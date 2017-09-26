India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Sep 26

Sep 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indexone Infracon & Logistics Non-FB Limits IND A4+ 200 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Adani Ports And Special CP IND A1+ 37 Assigned Economic Zone’ Arya Fin-Trade Services Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 70 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Arya Tradex Non-FB Fac IND A4 100 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Clavecon (I) Non-FB limit IND A4 5 Assigned Clavecon (I) Proposed non-FB limit* Provisional IND 5 Assigned A4 *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by CIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Idt Clothing Non-FB WC limit IND A4 7.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category P. C. Snehal Construction Non-FB Fac IND A3 810.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shree Krishan Co. Non-FB limit IND A4+ 17.5 Affirmed (Manufacturers) Steel & Metal Tubes Non-FB limits IND A4+ 130 Affirmed Sudarshan Chemical Industries CP* IND A1+ 500 Assigned *Yet to be issued; carved out of existing working capital facilities. Uflex Non-FB Bk Fac IND A2+ 3250 Affirmed Uflex LOC limits for capital IND A2+ 600 Affirmed gooptionally convertible debentures LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Clavecon (I) TL IND B+ 79.57 Assigned Clavecon (I) FB limit IND B+/ A4 35 Assigned Cuttack Resins FB limit IND B 70 Assigned Eicl'S Long-TL - 287 Withdrawn Eicl'S FB WC limits - 750 Withdrawn Eicl'S NFB WC limits - 150 Withdrawn Embee Agro Food Industries TL IND BB- 86 Assigned Embee Agro Food Industries FB WC limits IND BB-/A4+ 140 Assigned Idt Clothing FB WC limit IND B+ 125 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category K.P. Packaging FB WC limit (LT) IND D 40 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category K.P. Packaging Non-FB WC limit (ST) IND D 50 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Kalpataru Cold Storage TL (LT) IND D 41.8 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Kalpataru Cold Storage FB WC limit (LT/ST) IND D 78.8 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Kalpataru Cold Storage Non-FB WC limit (ST) IND D 2 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category P. C. Snehal Construction FB Fac IND BBB- / A3 135 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Pashupati Polytex TL IND BBB- 218 Affirmed Pashupati Polytex FB WC Fac IND BBB- / A3 245 Affirmed Pashupati Polytex Non-FB WC Fac IND BBB- / A3 90.8 Affirmed Prafullya Cold Storage Long-TL (LT) IND D 12 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Prafullya Cold Storage FB WC limit (long-/ST) IND D 39.8 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Prafullya Cold Storage Non-FB WC limit (ST) IND D 1.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Seagull Trust Ii Series A1 pass-through Provisional IND 2711.6 Assigned certificates (PTCs) AA+ Seagull Trust Ii Series A2 PTCs Provisional IND 301.3 Assigned B+ Shree Krishan Co. FB WC limit IND BB 55 Affirmed (Manufacturers) Shree Krishan Co. TL IND BB 117.9 Affirmed (Manufacturers) Steel & Metal Tubes FB WC limit IND BB+/ IND A4+ 90 Affirmed Tprs Enterprises TL IND BBB- 1.5 Assigned Tprs Enterprises FB WC facility IND BBB- 27.5 Assigned Tprs Enterprises Proposed TL* Provisional IND 77 Assigned BBB- * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by TPRS to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Tprs Enterprises Proposed-FB WC Provisional IND 20 Assigned facility* BBB- / A3 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by TPRS to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Uflex TL IND A- 8632.2 Affirmed Uflex FB Bk Fac IND A- / IND A2+ 3246 Affirmed Uflex Proposed LT debt Provisional IND 6500 Affirmed (comprising NCDs and A- TL)*, ^ * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the term loans by Uflex to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra and the closure of the issue upon the receipt of final documentation, conforming to the information already received by the agency. ^ The proceeds of the long-term debt will be used to meet normal capex requirement and partly meet long-term working capital and other corporate needs. 134 Infra Proposed TL* Provisional IND 1210 Assigned BB+ * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by 134 Infra to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)