RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 10
August 10, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 2 months ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 10

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more ratings)
    Aug 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 9, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cdr Projects Pvt Ltd                    Non Fund Based        ICRA A4      187.5   -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     80000   Outstanding
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme          ICRA A1+     36000   Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST Principal          PP-MLDICRA   9000    Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      A1+
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Engineering Course Of Iem               Engineering course    EG2 IN       -       Assigned
College
Engineering Course Of Uem               Engineering course    EG3+ IN      -       Assigned
Jaipur
Engineering Course Of Uem               Engineering course    EG4+ IN      -       Assigned
Kolkata
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd           CP / ST Debt          ICRA A1+     15000   @
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd           Fund Based Bk Limits  ICRA A1+     1500    @
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd           Non Fund Based Bk     ICRA A1+     700     @
                                        Limits
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd            CP programme          ICRA A1+     7500    Outstanding
Iifl Wealth Management Ltd              CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     10000   Withdrawn
                                        financing)
Iifl Wealth Management Ltd              CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     10000   Outstanding
                                        financing)
Iifl Wealth Management Ltd              ST Debt programme     ICRA A1+     5000    Outstanding
Management Course Of Institute          Management course     EB3+         -       Assigned
Of Engineering & Management
Ocean Sparkle Ltd                       Non-FBL               ICRA A1+     1180    Outstanding
Reliance Industries Limited             Commercial Papers     ICRA A1+     100000  Outstanding
                                        (CP)
Rifah Shoes Pvt Ltd                     ST Fund Based         ICRA A4      120     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Rifah Shoes Pvt Ltd                     ST Fund Based         ICRA A4      120     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sharekhan Financial Services            CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     10000   Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                 financing)
Sharekhan Financial Services            CP/ST debt programme  ICRA A1+     10000   Outstanding
Pvt Ltd
Sharp Travels (India) Ltd               Unallocated FB limits ICRA A4      2.5     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Trapti Trading & Investments            ST Debt Programme     ICRA A1+     15000   Assigned
Pvt Ltd


