India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Sep 28

Sep 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 100 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Smartchem Technologies Ltd Bk Fac IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Yash Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB facility IND A2+(SO) 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cholamandalam Investment & Lower tier 2 IND AA 5 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd. Subordinated debt Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual debt (tier 1 IND AA 1000 Upgraded Finance Co. Ltd instrument) Cholamandalam Investment And NCDs (NCDs) IND AA+ 5000 Upgraded from Finance Co. Ltd IND AA Cholamandalam Investment And Lower tier 2 IND AA+ 17750 Upgraded from Finance Co. Ltd subordinated debt* IND AA * Limits stand unutilised India Standard Loan Trust L Series A pass-through IND A (SO) 1393.29 Assigned certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust L Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 13.93 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust L Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 50.16 Assigned facility Indian Receivable Trust Series A1 pass-through IND AAA(SO) 829.1 Affirmed September 2016 – C certificates (PTCs) Indian Receivable Trust Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 1705.9 Affirmed September 2016 – C Indian Receivable Trust Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 424.4 Affirmed September 2016 – C facility (SLCF) Karavali Freezers & Exporters FB limits IND BB-/IND A4+ 50.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Lords Mark Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 17 Affirmed Lords Mark Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 230 Affirmed Lords Mark Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit 50 Withdrawn Mm Trust Jun 16 Series A PTC (PTCs) IND AA+(SO) 564 Affirmed Mm Trust Sep 17 Series A PTC (PTCs) IND AA+(SO) 2548.8 Assigned Mn Bio-Technology Pvt Ltd NCDs IND BB-(SO) Affirmed Mn Takshila Industries Pvt. Ltd NCDs IND BB-(SO) 1651 Affirmed Morning Staar Apparels FB WC limits IND BB 15 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Morning Staar Apparels Non-FB WC limits IND BB 20 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Nava Bharath Educational Trust SBk loans IND BB 84.08 Downgraded Nava Bharath Educational Trust SFB WC IND BB 30 Downgraded North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCDs IND AAA(SO) 4,636* Affirmed * outstanding: INR787 million on 31 August 2017. Ramkrishna Cotspin Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 610 Assigned Ramkrishna Cotspin Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB/ IND A4+ 75 Assigned Savani Transports Pvt Ltd TL 12.57 Withdrawn Savani Transports Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac 175 Withdrawn Savani Transports Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac 11.5 Withdrawn Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 284.4 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB+ 330 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Tunic Fashion Apparels FB WC limits IND BB+ 20 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Yash Exports (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND A-(SO) 350 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd Proposed Basel III IND AA+ 40 Assigned Tier 2 bonds ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)