RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 1
December 1, 2017 / 9:39 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 1

Reuters Staff

15 Min Read

 (Repeating to add additional ratings as of November 30, 2017)
    Dec 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd              CP programme          ICRA A1+     6000    Withdrawn
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd                CP programme          ICRA A1+     100000  Outstanding
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd                CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     50000   Outstanding
                                        Financing)
Aditya Birla Housing Finance            CP programme          ICRA A1+     15000   Outstanding
Ltd
Alembic Ltd                             ST, Non-FB Fac        ICRA A2+     30      Reaffirmed
Arvind Pipes & Fittings                 Fund based- PC / PCFC ICRA A4      10      Issuer Not
Industries Pvt Ltd                      / FBD                                      Cooperating
Arvind Pipes & Fittings                 Non Fund BasedLOC^    ICRA A4      70      Issuer Not
Industries Pvt Ltd                                                                 Cooperating
Avid Apparel Industries                 FB – Packing Credit   ICRA A4      140     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA]D
Avid Apparel Industries                 Non-fund Based – BG   ICRA A4      1       Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA]D
Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd                 Non-FBL               ICRA A1+     525     Reaffirmed
Hightemp Furnaces Ltd                   ST – Fund Based       ICRA A2+     20      Assigned
Hightemp Furnaces Ltd                   ST – Non Fund Based   ICRA A2+     130     Assigned
Kiran Energy Solar Power Pvt            Non-fund based – LOC  ICRA A3+     250     Assigned
Ltd
Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd                  BG                    ICRA A4+     190
Review process is underway
Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd                  LOC                   ICRA A4+     100*
Review process is underway; * Sublimit of bank guarantee limits
Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd                  Credit Exposure LimitsICRA A4+     1#
Review process is underway; # Sublimit of overall working capital limits
Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd         Non-FBL               ICRA A3+     9       Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA]A3
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A1         Prov ICRA    570.5   Assigned
Ltd -Sansar Trust Oct 2017                                    A1+ (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A2         Prov ICRA    614.9   Assigned
Ltd-Sansar Trust Oct 2017                                     A1+ (SO)
Shunty Bunty Automobiles Pvt            Non-FB Fac            ICRA A4      2       Issuer Not
Ltd                                                                                Cooperating
Sree Venkateshwara Motors               Inventory Funding     ICRA A4      50      Issuer Not
(India) Pvt Ltd                         Limits                                     Cooperating
Sungold Tropic Fruit Products           ST – FB               ICRA A4      140     Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Sungold Tropic Fruit Products           ST – Non-fund based   ICRA A4      50      Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd                   Non-fund based-LOC    ICRA A4              Reaffirmed
Modern Transformers Pvt Ltd             ST: NFBL              ICRA A4+     200
Issuer Not Cooperating

