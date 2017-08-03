FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 2
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 2, 2017 / 10:33 AM / in 2 months

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 2

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

 (Repeating to add additional Ratings)
   Aug 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alfa Peb Ltd                            ST Non Fund Based     ICRA A4+    60      -
Issuer not cooperating
Captronic Systems Pvt Ltd               ST Non Fund Based     ICRA A4     42.7    -
Issuer not cooperating
Flexituff International Ltd             Non-fund based        ICRA A2     2930    #
Vardhman Roller Flour Mills             ST Non-FB Fac – BG    ICRA A4     4       -
Pvt Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
C. Mahendra Infojewels Limite           FB limits             ICRA A4      135
*Issuer not cooperating *Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information.

C. Mahendra Infojewels Ltd              FB limits             ICRA A4      135
Issuer not cooperating
Kwality Foundry Industries              Non FB - BG/LOC       ICRA A4      20
Issuer not cooperating
Kwality Foundry Industries              Unallocated limits    ICRA A4      3.1
Issuer not cooperating
M.S. Life Drug House Pvt Ltd            Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A3      13      Assigned
Pal Synthetics Ltd                      FB – DAUE^^           ICRA A4      1
^^Drawing against uncleared effect . ‘Issuer Not Cooperating

Pal Synthetics Ltd                      FB – Packing Credit^^^ICRA A4
^^^ Sublimit of cash credit. ‘Issuer Not Cooperating

Samarth Sai Logistics Pvt Ltd           Non-Fund based– LOC   ICRA A4      40      Assigned


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alfa Peb Ltd                            LT Fund Based         ICRA BB     60.5    -
Issuer not cooperating
Alfa Peb Ltd                            LT/STUnallocated      ICRA BB /   104.5   -
                                                              A4+
Issuer not cooperating
Captronic Systems Pvt Ltd               LT Fund Based         ICRA BB-    57.3    -
Issuer not cooperating
Equinox Solutions Ltd                   BLR                   ICRA BB-    100     -
                                                              /ICRA A4
Issuer not cooperating
Flexituff International Ltd             TL                    ICRA BBB+   370     #
Flexituff International Ltd             FB – CC               ICRA BBB+   2890    #
L.M. Foods                              FBL                   ICRA D      2300    -
Issuer not cooperating
L.M. Foods                              Unallocated           ICRA D      100     -
Issuer not cooperating
Pannageshwar Sugar Mills Ltd            LT, FBL –TL           ICRA C+     2514    -
Issuer not cooperating
Pannageshwar Sugar Mills Ltd            LT –FBL –CC           ICRA C+     1800    -
Issuer not cooperating
Rishiraj Education Foundation           BLR                   ICRA BB-    148.5   -
                                                              /ICRA A4
Issuer not cooperating
Sbc Minerals Pvt Ltd                    LT – Fund Based – TL  ICRA B+     200     -
Issuer not cooperating
Vardhman Roller Flour Mills             LT FB Fac – CC        ICRA BB     280     -
Pvt Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Vardhman Roller Flour Mills             LT FB Fac – TL        ICRA BB     1.5     -
Pvt Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Vardhman Roller Flour Mills             Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB     6       -
Pvt Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Avadh Buildcon                          FBL                   ICRA B+      500     Withdrawn
C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd             TL                    ICRA D       50      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BB+
C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd             FB limits             ICRA D       300     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BB+
C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd             Non-FBL               ICRA D       1250    Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BB+
Eco Rrb Infra Pvt Ltd                   LT FB – TL            ICRA B       210     Withdrawn
Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.               PTC Series A1                              Withdrawn
Future Financial Servicess Pvt          PTC Series A1         ICRA AA+(SO)         Withdrawn
Ltd
Future Financial Servicess Pvt          PTC Series A2         ICRA                 Withdrawn
Ltd                                                           BBB-(SO)
Kbj Jewel Industry India Pvt            FB limits             ICRA D       1100
Ltd
*Issuer not cooperating *Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information.
Kbj Jewel Industry India Pvt            Non fund- based limitsICRA D
Ltd
*Issuer not cooperating *Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information.
Kwality Foundry Industries              FB – CC               ICRA B+      76.9
Issuer not cooperating
L.M. Foods                              FB Limits             ICRA D       230
*Issuer not cooperating *Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information.
L.M. Foods                              Unallocated           ICRA D       20
*Issuer not cooperating *Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information.
M.S. Life Drug House Pvt Ltd            FB – CC               ICRA BBB-    150     Assigned
Motia Township Pvt Ltd                  FB Limits             ICRA B       230
Issuer not cooperating
Noorul Islam Educational Trust          Issuer Rating         IrBBB-               Withdrawn
Novus Green Energy Systems Pvt          FB CC                 ICRA BB+     87.5    Assigned
Ltd
Novus Green Energy Systems Pvt          Non FBLed             ICRA BB+     230     Assigned
Ltd
Novus Green Energy Systems Pvt          Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB+     182.5   Assigned
Ltd
Pal Synthetics Ltd                      FB – CC               ICRA B-      88
Issuer not cooperating
Renew Wind Energy (Rajkot)              FB – TL               ICRA BBB+    2998.6  Withdrawn
Pvt. Ltd .
Samarth Sai Logistics Pvt Ltd           Fund based– CC- Fully ICRA B               Assigned
                                        interchangeable with
                                        LOC
Samarth Sai Logistics Pvt Ltd           Unallocated Limits    ICRA B       60      Assigned
Sanjog Sugars & Eco Power Pvt           FB - CC               ICRA B       84.9    Revised from
Ltd                                                                                ICRA C+
Sanjog Sugars & Eco Power Pvt           FB – TL               ICRA B       267     Revised from
Ltd                                                                                ICRA C+
Sanjog Sugars & Eco Power Pvt           Unallocated Limits    ICRA B       8.1     Revised from
Ltd                                                                                ICRA C+
Saroja Rice Industries                  LT FBL                ICRA B       70
Issuer not cooperating
Saroja Rice Industries                  LT unallocated limits ICRA B       30
Sunstar Overseas Ltd                    FB Limits             ICRA D       5684.5
Issuer not cooperating
Sunstar Overseas Ltd                    TL                    ICRA D       2114.4
*Issuer not cooperating *Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information.

Sunstar Overseas Ltd                    Unallocated Limits    ICRA D       451.1
*Issuer not cooperating *Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information.

Vardhaman College Of                    Unallocated           ICRA B+      120
Engineering
Issuer not cooperating
Vistaar Financial Services Pvt          PTC Series A2         ICRA A-(SO)          Withdrawn
Ltd
Vistaar Financial Services Pvt          PTC Series A1         ICRA AA(SO)          Withdrawn
Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.