RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 11
#Company News
December 11, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 11

Reuters Staff

16 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more ratings)
   Dec 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 08, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anglo French Drug & Industries          ST Non-Fund Based-    ICRA A3      60      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     LOC/ BG
Bharat Mines And Minerals               ST Non-fund Based – BGICRA A4      84.4    Withdrawn
Bombay Minerals Ltd                     Non-fund based - LOC  ICRA A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Express Publications (Madurai)          ST – Non-FB Fac       ICRA A4+     350     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd              Non-fund based-LOC    ICRA A3      20      Reaffirmed
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd              Non-fund based-BG     ICRA A3      10      Reaffirmed
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd              Non fund based        ICRA A3      16      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward Contracts
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd              Non-fund based-Capex  ICRA A3              Reaffirmed
                                        LC
India Food Exports                      ST – FB limits        ICRA A3      1285    Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.60.50)
J.M. Financial & Investment             CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     8000    Assigned
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd            Financing)
J.M. Financial & Investment             CP programme          ICRA A1+     2000    Outstanding
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd
Jm Financial Capital Ltd                CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     15000   Assigned
                                        Financing)
Jm Financial Capital Ltd                CP programme          ICRA A1+     10000   Outstanding
Jm Financial Products Ltd               CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     45000   Assigned
                                        Financing)
Jm Financial Products Ltd               CP programme          ICRA A1+     45000   Outstanding
Jm Financial Properties And             CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     10000   Assigned
Holdings Ltd                            Financing)
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     10000   Outstanding
                                        financing)
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 CP programme          ICRA A1+     50000   Assigned
Liya Infratech Pvt. Ltd.                ST – BG               ICRA A4      50      Reaffirmed
Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd             ST - Non Fund Based   ICRA A3      218     Reaffirmed
Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd             ST interchangeable    ICRA A3              Reaffirmed
Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd             ST interchangeable    ICRA A3              Reaffirmed
India Food Exports                      ST – Non FB limits
Reduced from 3.00
Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt          ST Non-Fund Based     ICRA A2      5       Reaffirmed
Ltd
Rockman Industries Ltd                  ST Non-Fund Based     ICRA A1+     460     Reaffirmed
(revised from 57.83crs)
Rockman Industries Ltd                  CP                    ICRA A1+     250     Reaffirmed
Secure Industries Pvt Ltd               ST Interchangeable    ICRA A4              Reaffirmed
Shapoorji Pallonji And Company          CP                    ICRA A1+     25000   Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sogefi - Mnr Engine Systems             ST – Fund Based       ICRA A1      300     Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Sogefi - Mnr Engine Systems             ST – Interchangeable  ICRA A1              Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd                           (LC)^
^The interchangeable limits are sub-limits of the short-term fund-based limits 
Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd               Non-fund              ICRA A3+     1.7     Upgraded
                                        based-Working Capital                      from ICRA A3
                                        Fac
Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd               Fund                  ICRA A3+             Upgraded
                                        based-Interchangeable                      from ICRA A3
                                        (Sub-limit)
Tata Motors Finance Solutions           CP                    ICRA A1+     20000   Assigned
Ltd
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd             CP                    ICRA A1+     5600    Reaffirmed
(Tpl)
Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd                Non-fund Based - BG   ICRA A4+     113.2   Reaffirmed
Varun Beverages Ltd                     Fund based-CP         ICRA A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
                                        (Proposed)

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 Medium-Term Fixed     MAA+         1000    Outstanding
                                        Deposits

