RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 8

(Repeating to add additional Ratings) Aug 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Withdrawn Financing) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Outstanding Bharat Forge Ltd NFBL ICRA A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 80000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 125000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal Pro Mkt PP-MLDICRA 9000 Outstanding Linked Deb Pro A1+ Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 120000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 105000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 80000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 135000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Garg Industries Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 20 - Issuer Not Cooperating Piramal Glass Ltd ST, non-FBL ICRA A2 1500 Reaffirmed Piramal Glass Ltd Short-TL ICRA A2 5000 Reaffirmed Raipur Power And Steel Ltd NFBL ICRA A3 220 Downgraded from ICRA A3+ Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+(SO) 130 Reaffirmed Sisco Research Laboratories ST non-FBL ICRA A4+ 0.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Financing) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Outstanding Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 1300 Upgraded from ICRA A1 Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 200 Upgraded from ICRA A1 Arbor Brewing Company (India) ST non FB ICRA A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Asian Resurfacing Of Road Non Fund Based- BG ICRA A4 132.5 - Agency Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Belaire Hotels Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL ICRA A4+ 460 Reaffirmed B.P. Food Products Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA D 450 Downgraded from ICRA A4 CR Retail Malls (India) Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned Financing) Delta Electromechanical Pvt Ltd Non FB ICRA D 100 Downgraded from ICRA A4 Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned financing) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Outstanding financing) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 40000 Outstanding Indapur Dairy And Milk ST – Non fund based – ICRA A2+ 85 Reaffirmed Products Ltd LC/BG India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 120000 Assigned programme India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 30000 Withdrawn programme India Infoline Finance Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 70000 Outstanding J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Outstanding Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services CP ICRA A1 9000 Revised from Ltd ICRA A1+ Kalyani Carpenter Special CP Programme ICRA A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Steels Pvt Ltd Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 400 Upgraded from ICRA A1 Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 800 Upgraded from ICRA A1 Metal Ore Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A4 500 Reaffirmed Rajratan Global Wire Ltd ST FB Bk Fac ICRA A3+ 50 Withdrawn Rajratan Global Wire Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A3+ 391.1 Withdrawn Fac Sagar Foods FDBP Facility ICRA A4 60 - Issuer Not Cooperating Sagar Foods Packing Credit ICRA A4 80 - Facility Issuer Not Cooperating Sagar Foods Unallocated Limits ICRA A4 13.8 - Issuer Not Cooperating Saheli Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 27 Withdrawn Scj Plastics Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3 160 Reaffirmed Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd ST: Fund based ICRA A4 30 - Issuer Not Cooperating Skm Animal Feeds And Foods ST FB Fac ICRA A2+ 2270 Assigned / (India) Pvt Ltd Outstanding Skm Animal Feeds And Foods ST non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 605 Outstanding (India) Pvt Ltd Sundar Timber Products LOC cum Buyers Credit ICRA A4 70 Reaffirmed Vijayshree Electromech Pvt Ltd Non-FBLBG ICRA A4 19.8 - Issuer Not Cooperating MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Qrg Enterprises Ltd Ltd FD MAA- - Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Perpetual debt ICRA AA 7000 Outstanding programme (hyb) ( Aditya Birla Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA+ 140000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA AA+ 25000 Outstanding programme Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk lines ICRA AA+ / 162350 Outstanding ICRA A1+ Bharat Forge Ltd NCD - 1361 Withdrawn Bharat Forge Ltd FBL ICRA AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Dlf Home Developers Ltd FBL ICRA A(SO) 8640 Outstanding Dlf Home Developers Ltd FBL ICRA A(SO) 8750 Assigned Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 11500 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA / 110000 Outstanding ICRA A1+ Ecl Finance Ltd LT Pri Pr Mkt LinDe PP-MLDICRA 13500 Outstanding Pro AA Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 