 
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ace Pipeline Contracts Pvt Ltd          FB Limit              ICRA BB      150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ace Pipeline Contracts Pvt Ltd          Non-FBL               ICRA BB      600     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd                Perpetual debt        ICRA AA      7000    Outstanding
                                        programme             (hyb)
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd                NCD programme         ICRA AA+     160000  Outstanding
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd                Unsecured NCD         ICRA AA+     15000   Outstanding
                                        programme
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd                Subordinated debt     ICRA AA+     25000   Outstanding
                                        programme
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd                Bk lines              ICRA AA+     182350  Assigned
                                                              /ICRA A1+            /Outstanding
(enhanced from 16,935.00crs)
Aditya Birla Housing Finance            NCDs programme        ICRA AA+     20000   Outstanding
Ltd
Aditya Birla Housing Finance            Subordinated debt     ICRA AA+     10000   Outstanding
Ltd                                     programme
Aditya Birla Housing Finance            Bk lines programme    ICRA AA+     63150   Assigned
Ltd                                                           /ICRA A1+
Alembic Ltd                             LT, FB Fac            ICRA A-      140     Reaffirmed
Alembic Ltd                             LT, FB / Non-FB Fac   ICRA A-      330     Reaffirmed
Anshika Polysurf Ltd                    LT/ST FBL             ICRA BB-     100     Assigned
                                                              /ICRA A4
Arvind Pipes & Fittings                 Fund based-TL         ICRA B-      30      Issuer Not
Industries Pvt Ltd                                                                 Cooperating
Arvind Pipes & Fittings                 Fund based-CC         ICRA B-      67.5    Issuer Not
Industries Pvt Ltd                                                                 Cooperating
Arvind Pipes & Fittings                 Proposed Limits       ICRA B-/     22.5    Issuer Not
Industries Pvt Ltd                                            ICRA A4              Cooperating
Clean Wind Power (Satara) Pvt           TL                    ICRA BBB+    1263.2  Revised from
Ltd                                                                                ICRA]BBB-
Giriraj Industries                      Fund based-TL         ICRA D       12      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Giriraj Industries                      Fund based-CC         ICRA D       138     Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Giriraj Industries                      Fund basedDemand Loan ICRA D       20      Issuer Not
                                        Against Warehouse                          Cooperating
                                        receipt
Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd                 CC Limits             ICRA AA      3600    Reaffirmed
Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd                 TL                    ICRA AA      750     Reaffirmed
Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd                 Non-FBL               ICRA AA      1000    Assigned
Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd                 NCDs                  ICRA AA      1000    Assigned
Hbs Realtors Pvt Ltd                    NCD Program           ICRA D       535.6   Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Hero Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd.              NCDs                  ICRA A       3150    Reaffirmed
Hightemp Furnaces Ltd                   LT – Fund Based (CC)  ICRA A-      100     Assigned
Hwashin Automotive India Pvt            Long Tern-FB          ICRA BBB     550     Assigned
Ltd
Hyderabad Institute Of                  FBL                   ICRA A-      331     Reaffirmed
Oncology Pvt Ltd
(revised from Rs 30.02 crore)
Hyderabad Institute Of                  Unallocated limits    ICRA A-      346     Reaffirmed
Oncology Pvt Ltd
(revised from Rs 37.68 crore)
Js Estates And Projects                 BLR                   ICRA BB-     80
Projects Pvt Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd                 Bk Loan               ICRA B /A4   100
Issuer delayed in giving information
Kiran Energy Solar Power Pvt            FB - TL               ICRA BBB     230     Assigned
Ltd                                                                                /Outstanding
(earlier 21.00crs)
Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd                  CC                    ICRA BB      30
Review process is underway
Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd                  Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB      80
Review process is underway
Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd         FB Limits             ICRA BBB     471     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA]BBB-
Max Properties Pvt Ltd                  LT, FB Fac            ICRA D       77      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Max Properties Pvt Ltd                  LT, unallocated       ICRA D       18      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Marianella Properties Pvt Ltd           Fund based-TL         ICRA D       150
Issuer not cooperating
Nish Developers Pvt Ltd                 TL                    ICRA BBB+    150     Assigned
Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd                BLR                   ICRA BBB     420
                                                              /A3+
Issuer not cooperating
Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd                Unallocated           ICRA AA-     1000    Reaffirmed
(reduced from 150.00crs)
Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd                NFBL                  ICRA AA-     1500    Reaffirmed
(increased from 100.00crs)
Shivangan Food And Pharma               Fund based-TL         ICRA B       100     Assigned
Products Pvt Ltd
Shivangan Food And Pharma               Fund based- Working   ICRA B       50      Assigned
Products Pvt Ltd                        Capital Fac
Shriram Food Industry Pvt Ltd           LT, TL                ICRA B+      285     Reaffirmed
Shriram Food Industry Pvt Ltd           LT, CC Fac            ICRA B+      570     Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A3         Prov ICRA    1272.9  Assigned
Ltd-Sansar Trust Oct 2017                                     AAA (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A4         Prov ICRA    1367.8  Assigned
Ltd-Sansar Trust Oct 2017                                     AAA (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A5         Prov ICRA    1337.9  Assigned
Ltd-Sansar Trust Oct 2017                                     AAA (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A6         Prov ICRA    1085.9  Assigned
Ltd-Sansar Trust Oct 2017                                     AAA (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A7         Prov ICRA    2740.5  Assigned
Ltd-Sansar Trust Oct 2017                                     AAA (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           Second Loss Facility  Prov ICRA    557.4   Assigned
Ltd-Sansar Trust Oct 2017                                     BBB (SO)
Shunty Bunty Automobiles Pvt            FB Fac                ICRA B       147.5   Issuer Not
Ltd                                                                                Cooperating
Shunty Bunty Automobiles Pvt            Unallocated limits    ICRA B /A4   50.5    Issuer Not
Ltd                                                                                Cooperating
Sree Venkateshwara Motors               CC Limits             ICRA B+      29      Issuer Not
(India) Pvt Ltd                                                                    Cooperating
Sree Venkateshwara Motors               Unallocated Limits    ICRA B+      31      Issuer Not
(India) Pvt Ltd                                               /ICRA A4             Cooperating  
 
Dewas Bypass Tollway Pvt Ltd            TL                    ICRA A+(S)   2250    Provisional
GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd             BLR                   ICRA D       77170
Review process is underway
GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd                BLR                   ICRA D       38550
Review process is underway
Green Infra Wind Farm Assets            TL                    ICRA A       1980    Upgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA A-
Green Infra Wind Farm Assets            NCD                   ICRA A       500     Upgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA A-
Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd                   Fund based-CC         ICRA BB              Reaffirmed
Modern Transformers Pvt Ltd             LT: FBL               ICRA BB      100
Issuer Not Cooperating
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

