mills TL limits IND B+ 38.4 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ram Coir Mills FB WC limits IND B+/ IND A4 130 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sandhar Technologies Ltd Long- TL IND A+ 856.9 Affirmed Sandhar Technologies Ltd FB WC limits IND A+/ IND A1+ 650 Affirmed Sandhar Technologies Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A+/ IND A1+ 52 Affirmed Sandhar Technologies Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A+/ IND A1+ EUR9 Affirmed Sushee Infra & Mining Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ IND A2 1000 Downgraded Sushee Infra & Mining Ltd Non- FB limits IND BBB+/ IND A2 3800 Downgraded Sushee Infra & Mining Ltd Non- FB limits IND BBB+/ IND A2 1520 Assigned Sushee Infra & Mining Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 200 Downgraded BBB+/ Provisional IND A2 * The final ratings will be assigned subject to the execution of sanction letters for the rated facilities. Sushee Infra & Mining Ltd Proposed non- FB Provisional IND 2680 Downgraded limits* BBB+/ Provisional IND A2 * The final ratings will be assigned subject to the execution of sanction letters for the rated facilities. Visakha Trades FB Fac IND BB- / IND A4+40 Affirmed Visakha Trades Long- TL WD 3.25 Withdrawn (repaid in full) Zen Shipping & Ports India Pvt TL IND BBB- 600 Assigned Ltd Zen Shipping & Ports India Pvt FB WC Fac IND BBB- / IND A3100 Assigned Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)