47000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Garg Industries Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB 220 - Issuer Not Cooperating Government Of Telangana Government of Provisional 42500 Assigned Entities Telangana Entities ICRA A (SO) India Motor Parts And LT: FB facility ICRA AA 160 Reaffirmed Accessories Ltd India Motor Parts And LT: Non-FB Fac ICRA AA 2.5 Reaffirmed Accessories Ltd Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt LT fund based ICRA A- 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt LT non-fund based ICRA A- 900 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt LT unallocated ICRA A- 300 Reaffirmed Ltd M/S. Radhanath Bhunia & Sons FB Limits ICRA B 60 Assigned Piramal Glass Ltd LT, TL ICRA BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed Piramal Glass Ltd LT / ST, FB limits** ICRA BBB+ 3150 Reaffirmed /A2 **Fund-based limits are completely interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposures such that the total fund-based limits utilisation should not exceed Rs.315 crore. Pragati Cotton Industries FB limits-CC ICRA D 50 - Issuer Not Cooperating Pragati Cotton Industries FB limits-TL ICRA D 15.5 - Issuer Not Cooperating Raipur Power And Steel Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 975 Downgraded from ICRA BBB- Raipur Power And Steel Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 2427.5 Downgraded from ICRA BBB- (earlier Rs. 249.90 crore) Raipur Power And Steel Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 277.5 Downgraded from ICRA BBB- (earlier Rs. 20.60 crore) Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd CC Limits ICRA A+(SO) 400 Reaffirmed Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd TL ICRA A+(SO) 84 Reaffirmed Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd Fund based/non-FBL ICRA A+(SO) 250 Reaffirmed / ICRA A1+(SO) Sisco Research Laboratories LT FB Limit ICRA BB 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sisco Research Laboratories Long-TL ICRA BB 32.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sisco Research Laboratories Unallocated Limits ICRA BB / 45.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd ICRA A4+ Telangana Drinking Water LT Bond Programme Provisional 7500 Assigned Supply Corporation Ltd ICRA A (SO) Thomas Cook (India) Ltd NCD ICRA AA 2000 Reaffirmed Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Redeemable preference ICRA AA- 1250 Reaffirmed share Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd NCDs programme ICRA A- 380 Withdrawn Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd NCDs programme ICRA A- 1880 Outstanding Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd Bk lines-TL ICRA A- 4000 Outstanding A.S.K Brothers Ltd. Rupee TL ICRA BBB- 420 Reaffirmed A.S.K Brothers Ltd. Rupee TL ICRA BBB- 150 Assigned A.S.K Brothers Ltd. CC ICRA BBB- 60 Assigned Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Perpetual debt ICRA AA 7000 Outstanding programme (hyb) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA+ 140000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA AA+ 25000 Outstanding programme Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk lines ICRA AA+ / 162350 Outstanding ICRA A1+ Anand Jewels (Indore) Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB- 275 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Anand Jewels (Indore) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BBB- / 350 Upgraded A3 from ICRA BB+ /A4+ Aphelion Finance Pvt Ltd FB Bk Lines ICRA BB 300 Assigned Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd TL ICRA A+ 945 Reaffirmed Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 1250 Reaffirmed Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A+ / 650 Reaffirmed / A1+ upgraded from ICRA A1 Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd CC Limits ICRA A+ / 4450 Reaffirmed / ICRA A1+ upgraded from ICRA A1 Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd CC Limits ICRA A+ 800 Reaffirmed Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+ 55.5 Reaffirmed Arbor Brewing Company (India) LT FB ICRA BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Arbor Brewing Company (India) LT unallocated ICRA BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ashish Builders And Developers FB Limits ICRA BB 113.5 - Issuer Not Cooperating Asian Resurfacing Of Road CC ICRA BB- 5 - Agency Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating B.P. Food Products Pvt Ltd LT: FB limits ICRA D 750 Downgraded from ICRA BB B.P. Food Products Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA D 612.9 Downgraded from ICRA BB B.P. Food Products Pvt Ltd LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA D 187.1 Downgraded limits from ICRA BB / A4 Bajrang Ginning & Pressing FB limits-CC ICRA D 80 - Factory Issuer Not Cooperating Belaire Hotels Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 1626 Reaffirmed Carnival Soft Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 2000 Reassigned from ICRA