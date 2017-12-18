RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 15

(Repeating to add additional ratings) Dec 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd ST – Fund based ICRA A4 370 Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd ST – Non-fund based ICRA A4 3 B L Goel & Company Non-fund Based – BG ICRA A4 100 Downgraded from ICRA A4+ Cms It Services Pvt Ltd Non-fund ICRA A3 800 # based-Working Capital Fac Dnp Foods Ltd FBL ICRA D 160 Revised from ICRA A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING D&H Secheron Electrodes Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A3 50 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 4000 outstanding financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 outstanding financing) FB Limits Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 9000 outstanding Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 70000 outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 4000 outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 5000 outstanding Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Ferrovia Transrail Solutions Non-FBL ICRA A3 250 Withdrawn Pvt. Ltd. Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd ST: FBL ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A1+ 1350 Reaffirmed Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ - Withdrawn Icon Infotech Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based – BG ICRA A4 35 Withdrawn Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 7500 Assigned Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 75000 Assigned financing) Intech Organics Ltd (Erstwhile Non-fund Based - ICRA A4+ 20 Revised from Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd) Working Capital ICRA A4 Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme(IPO ICRA A1+ 12000 Assigned financing) Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 55000 outstanding Machinfabrik Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 - 40 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING P M Granite Exports Pvt Ltd Short Term-Fund ICRA A4 50 ISSUER NOT based- Export Packing COOPERATING Credit Proline India Ltd Non-fund based-LOC/BG ICRA A3 30 Reaffirmed Stellar Marine Foods PC/PCFC cum ICRA A4 71 Withdrawn FBP/FBD/FCBP/FCBD Non-FBL Winsome Textile Industries Ltd ST FB Bk Fac ICRA A4+ 1350 Withdrawn Winsome Textile Industries Ltd ST FB Bk Fac ICRA A4+ 1391 Withdrawn Dlf Ltd CP ICRA A1 10000 Assigned S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP Programme Provisional 1050 outstanding ICRA A1+ S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 6500 outstanding S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP Programme Provisional 1550 outstanding ICRA A1+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BB- 40.1 Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd LT – Fund based ICRA BB- 100 Ashoka Foam Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA B+ 150 Reaffirmed B L Goel & Company Fund Based – CC ICRA BB- 70 Downgraded from ICRA BB- Cms It Services Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BBB- 400 # Capital Fac Cms It Services Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ Non- fund ICRA BBB- 200 # based- Interchangeable/ ICRA A3 D&H Secheron Electrodes Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated - - - D&H Secheron Electrodes Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ds Jaipur Hospitality Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA 695.5 Assigned AA-(SO) Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 73500 outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 11500 outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 110000 outstanding /ICRA A1+ Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 3000 outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated) Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 23500 outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Ecorex Buildtech Pvt Ltd FB Limits – CC ICRA C+ 20 outstanding Ecorex Buildtech Pvt Ltd FB Limits – ICRA C+ 150 Assigned optionally /outstanding convertible debenture Against Tangible Security Ecorex Buildtech Pvt Ltd Untied Limits ICRA 30 Assigned C+/ICRA A4 Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 47000 outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 outstanding Ltd Elite India Constructions Pvt LT FB CC ICRA BB- 15 Withdrawn Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Elite India Constructions Pvt LT FB TL ICRA BB- 153.8 Withdrawn Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Elite India Constructions Pvt LT/ ST Unallocated ICRA BB- / 81.2 Withdrawn Ltd A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ferrovia Transrail Solutions FB Limits ICRA BBB- 300 Withdrawn Pvt. Ltd. Fusion Microfinance Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA B(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd-Lampedo Ifmr Capital 2016 Fusion Microfinance Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA - Withdrawn Ltd-Lampedo Ifmr Capital 2016 BBB+(SO) G R Thanga Maligai (Firm) LT: TL ICRA A+ 718.8 Reaffirmed G R Thanga Maligai (Firm) LT / ST: FBL ICRA A+ / 1400 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ G R Thanga Maligai And Sons LT: TL ICRA A+ 757.5 Reaffirmed G R Thanga Maligai And Sons LT / ST: FBL ICRA A+ / 2000 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA A+ 1253.3 Reaffirmed Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST: FBL ICRA A+ / 10500 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Grt Silverwares LT: TL ICRA A+ 239.5 Reaffirmed Grt Silverwares LT / ST: FBL ICRA A+ / 50 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Gsr Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA D 182.7 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gsr Textiles Pvt Ltd Non fund based ICRA D 13.5 ISSUER NOT limits COOPERATING Gsr Textiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 42.2 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Icon Infotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based – CC ICRA B 35 Withdrawn Intech Organics Ltd (Erstwhile Unallocated Limits - - - Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd) Intech Organics Ltd (Erstwhile Fund based - Working ICRA BB+ 15 Revised from Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd) Capital Fac ICRA BB Intech Organics Ltd (Erstwhile Fund based - TL ICRA BB+ 160 Revised from Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd) ICRA BB Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 2000 outstanding Programme Machinfabrik Industries Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB- - Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mep Rgsl Toll Bridge Pvt Ltd TL Provisional 3100 Withdrawn ICRA BBB-(SO) Mep Rgsl Toll Bridge Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) Provisional 360 Withdrawn ICRA BBB-(SO) P M Granite Exports Pvt Ltd Long Term-Fund ICRA C+ 7.5 ISSUER NOT based-CC COOPERATING P M Granite Exports Pvt Ltd Long Term-Fund ICRA C+ 17.2 ISSUER NOT based-TL COOPERATING P M Granite Exports Pvt Ltd Long Term/ST- ICRA C+/A4 29.3 ISSUER NOT Proposed limits COOPERATING Pratham Motors Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BB+ 100 - Pratham Motors Pvt Ltd LT – Fund based ICRA BB+ 650 - Proline India Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Proline India Ltd Fund based-Stand-by ICRA BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Line of Credit R.S. Ajit Singh & Co. FB Limits Trust Name ICRA B+ 90 Reaffirmed (Automotives) Pvt Ltd Rajasthan State Seeds CC ICRA BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Rudra Techno Feeds Fund based-TL ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed Removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Rudra Techno Feeds Fund based- Working ICRA BB- 100 