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ananda Vikatan Publishers Pvt           BLR                   ICRA BBB+    90
Ltd
Review underway
Anglo French Drug & Industries          LT Fund Based- CC     ICRA BBB-    170     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Anglo French Drug & Industries          LT Fund Based- TL     ICRA BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd                Bk Fac                ICRA BBB- /  150
                                                              ICRA A3
Issuer not cooperating
Bombay Minerals Ltd                     Fund based - CC       ICRA BB+     280     Reaffirmed
Bpa Builders & Developers               FB Limit              ICRA B+      30      Withdrawn
Issuer not cooperating
Bpa Builders & Developers               Untied Limit          ICRA B+      20      Withdrawn
Issuer not cooperating
Durg Shivnath Expressways Pvt           LT Debt               Provisional  1750
Ltd                                                           ICRA AA(SO)
Express Publications (Madurai)          TL                    ICRA BB+     862.3   Reaffirmed
Ltd
Express Publications (Madurai)          LT – FB Fac           ICRA BB+     290     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Express Publications (Madurai)          LT – Proposed Fac     ICRA BB+     86.3    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd              Fund based CC /       ICRA BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
                                        PCFC / FBD / EPR /
                                        EPC
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd              Fund based Stand by   ICRA BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
                                        Line of Credit
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd              Fund based-TL         ICRA BBB-    193.8   Reaffirmed
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd              Unallocated           ICRA BBB-    10.2    Reaffirmed
Hpm Infra Llp                           Proposed NCD/Debt     ICRA BB-     150     Assigned
India Food Exports                      LT – FB limits        ICRA BBB-    145     Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore)
Jaipur-Mahua Tollway Pvt. Ltd           Proposed NCDs         ICRA AAA(SO) 3000    Assigned
                                        (NCD)/Bonds Programme
Jaipur-Mahua Tollway Pvt. Ltd           Proposed Subordinated ICRA AAA(SO) 1150    Assigned
                                        Debt/NCD/Bonds
                                        Programme
Jm Financial Capital Ltd                NCD programme         ICRA AA      2000    Outstanding
Jm Financial Capital Ltd                LT market linked      PP-MLDICRA   2000    Outstanding
                                        debenture programme   AA
Jm Financial Products Ltd               LT Bk lines           ICRA AA      15000   Outstanding
Jm Financial Products Ltd               NCD programme         ICRA AA      25000   Outstanding
Jm Financial Products Ltd               LT market linked      PP-MLD       5000    Outstanding
                                        debentures (Principal ICRA AA
                                        Protected)
Jm Financial Properties And             TL                    ICRA AA      1350    Outstanding
Holdings Ltd
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 Perpetual Debt        ICRA AA      1000    Outstanding
                                        Programme
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 NCD Programme         ICRA AA+     52500   Outstanding
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA+     3000    Outstanding
                                        Programme
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 Bk Lines              ICRA AA+     29000   Outstanding
                                                              /ICRA A1+
Liya Infratech Pvt. Ltd.                LT – CC               ICRA BB      200     Reaffirmed
Liya Infratech Pvt. Ltd.                LT – TL               ICRA BB      10      Reaffirmed
Nav Vidya Society For                   Fund based – TL       ICRA BB      543.5   Upgraded
Education, Research & Training                                                     from ICRA BB
Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd             LT fund based -CC     ICRA BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd             LT fund based -TL     ICRA BBB-    159.5   Reaffirmed
Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt          CC Fac                ICRA BBB     150     Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from 12.00crs)
Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt          TL                    ICRA BBB     257     Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from 36.16crs)
Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt          Lon-term/ST fund basedICRA BBB /A2 30      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt          Unallocated           ICRA BBB /A2 17.9    Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from 1.11crs)
Rockman Industries Ltd                  CC Fac                ICRA AA      880     Reaffirmed
Rockman Industries Ltd                  TL                    ICRA AA      280     Reaffirmed
(revised from 38.96crs)
Rockman Industries Ltd                  Unallocated           ICRA AA /A1+ 700     Reaffirmed
(revised from 47.21crs)
Secure Industries Pvt Ltd               LT FB Limit           ICRA BB-     180     upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Secure Industries Pvt Ltd               Long-TL               ICRA BB-     129.5   upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Secure Industries Pvt Ltd               LT Interchangeable    ICRA BB-             upgraded
                                        Limits                                     from ICRA B
Secure Industries Pvt Ltd               Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB-     10.5    upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Shapoorji Pallonji And Company          FB Limits             ICRA AA+     35000   Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                                       / ICRA A1+
Shapoorji Pallonji And Company          Non-FBL               ICRA AA+     100000  Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                                       / ICRA A1+
Sogefi - Mnr Engine Systems             LT – Fund Based (CC)  ICRA A               Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Sogefi - Mnr Engine Systems             LT – Interchangeable  ICRA A               Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd                           (CC)^
^The interchangeable limits are sub-limits of the short-term fund-based limits 
Sogefi - Mnr Engine Systems             LT – Unallocated      ICRA A       100     Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Sri Padma Priya Finance                 Bk Fac                ICRA B+      115
Corporation
Issuer delaying in giving information.
Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd               Fund based- Working   ICRA BBB     200     Upgraded
                                        Capital Fac                                from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd               Unallocated limits    ICRA BBB     148.3   Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
Sri Vishnu Priya Finance                Bk Fac                ICRA B+      115
Issuer delaying in giving information.
Sunshine Edible Oils                    FB – CC               ICRA B+      200     Reaffirmed
Sunshine Edible Oils                    FB – TL               ICRA B+      50      Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Solutions           Perpetual Debt        ICRA A+      1000    Outstanding
Ltd                                     Programme
Tata Motors Finance Solutions           Sub. Debt Programme   ICRA AA      2000    Outstanding
Ltd
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd             NCD Programme         ICRA AA      15000   Reaffirmed
(Tpl)
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd             Proposed NCD ProgrammeICRA AA      16000   Assigned
(Tpl)
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd             Fund based-TL         ICRA AA      1976.7  Reaffirmed
(Tpl)
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd             Fund based- CC        ICRA AA      17950   Reaffirmed
(Tpl)
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd             Proposed LT loans     ICRA AA      16000   Assigned
(Tpl)
Trends In Vogue Pvt Ltd                 NCD                   ICRA AAA(SO) 5250    Withdrawn
Trends In Vogue Pvt Ltd                 FBL                   ICRA BBB     100     Withdrawn
United India Insurance Ltd              CPA                   iAAA
Review process is underway
Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd                FB - Working Capital  ICRA BB+     280     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