BB+ Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd TL ICRA A 790 Outstanding Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A 10 Outstanding Crystal Industrial Syndicate Bk limits ICRA BB+ / 235 - Pvt Ltd ICRA A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Delta Electromechanical Pvt Ltd FB ICRA D 60 Downgraded from ICRA B+ Dlf Assets Pvt Ltd Fund Based ICRA A 5980 Outstanding Dlf Assets Pvt Ltd Fund Based ICRA A 4000 Assigned Dlf Cyber City Developers Ltd Fund Based ICRA A 22420 Outstanding Dlf Cyber City Developers Ltd Fund Based ICRA A 37070 Assigned Dlf Info City Developers TL ICRA A 2380 Assigned (Chandigarh) Ltd Dlf Info City Developers TL ICRA A 3500 Assigned (Kolkata) Ltd Durg Shivnath Expressways Pvt NCDs (NCDs) Provisional 1750 Affirmed Ltd ICRA AA H.R. Education Foundation Trust LT fund based ICRA D 100 Reaffirmed Haldiram Educational Society FBL ICRA AA 300 Withdrawn Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd TL ICRA A+ 41 Withdrawn Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd CC ICRA A+ 20 Withdrawn Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA A+ 109 Withdrawn Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd LT/ST NFBL (BG/LC) ICRA A+ / 150 Withdrawn A1+ Igarashi Motors Sales Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) Provisional 1750 Assigned ICRA AAA Igenetic Diagnostics Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB+ 60 Assigned Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 3000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD programme PP-MLDICRA 2000 Assigned AA Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD programme PP-MLDICRA 25500 Outstanding AA Imosys Engineering Company Pvt LT fund based ICRA B 72.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Indapur Dairy And Milk LT – Fund Based – CC ICRA A- 590 Reaffirmed Products Ltd Indapur Dairy And Milk LT – Fund Based – TL ICRA A- 190 Reaffirmed Products Ltd Indapur Dairy And Milk LT/ ST Unallocated ICRA A- / 335 Reaffirmed Products Ltd A2+ India Infoline Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA 10000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 57750 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 25100 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLDICRA 5000 Outstanding protected equity AA linked debenture programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLDICRA 1000 Outstanding protected market AA linked debenture programme Janalakshmi Financial Services LT Bk Fac ICRA A 13000 Revised from Ltd ICRA A Janalakshmi Financial Services NCDs ICRA A 37160 Revised from Ltd ICRA A Janalakshmi Financial Services Subordinated Debt ICRA A 7510 Revised from Ltd ICRA A Kalyani Carpenter Special LT, TL ICRA A+ 450 Reaffirmed Steels Pvt Ltd Kalyani Carpenter Special LT / ST, fund based, ICRA A+ / 5550 Reaffirmed Steels Pvt Ltd nonFBL A1+ Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd CC Limits ICRA A+ 1050 Reaffirmed Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd TL ICRA A+ 227.8 Reaffirmed Metal Ore FB – CC ICRA B+ - Reaffirmed Mishtann Foods Ltd FB Limits –TL ICRA B 73.8 - Issuer Not Cooperating Mishtann Foods Ltd FB Limits –CC ICRA B 220 - Issuer Not Cooperating Nambi Buildwell Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A 5250 - Optics And Allied Engineering FBL ICRA BB+ 75 Assigned Pvt Ltd Panchsheel Solvent Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA D 247.5 - Issuer Not Cooperating Pragati Cotton Industries FB limits-CC ICRA D 50 - Issuer Not Cooperating Pragati Cotton Industries FB limits-TL ICRA D 15.5 - Issuer Not Cooperating Radhanath Bhunia & Sons FB Limits ICRA B 60 Assigned Rajratan Global Wire Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA BBB 634.8 Withdrawn Rajratan Global Wire Ltd LT non-fund based Bk ICRA BBB 130 Withdrawn Fac Rajratan Global Wire Ltd LT unallocated ICRA BBB 24.1 Withdrawn Saheli Exports Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB 20 Withdrawn Saheli Exports Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB 103 Withdrawn Saheli Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 50 Withdrawn Sardar Cotton FB CC Limit ICRA B 105 - Issuer Not Cooperating Sardar Cotton FB TL ICRA B 8 - Issuer Not Cooperating Scj Plastics Ltd FB limits ICRA BBB- 55 Revised from ICRA BBB Scj Plastics Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BBB- / 5 Revised from A3 ICRA BBB / A3 Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd LT: CC ICRA BB- 530 - Issuer Not Cooperating Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB- 220 - Issuer Not Cooperating Skm Animal Feeds And Foods LT Fac – TL ICRA BBB+ 105 Outstanding (India) Pvt Ltd Sree Jaya Surya Hospital Pvt FB – TL ICRA B 75 Assigned Ltd Sundar Timber Products CC ICRA B 10 Reaffirmed United Hotels & Properties Pvt FB Limits ICRA C 120 Reassigned Ltd United Hotels & Properties Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA C / 230 Reassigned Ltd ICRA A4 Vijayshree Electromech Pvt Ltd FB limits-CC ICRA BB- 50 - Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)