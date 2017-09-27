India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Sep 27

Sep 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Karavali Ocean Products FB limits IND A4+ 40 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Non-FB limits IND A4+ 25.9 Upgraded from IND A4 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial CP@ IND A1+ 50000 Assigned Services @unutilised Simplex Castings Non-FB limits IND A4+ 550 Downgraded from IND A3 Sneha Marketing Non-FB WC limit IND A4 60 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D.S.P. Knitting Company Long-TL IND BB- 15 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category D.S.P. Knitting Company FB WC limit IND BB- 52.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Gangakhed Sugar And Energy Long-TL (LT) IND D 2446.6 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Gangakhed Sugar And Energy CC limits (LT) IND D 1500 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Gangakhed Sugar And Energy Non-FB limits (ST) IND D 1170 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Ghodawat Realty TL IND BBB- 1018.8 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Karavali Ocean Products TL IND BB 20.87 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Lal Baba Seamless Tubes TL - 1.2 Withdrawn Lal Baba Seamless Tubes FB limits IND BB- 155 Upgraded from IND B+ Madhav Engineers Non-FB Fac IND BBB-/ IND A3 200 Upgraded from IND BB+ / A4+ Mahindra & Mahindra Financial NCDs@ IND AAA 10000 Assigned Services @unutilised Map Cotton TL IND BB 18.9 Affirmed Map Cotton FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 460 Affirmed Maruti Ferrous FB WC limits IND BBB- / IND A3320 Assigned Nirmala Infra Projects FB limits (LT) IND D 35 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Nirmala Infra Projects TL (LT) IND D 12 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Nirmala Infra Projects Non-FB limits (ST) IND D 83 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Panchshil Corporate Park Proposed NCDs tranche 2Provisional IND 500 Assigned AAA Remi Process Plant & Machinery FB WCFac - 50 Withdrawn Remi Process Plant & Machinery Non-FB WC Fac - 80 Withdrawn Ricoh India NCDs (NCDs) IND BBB- 2000 Affirmed S.B. Cold Storage TL (LT) IND D 55.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category S.B. Cold Storage FB WC limit (LT/ST) IND D 78.7 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category S.B. Cold Storage Non-FB WC limit (ST) IND D 2 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Second loss credit Provisional IND 187.5 Assigned facility (SLCF) A- Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Series A pass-through Provisional IND 3440.5 Assigned certificates (PTCs) AAA Shri Shyam Oil Extraction FB limits IND BB 50 Affirmed Shri Shyam Oil Extraction TL IND BB 28.75 Affirmed Simplex Castings FB limit IND BB+ 500 Downgraded from IND BBB- Simplex Castings TL IND BB+ 146.4 Downgraded from IND BBB- Sinha Cold Storage & Warehouse TL (LT) IND D 12 - Company Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sinha Cold Storage & Warehouse FB WC limit (LT/ST) IND D 45.1 - Company Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sinha Cold Storage & Warehouse Non-FB WC limit (ST) IND D 1.5 - Company Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sneha Marketing FB WC limit IND B 39.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Standard Loan Trust Series A pass-through Provisional IND 827.8 Assigned certificates (PTCs) AA Standard Loan Trust Liquidity facility (LF)Provisional IND 8.28 Assigned AAA Standard Loan Trust Second loss credit Provisional IND 41.39 Assigned facility (SLCF) BBB Western Transco Power’ Proposed TL Provisional IND 4991 Assigned AA+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)