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd          PTC Series A1         ICRA AA-     164     Withdrawn
- Claudius Ifmr
Capital 2016
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd          PTC Series A1         ICRA AA-     171.3   Withdrawn
- Mori Ifmr
Capital 2016
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd          PTC Series A1         ICRA A-      5       Withdrawn
-Hysminai Ifmr
Capital 2015
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd          PTC Series A1         ICRA AA      232.2   Withdrawn
-Hysminai Ifmr
Capital 2015
Ashoka Distillers & Chemicals           TL                    ICRA BBB     123.5   -
Pvt Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Ashoka Distillers & Chemicals           FB LT Fac             ICRA BBB     80      -
Pvt Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Ashoka Distillers & Chemicals           TL                    ICRA BBB     123.5   -
Pvt Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Ashoka Distillers & Chemicals           FB LT Fac             ICRA BBB     80      -
Pvt Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Ashoka Distillers & Chemicals           Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB     106.5   -
Pvt Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Ashoka Distillers & Chemicals           Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB /   106.5   -
Pvt Ltd                                                       A3+
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Bharat Export Overseas                  LT Fund Based         ICRA D       130     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Bhatia Colonizers Pvt. Ltd              LT – TL               ICRA B+      250     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Bhatia Colonizers Pvt. Ltd.             LT – TL               ICRA B+      250     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Bhuwalka Pipes Pvt Ltd                  FB – CC               ICRA A-      60      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB+
Bhuwalka Pipes Pvt Ltd                  Non-fund based –      ICRA A-      60      Upgraded
                                        Inland LOC                                 from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB+
Cdr Projects Pvt Ltd                    FB Limits             ICRA BB      62.1    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Cdr Projects Pvt Ltd                    Unallocated           ICRA BB / A4 50.4    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd                Bk Fac                ICRA BB+ /   160     -
                                                              ICRA A4 +
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd                Bk Fac                ICRA BB+/A4  160     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Ecl Finance Ltd                         NCD Programme         ICRA AA      73500   Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA      11500   Outstanding
                                        Programme
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Bk Lines              ICRA AA /    110000  Outstanding
                                                              ICRA A1+
Ecl Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLDICRA   3000    Assigned
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLDICRA   13500   Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd            LT/ST, FB Fac         ICRA AA+ /   300     Outstanding
                                                              ICRA A1+
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd            LT/ST, non-FB Fac     ICRA AA+ /   1700    Outstanding
                                                              ICRA A1+
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd            LT/ST,                ICRA AA+ /   9000    Outstanding
                                        fundbased/non-FB Fac  ICRA A1+
Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd           FB – CC               ICRA D       47.5    Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B
Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd           FB – TL               ICRA D       41      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B
Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd           Unallocated Limits    ICRA D       11.5    Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd.          PTC Series A2         ICRA A       22      Withdrawn
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd.          PTC Series A1         ICRA A+      259     Withdrawn
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd.          PTC Series A2         ICRA AA-     85.2    Withdrawn
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd.          PTC Series A1         ICRA AA-     530     Withdrawn
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd.          PTC Series A2         ICRA BB      100.2   Withdrawn
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd.          PTC Series A2         ICRA BBB     27.6    Withdrawn
Iifl Wealth Management Ltd              Secured NCD programme ICRA AA      1000    Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd -            PTC                   ICRA AAA     122.7   Withdrawn
Iifl Cv Trust Mar 2014
India Infoline Finance                  PTC                   ICRA AAA     287.8   Withdrawn
Ltd-Robust Cv
Trust Sep
2014
India Infoline Finance                  PTC                   ICRA BBB     55.1    Withdrawn
Ltd-Robust Cv
Trust Sep
2014
India Shelter Finance                   NCD Programme         ICRA A-      500     Assigned
Corporation Ltd
India Shelter Finance                   NCD Programme         ICRA A-      210     Assigned
Corporation Ltd
India Shelter Finance                   Bk lines              ICRA A-      1500    Outstanding
Corporation Ltd
Kapoor Oil Industries                   FB – CC#              ICRA B       60      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
# Cash Credit facility comprises limit of Rs. 4.50 crore for cotton ginning and pressing unit,
and Rs. 1.50 crore for crushing unit.
Kapoor Oil Industries                   FB – TL               ICRA B       14      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Mahi Formaline                          BLR                   ICRA B       85      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Mahi Formaline                          BLR                   ICRA B       85      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Mann Mediciti Wellness Centre           FB Limits             ICRA B       58      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Mann Mediciti Wellness Centre           Unallocated fundbased ICRA B       15      Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                 Limits
Muthoot Hotels Pvt Ltd                  LT: TL                ICRA BB      1100    assigned
Ocean Sparkle Ltd                       Fresh NCD Programme   ICRA AA-     250     Assigned
Ocean Sparkle Ltd                       NCDs                  ICRA AA-     500     Outstanding
Ocean Sparkle Ltd                       TL                    ICRA AA-     2882.5  Outstanding
Ocean Sparkle Ltd                       CC Limits             ICRA AA-     330     Outstanding
Ocean Sparkle Ltd                       Unallocated Limits    ICRA AA-/    786.3   Outstanding
                                                              A1+
Parth Concast Ltd                       TL                    ICRA BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
Parth Concast Ltd                       FB limits             ICRA BBB-    60      Reaffirmed

Reliance Industries Limited             Non-Convertible       ICRA AAA     100000  Assigned
                                        Debentures (NCD)
Ram Chander Builders Pvt Ltd            Working Capital TL–   ICRA B+      100.7   -
                                        Fund Based
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sharp Travels (India) Ltd               FB Limits             ICRA BB-     97.5    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shree Shivam Cotton Industries          FB Limits –TL         ICRA B       9.8     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shree Shivam Cotton Industries          FB Limits –CC         ICRA B       40      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sri Lakshmi Satyanarayana Raw           FB limits             ICRA BB-     250     Reaffirmed
& Boiled Rice Mill
Sri Lakshmi Satyanarayana Raw           Unallocated limits    ICRA BB-     50      Reaffirmed
& Boiled Rice Mill
SVC Ventures Pvt Ltd                    TL                    ICRA B       650     Withdrawn
TNR Estates Pvt Ltd                     TL                    ICRA D       150     Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

