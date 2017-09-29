India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Sep 29

Sep 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gujarat Borosil Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 80 Upgraded from IND A2+ (increased from INR70) Gujarat Borosil Ltd Buyer s credit IND A2 150 - Hindustan Petroleum Corporation CP IND A1+ 150 Assigned Ltd Indian Oil Corporation Ltd CP Programme IND A1+ 400 Assigned Nr Agarwal Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 742.3 Upgraded from IND A4+ Penna Cement Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 1800 Affirmed Penna Cement Industries Ltd CP (CP) programme IND A1+ 500 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baba Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB WC limit WD 330 Withdrawn Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd FB WC limits IND AA+ / IND A1+50 Affirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd NFB WC limits IND AA+ / IND A1+550 Affirmed Crompton Greaves Consumer CP programme WD 5000 Withdrawn Electricals Ltd Enes Textile Mills TL IND A-(SO) 56.22 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Enes Textile Mills FBF IND A-(SO) 500 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Essos Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 pass-through IND A-(SO) 153.7 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Essos Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND BB(SO) 240 Affirmed Gujarat Borosil Ltd FB CC limits IND BBB+ 80 Upgraded from IND BBB (increased from INR30) Gujarat Borosil Ltd TL WD 202.1 Withdrawn (limits have been repaid in full) Hi-Tech Hydraulic Engineers TL (LT) IND D 358.6 Downgraded from IND B+ Hi-Tech Hydraulic Engineers FB WC limit (LT) IND D 600 Downgraded from IND B+ Hi-Tech Hydraulic Engineers Non-FB WC limit (ST) IND D 300 Downgraded from IND A4+ Mahua Bharatpur Expressways Ltd Proposed NCDs IND AAA(SO) 1920 Assigned Meghalaya Power Generation NCD IND BBB+ 1200 Placed on RWN Corporation Ltd Meghalaya Power Generation NCD IND BBB+ 500 Placed on RWN Corporation Ltd Mm Trust Sep 17 Ii Series A PTC (PTCs) IND AA+(SO) 5087 Assigned Nr Agarwal Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 2533.2 Upgraded from IND BB+ / A4+ (increased from INR2,057.1) Nr Agarwal Industries Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB / IND A3+980.1 Upgraded from IND BB+ / IND A4+ (reduced from INR992.6) Penna Cement Industries Ltd NCD IND AA- 350 Affirmed Penna Cement Industries Ltd TL IND AA- 9910 Affirmed Penna Cement Industries Ltd TL IND AA- 2790 Assigned Penna Cement Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- / IND A1+1700 Affirmed Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Vii Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 197.3 Assigned facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Vii Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 3945.9 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Sri Srinivasa Educational & TL IND BBB- 1734 Affirmed Charitable Trust (reduced from INR2,680.8) Ummed Educational Foundation TL IND B 960 Assigned Vennila Clothing Company FBF IND A-(SO) 100 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)