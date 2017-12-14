FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 13
December 13, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 13

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

 (Repeating to add additional ratings as of December 12, 2017)
    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2017.

COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd           Unallocated Limit     ICRA A4      5       Reaffirmed
Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd           Non-FBL               ICRA A4      100     Reaffirmed
Brady & Morris Engineering Co.          BG                    ICRA A4      110     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Brady & Morris Engineering Co.          Bill Discounting      ICRA A4      10      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Katira Construction Ltd                 Non-fund Based BG     ICRA A2&     976.5   -
Rating watch with developing implication
L&T Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     90000   Withdrawn
                                        financing)
L&T Finance Ltd                         CP Programme          ICRA A1+     185000  outstanding
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     10000   Withdrawn
                                        financing)
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 CP programme          ICRA A1+     50000   outstanding
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co.          CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     50000   Withdrawn
Ltd                                     financing)
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co.          CP Programme          ICRA A1+     110000  outstanding
Ltd
Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd             CP Programme          ICRA A1+     3000    Assigned /
                                                                                   outstanding
(enhanced from 100.00)
Pride Hotels Ltd                        ST Non-FBL            ICRA A3      20      Assigned
Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd              Non FB limits         ICRA A3+     150     Reaffirmed
Removed from the ‘(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)’ category
Spice Islands Apparels Ltd              Bk Fac                ICRA A4      62      -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 Medium-Term Fixed     MAA+         1000    outstanding
                                        Deposits