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Rudra Techno Feeds Unallocated ICRA BB- 15 Reaffirmed Removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category S.K.R. Constructions Fund based- CC ICRA BB+ 40 outstanding S.K.R. Constructions Non-fund based-BG ICRA BB+ 230 Assigned /outstanding Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB+ / 497.1 ISSUER NOT ICRA A4+ COOPERATING Sabari Krishna Enterprises - - - No Default Statement Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A1 ICRA - Withdrawn Ltd-Antominus Ifmr Capital 2016 BBB-(SO) Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A2 ICRA - Withdrawn Ltd-Deimos Ifmr Capital 2016 BB+(SO) Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd-Phobos Ifmr Capital 2016 Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A1 ICRA - Withdrawn Ltd-Puntus Trust July 2016 BBB(SO) Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd-Rinzler Ifmr Capital 2016 Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd-Sapphire Trust June 2016 Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd-Zane Ifmr Capital 2016 Shri Vasanthraj Textiles Pvt FB – CC ICRA D 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Vasanthraj Textiles Pvt FB – TL ICRA D 11 Reaffirmed Ltd (previously 2.02crs) Shri Vasanthraj Textiles Pvt LT and ST – ICRA D 39 Reaffirmed Ltd Unallocated limits previously 2.98crs) Sri Balaji Educational & LT – CC ICRA BB+ 90 ISSUER NOT Charitable Public Trust COOPERATING Sri Balaji Educational & LT – TL ICRA BB+ 942.1 ISSUER NOT Charitable Public Trust COOPERATING Sri Balaji Educational & LT – Non fund based ICRA BB+ 374.5 ISSUER NOT Charitable Public Trust COOPERATING Uno Feeds - - - No Default Statement V.P.S. Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA D 30 Reaffirmed V.P.S. Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA D 3.2 Reaffirmed (previously 0.54crs) V.P.S. Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd LT and ST – ICRA D 46.8 Reaffirmed Unallocated limits (previously 4.46crs) Winsome Textile Industries Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB+ 28.9 Withdrawn Winsome Textile Industries Ltd LT/ ST FB Bk Fac^ ICRA BB+/A4+ 2360.1 Withdrawn ^ Interchangeable to the extent of Rs. 85.00 crore Dlf Ltd NCD ICRA A 36600 Outstanding Dlf Ltd TL ICRA A 35630 Outstanding Dlf Ltd FBL ICRA A 20850 Outstanding Dlf Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A 11500 Outstanding Lendingkart Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA BBB- 300 Assigned Lendingkart Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA BBB- / 3000 Outstanding A3 Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A5 ICRA AAA 32.9 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xxxviii Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A1 ICRA AA 231.1 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust L Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A2 ICRA AA 7.1 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust L Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust L Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- 24.9 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust L Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A1 ICRA AA 332.3 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Liv Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A2 ICRA AA 15.6 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Liv Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Liv Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- 27.9 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Liv Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA 721.2 reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xl Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A2 ICRA AAA 40 reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xl Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA - reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xl Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- 96.2 reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xl Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA 468.9 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xli Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A2 ICRA AAA 79.5 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xli Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A3 ICRA AAA 28.9 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xli Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xli Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- 74.4 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xli Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA 641.1 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xlii Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A2 ICRA AAA 28.5 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xlii Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xlii Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB 116.3 Upgraded Securitisation Trust Xlii from ICRA BBB- Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A1 ICRA AA 229.2 Upgraded Securitisation Trust Xlv from ICRA AA+ Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A2 ICRA AA 8.9 Upgraded Securitisation Trust Xlv from ICRA AA+ Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xlv Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- 36.2 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xlv Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xxx Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA 109.9 Upgraded Securitisation Trust Xxx from ICRA AA Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A2 ICRA AAA 4 Upgraded Securitisation Trust Xxx from ICRA AA Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- 39.2 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xxx Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA 147.7 Upgraded Securitisation Trust Xxxix from ICRA AA Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A2 ICRA AAA 6.2 Upgraded Securitisation Trust Xxxix from ICRA AA Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA- 30.3 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xxxix Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- 6.2 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xxxix Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA 972 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust-Lv Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A2 ICRA AAA 59.3 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust-Lv Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust-Lv Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- 80.9 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust-Lv Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA 402.7 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust-Lvi Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A2 ICRA AAA 23.4 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust-Lvi Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust-Lvi Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- 33.3 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust-Lvi Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A4 ICRA AAA 539 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xxxviii Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xxxviii Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- 94.3 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xxxviii Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA 222.4 Upgraded Securitisation Trust Xxxii from ICRA AA Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A2 ICRA AAA 6.9 Upgraded Securitisation Trust Xxxii from ICRA AA Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xxxii Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- 69.5 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xxxii S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA 4850 Outstanding -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)