RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 1

(Repeating to add additional ratings as of November 30, 2017) Dec 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 6000 Withdrawn Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Financing) Aditya Birla Housing Finance CP programme ICRA A1+ 15000 Outstanding Ltd Alembic Ltd ST, Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Arvind Pipes & Fittings Fund based- PC / PCFC ICRA A4 10 Issuer Not Industries Pvt Ltd / FBD Cooperating Arvind Pipes & Fittings Non Fund BasedLOC^ ICRA A4 70 Issuer Not Industries Pvt Ltd Cooperating Avid Apparel Industries FB – Packing Credit ICRA A4 140 Revised from ICRA]D Avid Apparel Industries Non-fund Based – BG ICRA A4 1 Revised from ICRA]D Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 525 Reaffirmed Hightemp Furnaces Ltd ST – Fund Based ICRA A2+ 20 Assigned Hightemp Furnaces Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A2+ 130 Assigned Kiran Energy Solar Power Pvt Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A3+ 250 Assigned Ltd Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4+ 190 Review process is underway Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4+ 100* Review process is underway; * Sublimit of bank guarantee limits Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure LimitsICRA A4+ 1# Review process is underway; # Sublimit of overall working capital limits Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 9 Revised from ICRA]A3 Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A1 Prov ICRA 570.5 Assigned Ltd -Sansar Trust Oct 2017 A1+ (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A2 Prov ICRA 614.9 Assigned Ltd-Sansar Trust Oct 2017 A1+ (SO) Shunty Bunty Automobiles Pvt Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 2 Issuer Not Ltd Cooperating Sree Venkateshwara Motors Inventory Funding ICRA A4 50 Issuer Not (India) Pvt Ltd Limits Cooperating Sungold Tropic Fruit Products ST – FB ICRA A4 140 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Sungold Tropic Fruit Products ST – Non-fund based ICRA A4 50 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-LOC ICRA A4 Reaffirmed Modern Transformers Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A4+ 200 Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Pipeline Contracts Pvt Ltd FB Limit ICRA BB 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ace Pipeline Contracts Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BB 600 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Perpetual debt ICRA AA 7000 Outstanding programme (hyb) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA+ 160000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA+ 15000 Outstanding programme Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA AA+ 25000 Outstanding programme Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk lines ICRA AA+ 182350 Assigned /ICRA A1+ /Outstanding (enhanced from 16,935.00crs) Aditya Birla Housing Finance NCDs programme ICRA AA+ 20000 Outstanding Ltd Aditya Birla Housing Finance Subordinated debt ICRA AA+ 10000 Outstanding Ltd programme Aditya Birla Housing Finance Bk lines programme ICRA AA+ 63150 Assigned Ltd /ICRA A1+ Alembic Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA A- 140 Reaffirmed Alembic Ltd LT, FB / Non-FB Fac ICRA A- 330 Reaffirmed Anshika Polysurf Ltd LT/ST FBL ICRA BB- 100 Assigned /ICRA A4 Arvind Pipes & Fittings Fund based-TL ICRA B- 30 Issuer Not Industries Pvt Ltd Cooperating Arvind Pipes & Fittings Fund based-CC ICRA B- 67.5 Issuer Not Industries Pvt Ltd Cooperating Arvind Pipes & Fittings Proposed Limits ICRA B-/ 22.5 Issuer Not Industries Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 Cooperating Clean Wind Power (Satara) Pvt TL ICRA BBB+ 1263.2 Revised from Ltd ICRA]BBB- Giriraj Industries Fund based-TL ICRA D 12 Issuer Not Cooperating Giriraj Industries Fund based-CC ICRA D 138 Issuer Not Cooperating Giriraj Industries Fund basedDemand Loan ICRA D 20 Issuer Not Against Warehouse Cooperating receipt Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd CC Limits ICRA AA 3600 Reaffirmed Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd TL ICRA AA 750 Reaffirmed Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA AA 1000 Assigned Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd NCDs ICRA AA 1000 Assigned Hbs Realtors Pvt Ltd NCD Program ICRA D 535.6 Issuer Not Cooperating Hero Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd. NCDs ICRA A 3150 Reaffirmed Hightemp Furnaces Ltd LT – Fund Based (CC) ICRA A- 100 Assigned Hwashin Automotive India Pvt Long Tern-FB ICRA BBB 550 Assigned Ltd Hyderabad Institute Of FBL ICRA A- 331 Reaffirmed Oncology Pvt Ltd (revised from Rs 30.02 crore) Hyderabad Institute Of Unallocated limits ICRA A- 346 Reaffirmed Oncology Pvt Ltd (revised from Rs 37.68 crore) Js Estates And Projects BLR ICRA BB- 80 Projects Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Kesar Petroproducts Ltd Bk Loan ICRA B /A4 100 Issuer delayed in giving information Kiran Energy Solar Power Pvt FB - TL ICRA BBB 230 Assigned Ltd /Outstanding (earlier 21.00crs) Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB 30 Review process is underway Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 80 Review process is underway Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB 471 Revised from ICRA]BBB- Max Properties Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA D 77 Issuer Not Cooperating Max Properties Pvt Ltd LT, unallocated ICRA D 18 Issuer Not Cooperating Marianella Properties Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA D 150 Issuer not cooperating Nish Developers Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 150 Assigned Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BBB 420 /A3+ Issuer not cooperating Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd Unallocated ICRA AA- 1000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 150.00crs) Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd NFBL ICRA AA- 1500 Reaffirmed (increased from 100.00crs) Shivangan Food And Pharma Fund based-TL ICRA B 100 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Shivangan Food And Pharma Fund based- Working ICRA B 50 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Capital Fac Shriram Food Industry Pvt Ltd LT, TL ICRA B+ 285 Reaffirmed Shriram Food Industry Pvt Ltd LT, CC Fac ICRA B+ 570 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A3 Prov ICRA 1272.9 Assigned Ltd-Sansar Trust Oct 2017 AAA (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A4 Prov ICRA 1367.8 Assigned Ltd-Sansar Trust Oct 2017 AAA (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A5 Prov ICRA 1337.9 Assigned Ltd-Sansar Trust Oct 2017 AAA (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A6 Prov ICRA 1085.9 Assigned Ltd-Sansar Trust Oct 2017 AAA (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A7 Prov ICRA 2740.5 Assigned Ltd-Sansar Trust Oct 2017 AAA (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility Prov ICRA 557.4 Assigned Ltd-Sansar Trust Oct 2017 BBB (SO) Shunty Bunty Automobiles Pvt FB Fac ICRA B 147.5 Issuer Not Ltd Cooperating Shunty Bunty Automobiles Pvt Unallocated limits ICRA B /A4 50.5 Issuer Not Ltd Cooperating Sree Venkateshwara Motors CC Limits ICRA B+ 29 Issuer Not (India) Pvt Ltd Cooperating Sree Venkateshwara Motors Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 31 Issuer Not (India) Pvt Ltd /ICRA A4 Cooperating Dewas Bypass Tollway Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+(S) 2250 Provisional GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd BLR ICRA D 77170 Review process is underway GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd BLR ICRA D 38550 Review process is underway Green Infra Wind Farm Assets TL ICRA A 1980 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A- Green Infra Wind Farm Assets NCD ICRA A 500 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A- Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BB Reaffirmed Modern Transformers Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BB 100 Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)