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt           NCD                   ICRA A+(SO)  3500    Assigned
Ltd
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt           NCD                   ICRA A+(SO)  2500    outstanding
Ltd
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt           NCD                   ICRA A+(SO)  1500    outstanding
Ltd
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt           NCD                   ICRA A+(SO)  6000    outstanding
Ltd
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt           NCD                   ICRA A+(SO)  3000    outstanding
Ltd
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt           NCD                   ICRA A+(SO)  2500    outstanding
Ltd
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt           NCD                   ICRA A+(SO)  2500    outstanding
Ltd
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt           TL – Lease Rental     ICRA BBB(SO) 4000    outstanding
Ltd                                     Discounting (LRD)
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt           TL – Loan Against     ICRA BBB(SO) 1000    outstanding
Ltd                                     Property (LAP)
Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd           Unallocated Limit     ICRA B+      5       Reaffirmed
Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd           CC Limit              ICRA B+      35      Reaffirmed
Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd           Non-FBL               ICRA B+      100     Reaffirmed
Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd           CC Limit              ICRA B+      35      Reaffirmed
Bda Healthcare Pvt Ltd                  Fund based-TL         ICRA B       95      -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Bda Healthcare Pvt Ltd                  Fund based-CC         ICRA B       5       -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Brady & Morris Engineering Co.          CC                    ICRA BB-     75      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Brady & Morris Engineering Co.          TL                    ICRA BB-     48.8    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Brady & Morris Engineering Co.          Unallocated Limit     ICRA BB- /A4 5       Reaffirmed
Ltd
Credo Life Sciences Pvt Ltd             CC                    ICRA BB-     60      Assigned
Credo Life Sciences Pvt Ltd             TL                    ICRA BB-     150     Assigned
Credo Life Sciences Pvt Ltd             Unallocated           ICRA BB-     10      outstanding
(Reduced from 10.00)
Dabur India Ltd                         NCD Programme         ICRA AAA     150     Reaffirmed
Damodar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd              LT fund based         ICRA BB-     120     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review Review process is underway
Damodar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd              LT/ST interchangeable ICRA BB- /   35      -
                                        limits*               ICRA A4
Sub-limit of long-term fund based facility,Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review:
- Review process is underway
Electro Polychem Ltd                    LT fund based         ICRA BB-     150     -
Sub-limit of long-term fund based facility,Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review:
- Review process is underway
Electro Polychem Ltd                    LT/ST interchangeable ICRA BB- /   30      -
                                        limits*               ICRA A4
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review Review process is underway
Future Corporate Resources Ltd          LT                    ICRA BBB-    8900    Assigned
Future Corporate Resources Ltd          FB Fac                ICRA BBB-    100     Assigned
Future Corporate Resources Ltd          Nonconvertible        ICRA BBB-    6050    Assigned
                                        debenture programme
Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt          LT-FB Limits          ICRA D       104.3   -
Ltd
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt          LT-Fund-Non based     ICRA D       25      -
Ltd                                     Limits
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt          Unallocated           ICRA D       10      -
Ltd
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Katira Construction Ltd                 FB Working Capital    ICRA BBB+&   190     -
                                        Limits
Rating watch with developing implication
L&T Finance Ltd                         Perpetual Debt        ICRA AA      6000    outstanding
                                        Programme
L&T Finance Ltd                         NCD Programme         ICRA AA+     65190   outstanding
L&T Finance Ltd                         NCD Programme (Public ICRA AA+     6817    outstanding
                                        Issuance)
L&T Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA+     13250   outstanding
                                        Programme
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 Perpetual Debt        ICRA AA      1000    outstanding
                                        Programme
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 NCD Programme         ICRA AA+     52500   outstanding
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA+     3000    outstanding
                                        Programme
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 Bk Lines              ICRA AA+     29000   outstanding
                                                              /ICRA A1+
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co.          Perpetual Debt        ICRA AA      4000    outstanding
Ltd                                     Programme
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co.          NCD Programme         ICRA AA+     60340   outstanding
Ltd
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co.          NCD (Infra Bonds)     ICRA AA+     16650.3 outstanding
Ltd                                     Programme
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co.          Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA+     17000   outstanding
Ltd                                     Programme
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co.          Bk Lines              ICRA AA+     70000   outstanding
Ltd                                                           /ICRA A1+
Magma Fincorp Ltd                       PTC Series A1         ICRA AAA     1366    Assigned
Trust Name-MFL Securitisation Trust LX
Magma Fincorp Ltd                       PTC Series A2         ICRA AAA     88.7    Assigned
Trust Name-MFL Securitisation Trust LX
Magma Fincorp Ltd                       Liquidity Facility    ICRA AAA     21.8    Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd                       Second Loss Facility  ICRA BBB-    84.4    Assigned
Trust Name-MFL Securitisation Trust LX
Meridian Educational Society            BLR                   ICRA B       1300    -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Mobis India Ltd                         TL/Fund based Bk linesICRA         6082.9  -
                                                              A+/ICRA
                                                              AA-(SO)/ICRA A1+
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review
- Review process is underway
Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd             LT Fund Based Bk LinesICRA AA-     6000    outstanding
Nish Developers Pvt Ltd                 TL                    ICRA BBB+    1650    Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 15 crore to Rs. 180 crore)
Prathul Automobiles Pvt Ltd             BLR                   ICRA B+      150     -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Pride Hotels Ltd                        TL                    ICRA BBB-    1971    Assigned
Pride Hotels Ltd                        LT FB Limits          ICRA BBB-    250     Assigned
Quick Builders                          FB CC                 ICRA BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Quick Builders                          Non-fund Based BG     ICRA BB-     180     Reaffirmed
Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd              FB limits             ICRA BBB     655.5   Reaffirmed
Removed from the ‘(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)’ category
Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd              Unallocated limits    ICRA BBB     194.5   Reaffirmed
Removed from the ‘(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)’ category
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd            Preference Share      ICRA         450     Assigned
                                        Programme             BBB(hyd)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd            NCD Programme         ICRA BBB+    780     Assigned
Shree Jagannath Expressway Ltd          TL                    ICRA A-      11100   Assigned
Sree Madhurya Projects Pvt Ltd          BLR                   ICRA BB-     150     -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Sumeet Industries Ltd                   NCD                   ICRA BB+(SO) 200     Withdrawn
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Tara Chand Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd.         FB Fac                ICRA BB      1500    -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Tejaswi Motors Pvt Ltd                  BLR                   ICRA B       200     -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
