RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 21

(Repeating to add additional ratings as of December 20, 2017) Dec 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aryan Enterprise Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 400 Withdrawn Kap Cones Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Lizzart Granito Llp Non-fund based-BG ICRA A4 32 Assigned Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – LOC ICRA A4+ 400 Upgraded from ICRA A4 Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA A4+ 9 Upgraded –Credit Exposure Limit from ICRA A4 Marine Electricals (I) Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – BG ICRA A2+ 1080 Reaffirmed Marine Electricals (I) Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – ICRA A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Proposed Limits Naturefresh Industries Ltd BG ICRA A4+ 7.7 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Piramal Finance Ltd (Erstwhile CP ICRA A1+ 90000 outstanding Piramal Finance Pvt Ltd) Rajoo Engineers Ltd ST FB Export Packing ICRA A2 0 Reaffirmed Credit Repro India Ltd ST (ST) Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 385 Reaffirmed Satnam Psyllium Industries Export Packing Credit ICRA A4 100 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review.-Review process is underway Shiv Corporation Non-fund Based – LOC ICRA A4+ 625 Upgraded from ICRA A4 Shiv Corporation Non-fund Based – ICRA A4+ 12.5 Upgraded Credit Exposure Limit from ICRA A4 Shiv Ship Breaking Company Non-fund Based – LOC ICRA A4+ 440 Upgraded from ICRA A4 Shiv Ship Breaking Company Non-fund Based – ICRA A4+ 9.8 Upgraded Credit Exposure Limit from ICRA A4 Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile ST – Non-fund based ICRA A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sterlite Technologies Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt ST - Non Fund Based – ICRA A1 450 Reaffirmed Ltd LC/BG Super Psyllium Export Packing Credit ICRA A4 8000 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review.-Review process is underway Thermax Instrumentation Ltd ST FB Fac 10.00 ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Thermax Instrumentation Ltd ST Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed # -sublimit to the short term fund based facilities Vaya Finserv Private Limited MFI Grading M2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Rice Industries TL ICRA B + 28 Reaffirmed Aditya Rice Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA B + 52 Reaffirmed Aditya Rice Industries CC ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 252.8 confirmed as final Asir Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed Asir Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT, TL ICRA BB- 60.5 Reaffirmed Asir Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT, Unallocated ICRA BB- 9.5 Reaffirmed Choudhary Gums Amp; Derivatives BLR ICRA B 145 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. Delayed in giving information D K Continental Proposed Unallocated ICRA BB+ 250 - Limits (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Eastmade Spices Amp; Herbs Pvt Packing Credit Limit ICRA B 37.5 - Ltd Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review.-Review process is underway Eastmade Spices Amp; Herbs Pvt TL ICRA B 55 - Ltd Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review.-Review process is underway Government Of Telangana LT Debt ICRA A(SO) 50000 Assigned Entities (reinstated from Rs. 4,250) Hari Bhog Foods Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 240 revised from ICRA B Jd Overseas Proposed Unallocated ICRA BB+ 250 - Limits (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kap Cones Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Kap Cones Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 161.3 Reaffirmed Kap Cones Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated ICRA 68.1 Reaffirmed BB+/ICRA A4+ Khodal Cotton Processing Pvt Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 1.4 - Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Khodal Cotton Processing Pvt Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 90 - Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 262.6 Upgraded from ICRA B Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 200 Upgraded from ICRA B Lizzart Granito Llp Fund based-TL ICRA BB- 176 Assigned Lizzart Granito Llp Fund based- CC ICRA BB- - Assigned includes sublimit of Rs. 3.50 crore of packing credit facility and Rs. 0.45 crore of derivate facility. Lizzart Granito Llp Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- / 2 Assigned ICRA A4 Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB 50 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 51 Upgraded /ICRA A4+ from ICRA BB- / ICRA A4 Marine Electricals (I) Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Naturefresh Industries Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 50.7 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Naturefresh Industries Ltd Working Capital ICRA BB+ 40 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Naturefresh Industries Ltd Proposed Unallocated ICRA BB+ 81.6 - Limits (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Piramal Finance Ltd (Erstwhile LT Bk Fac – Line of ICRA AA 38750 Assigned Piramal Finance Pvt Ltd) 3125 Credit/CC Piramal Finance Ltd (Erstwhile LT Bk Fac – TL ICRA AA 89470 Assigned Piramal Finance Pvt Ltd) Piramal Finance Ltd (Erstwhile LT Bk Fac – ICRA AA 20000 Assigned Piramal Finance Pvt Ltd) unallocated Piramal Finance Ltd (Erstwhile NCD Programme ICRA AA 0 Withdrawn Piramal Finance Pvt Ltd) Piramal Finance Ltd (Erstwhile NCD Programme ICRA AA 67000 outstanding Piramal Finance Pvt Ltd) Piramal Finance Ltd (Erstwhile Subordinated Bond ICRA AA 10000 outstanding Piramal Finance Pvt Ltd) (Tier II) Programme Pnx Logistics Pvt. Ltd. TL ICRA 190 Assigned BBB+(SO) Pnx Logistics Pvt. Ltd. CC ICRA 140 Assigned BBB+(SO) Pnx Logistics Pvt. Ltd. TL ICRA 190 Assigned BBB+(SO) Rajoo Engineers Ltd LT FB CC ICRA BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Rajoo Engineers Ltd LT FB TL ICRA BBB+ 139 Reaffirmed Repro India Ltd LT (LT) Fund Based-TL ICRA BBB 410 Reaffirmed Repro India Ltd LT Non-FBL ICRA BBB 50 Reaffirmed Repro India Ltd LT/ST FBL ICRA BBB / 1700 Reaffirmed ICRA A3+ Rmz Infotech Pvt Ltd Non convertible bonds ICRA 5500 Assigned AA-(SO) Rmz Infotech Pvt Ltd TL FB TL ICRA 19291 outstanding AA-(SO) Rmz Infratech Pvt Ltd Bond programme ICRA A+(SO) 5500 Withdrawn S.M. Corporation Proposed Unallocated ICRA BB+ 400 Withdrawn Limits /ICRA A4+ Satnam Psyllium Industries CC Limit ICRA BB- 30 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review.-Review process is underway Satnam Psyllium Industries Standby Limit ICRA BB- 20 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review.-Review process is underway Shiv Corporation FB – CC ICRA BB 60 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Shiv Corporation Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 202.5 Upgraded /ICRA A4+ from ICRA BB- / ICRA A4 Shiv Ship Breaking Company FB – CC ICRA BB 50 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Shree Venkatesh Films Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB+ 100 - / ICRA A2+ Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Review process is underway Shri Ram Rice Mills FBL ICRA BB- 650 revised from ICRA B+ Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT – Fund based ICRA C 230.7 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT Interchangeable^ ICRA C -10 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT Unallocated ICRA C 13.3 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sterlite Technologies Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA AA- 7900 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Sterlite Technologies Ltd Non-FBL ICRA 28850 Reaffirmed AA-/ICRA A1+ Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt LT - Fund Based- CC / ICRA A+ 2100 Reaffirmed Ltd WCDL Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt LT / ST – Unallocated ICRA A+ / 200 Reaffirmed Ltd A1 Super Psyllium CC Limit ICRA BB- 30 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review.-Review process is underway Super Psyllium Standby Limit ICRA BB- 16 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review.-Review process is underway Surat Wovensacks Industries Llp Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 86 Upgraded from ICRA B Surat Wovensacks Industries Llp Fund based- Working ICRA B+ 50 Upgraded Capital Fac from ICRA B Telangana Drinking Water LT Bond ICRA A (SO) 7500 Withdrawn Supply Corporation Ltd Thermax Instrumentation Ltd LT FB Fac 20.00 ICRA AA- 200 Reaffirmed Uti Asset Management Company UTI Capital ICRA Assigned Pvt Ltd Protection Series X - AAAmfs(SO) Plan 1 Uti Asset Management Company UTI Capital ICRA Assigned Pvt Ltd Protection Series X - AAAmfs(SO) Plan 2 Uti Asset Management Company UTI Capital ICRA Assigned Pvt Ltd Protection Series X - AAAmfs(SO) Plan 3 Viswateja Cotton Industries LT - Fund Based-CC ICRA B 30 Withdrawn Viswateja Cotton Industries LT - Fund Based- TL ICRA B 26.7 Withdrawn Viswateja Cotton Industries LT - Unallocated ICRA B 18.3 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.