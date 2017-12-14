RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 13

(Repeating to add additional ratings as of December 12, 2017) Dec 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed Brady & Morris Engineering Co. BG ICRA A4 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Bill Discounting ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Katira Construction Ltd Non-fund Based BG ICRA A2& 976.5 - Rating watch with developing implication L&T Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 90000 Withdrawn financing) L&T Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 185000 outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn financing) L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 50000 outstanding L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. CP Programme ICRA A1+ 110000 outstanding Ltd Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 3000 Assigned / outstanding (enhanced from 100.00) Pride Hotels Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A3 20 Assigned Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd Non FB limits ICRA A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Removed from the ‘(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)’ category Spice Islands Apparels Ltd Bk Fac ICRA A4 62 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- L&T Housing Finance Ltd Medium-Term Fixed MAA+ 1000 outstanding Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCD ICRA A+(SO) 3500 Assigned Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCD ICRA A+(SO) 2500 outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCD ICRA A+(SO) 1500 outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCD ICRA A+(SO) 6000 outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCD ICRA A+(SO) 3000 outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCD ICRA A+(SO) 2500 outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCD ICRA A+(SO) 2500 outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt TL – Lease Rental ICRA BBB(SO) 4000 outstanding Ltd Discounting (LRD) Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt TL – Loan Against ICRA BBB(SO) 1000 outstanding Ltd Property (LAP) Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA B+ 5 Reaffirmed Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd CC Limit ICRA B+ 35 Reaffirmed Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd CC Limit ICRA B+ 35 Reaffirmed Bda Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B 95 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Bda Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA B 5 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Brady & Morris Engineering Co. CC ICRA BB- 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Brady & Morris Engineering Co. TL ICRA BB- 48.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Unallocated Limit ICRA BB- /A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Credo Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 60 Assigned Credo Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 150 Assigned Credo Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB- 10 outstanding (Reduced from 10.00) Dabur India Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 150 Reaffirmed Damodar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd LT fund based ICRA BB- 120 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review Review process is underway Damodar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd LT/ST interchangeable ICRA BB- / 35 - limits* ICRA A4 Sub-limit of long-term fund based facility,Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway Electro Polychem Ltd LT fund based ICRA BB- 150 - Sub-limit of long-term fund based facility,Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway Electro Polychem Ltd LT/ST interchangeable ICRA BB- / 30 - limits* ICRA A4 Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review Review process is underway Future Corporate Resources Ltd LT ICRA BBB- 8900 Assigned Future Corporate Resources Ltd FB Fac ICRA BBB- 100 Assigned Future Corporate Resources Ltd Nonconvertible ICRA BBB- 6050 Assigned debenture programme Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt LT-FB Limits ICRA D 104.3 - Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt LT-Fund-Non based ICRA D 25 - Ltd Limits (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt Unallocated ICRA D 10 - Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Katira Construction Ltd FB Working Capital ICRA BBB+& 190 - Limits Rating watch with developing implication L&T Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 6000 outstanding Programme L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 65190 outstanding L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme (Public ICRA AA+ 6817 outstanding Issuance) L&T Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 13250 outstanding Programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 1000 outstanding Programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 52500 outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 3000 outstanding Programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA+ 29000 outstanding /ICRA A1+ L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 4000 outstanding Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 60340 outstanding Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD (Infra Bonds) ICRA AA+ 16650.3 outstanding Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 17000 outstanding Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Bk Lines ICRA AA+ 70000 outstanding Ltd /ICRA A1+ Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA 1366 Assigned Trust Name-MFL Securitisation Trust LX Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA AAA 88.7 Assigned Trust Name-MFL Securitisation Trust LX Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA 21.8 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- 84.4 Assigned Trust Name-MFL Securitisation Trust LX Meridian Educational Society BLR ICRA B 1300 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Mobis India Ltd TL/Fund based Bk linesICRA 6082.9 - A+/ICRA AA-(SO)/ICRA A1+ Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd LT Fund Based Bk LinesICRA AA- 6000 outstanding Nish Developers Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 1650 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 15 crore to Rs. 180 crore) Prathul Automobiles Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+ 150 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Pride Hotels Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 1971 Assigned Pride Hotels Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA BBB- 250 Assigned Quick Builders FB CC ICRA BB- 30 Reaffirmed Quick Builders Non-fund Based BG ICRA BB- 180 Reaffirmed Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BBB 655.5 Reaffirmed Removed from the ‘(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)’ category Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BBB 194.5 Reaffirmed Removed from the ‘(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)’ category Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Preference Share ICRA 450 Assigned Programme BBB(hyd) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB+ 780 Assigned Shree Jagannath Expressway Ltd TL ICRA A- 11100 Assigned Sree Madhurya Projects Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB- 150 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sumeet Industries Ltd NCD ICRA BB+(SO) 200 Withdrawn (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Tara Chand Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd. FB Fac ICRA BB 1500 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Tejaswi Motors Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B 200 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)